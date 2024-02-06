- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Near Surface High Grade Drilling Results Provide Positive Indicators for Development at Adina
Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1 ; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce further excellent results from resource delineation drilling at its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Results continue to highlight the large scale and positive grade characteristics of the Adina Lithium Project as the Company progresses towards a Mineral Resource Update towards the end of H1 2024 and initial project studies in H2 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assay results from circa 4,700m of resource delineation drilling undertaken in Q4 2023 continue to demonstrate the thick, shallow, high-grade nature of mineralisation at the large-scale Adina Lithium Deposit.
- The Adina Lithium Deposit includes a substantial zone of near surface mineralisation (Main Zone) highlighting the potential for open pit mining with a low waste to ore strip ratio.
- Results from the Main Zone (MZ) include:
- 61.9m at 1.40% Li2O from 3.5m (AD-23-135, MZ)
- 52.8m at 1.46% Li2O from 19.0m (AD-23-129, MZ)
- 40.5m at 1.93% Li2O from 69.5m (AD-23-093, MZ)
- 27.1 m at 1.72% Li2O from 52.2m (AD-23-123, MZ)
- New intersections in the Footwall Zone (FWZ) continue to return high grade results, enabling higher value zones of mineralisation to be targeted in initial mining scenarios:
- 25.9m at 1.59% Li2O from 275.0m (AD-23-093, FWZ)
- 29.4m at 1.21 % Li2O from 286.6m (AD-23-106, FWZ)
- 15.3m at 1.60% Li2O from 229.3m (AD-23-111, FWZ)
- 14.2m at 1.53% Li2O from 234.9m & 14.3m at 1.26% Li2O from 264.7m (AD-23-115)
- 6.6m at 1.89% Li2O from 208.7m & 27.9m at 1.31 % Li2O from 225.3m (AD-23-125)
- 34.9m at 1.09% Li2O from 235.4m incl. 17.6m at 1.46% Li2O (AD-23-1 30A, FWZ)
- Regular receipt of assay results ensures update to Adina Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 59Mt at 1.12% Li2O on track for completion in H1 2024
- Project studies are advancing and on track for completion in H2 2024
WINSOME’S MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRIS EVANS SAID:
“It is pleasing to be able to provide our shareholders with another set of assay results from the 2023 resource delineation drill programme. The aim is to provide consistency for resource modelling and project studies and these intersections are certainly consistent with the previous excellent results at Adina. What is especially encouraging is the mineralisation is oriented in a manner likely to be favourable to a low strip open pit operation, which I anticipate will prove positive in our development studies later this year.
The board and I have been through previous lithium price cycles in recent years and therefore understand the ingredients for a successful, profitable project, regardless of the prevailing short-term commodity pricing environment. We anticipate the current project studies will demonstrate Adina is a robust project which will be attractive to investors and funding partners. We look forward to sharing the results of these studies when they are completed later this year.”
Recently received drilling results are summarised in Table 1 below and are from 13 infill resource delineation holes representing 4,693 metres of drilling completed in Q4 2023 at Adina. Assay results are pending from another 13,000m of drilling completed in 2023, which continue to be received in line with expected turn-around times as advised previously due to the use of multiple laboratory contractors.
Winsome remains confident all 2023 results will be received in the near term enabling it to proceed with an update to the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Adina which currently sits at 59Mt at 1.12% Li2O, classified in the Inferred category (refer to ASX Announcement 11 December 2023). This update is expected to include material in the higher confidence Indicated category due to the closer spacing of drill data now available.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Winsome Further Expands Lithium Exploration Footprint in Quebec
Perth-based lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has partnered with geology specialist Mr Glenn Griesbach and with local prospector Mr Marc de Keyser.
Highlights:
- Exclusive option agreement executed for Winsome to acquire and explore a further 259 claims, totalling 149 km2 in the highly sought after greater Decelles region of Quebec, Canada
- Option agreement expands Winsome’s lithium exploration footprint in Quebec, enlarging Company’s recently acquired Decelles claim area by nearly 40%
- This expanded area, known as Mazérac, is located around the Decelles Reservoir, about 50km southwest of Val-d’Or and easily accessible by a network of forestry roads
- The region has seen much recent staking and prospecting activity, including highgrade spodumene discoveries by Vision Lithium at their nearby Cadillac property1
- Enlarged property holding is highly complementary to Company’s 100% owned, existing projects in the James Bay region – Cancet, Adina and Sirmac-Clapier
The Company has entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire 258 claims from Mr Glenn Griesbach and one claim from Mr de Keyser, totalling 149km2 in the prospective Mazérac region of Quebec, Canada. This is within the greater Decelles area, where the Company also acquired new property in January 20222 .
Mazérac is located close to the mining centres of Val-d’Or and Rouyn-Noranda, approximately 600km from Montreal. The Company has signed an exclusive option agreement to explore and subsequently acquire the claims over a 24-month period.
Mr Griesbach is a Canadian-certified geologist with more than 40 years of mineral exploration experience across Canada, Africa, China, and Southeast Asia. Mr de Keyser is a seasoned local prospector of First Nation heritage, with a strong understanding of the Mazérac region.
By entering into this agreement, the Company further expands its land holding in Quebec, exploring a new area of the province known for granitic and pegmatitic outcrops. The area is located close to infrastructure and the major mining centres immediately adjacent to recent lithium discoveries1 (see Figure 1 map)
Managing Director Chris Evans said:
“We are delighted to have entered into the option agreement for a further 259 claims at Mazérac in the Decelles region. There has been a considerable amount of recent lithium focused activity in the surrounding region, with several public and private companies making successful discoveries.
“By acquiring this project, we significantly increase the Company’s prospective lithium landholding in Quebec and continue towards achieving our vision of supplying high grade lithium products into the North American battery supply chain.”
Transaction details
Winsome has entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire 259 claims from Mr Griesbach under the following broad terms:
- An upfront fee of AUD$75,000, paid in WR1 shares
- AUD $250,000 paid in three tranches of WR1 shares, based on the five-day VWAP from last week’s trading (AUS $0.47). This will equate to:
- 177,000 WR1 shares issued now
- 177,000 WR1 shares issued on 3 May 2023
- 177,000 WR1 shares issued on 3 May 2024
- A 2% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) over the properties which can be reduced to 1% at any time for a consideration of AUD $1,000,000
Once the final payment of 175,000 WR1 shares is made on 3 May 2024, the 259 claims will transfer to Winsome’s Canadian subsidiary.
The Company also has the ability to accelerate the acquisition at any point within the next 24 months and have the claims transferred immediately by issuing all shares due to Mr Griesbach.
As a separate transaction, the Company paid Mr de Keyser CAD $20,000 to acquire outright the ‘Nippy Hill’ claim which is contiguous to the other Mazérac claims described above.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report for Period Ending 31 March 2022
Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) ("the Company" or "Winsome Resources ") is pleased to report on its Quarterly activities for the period ending 31 March 2022.
Quarter HighlightsExploration
- Entered into exclusive option agreement to explore and acquire 669 claims in the highly prospective Decelles Region
- Sourced drill rig, planned combined infill/extension drilling campaign at Cancet
- Commenced 2,100m program in mid-March 2022 at Cancet
- Commenced gravity survey at Cancet
- Made contact with First Nations Cree people and discussed details of Winsome exploration at Cancet. Meeting planned for PDAC conference in June
- Meeting with representatives of the Northern Quebec Regional Directorate for the Department of Energy and Natural Resources to discuss project details
Health and Safety
- In excess of 3,500 hours worked on site at Cancet as part of the drilling and survey, with no lost time or safety incidents
- All contractors and staff remained COVID safe throughout winter exploration activities
Corporate
- Commenced trading on Frankfurt Exchange under code 4XJ
- Application submitted to trade on New York’s OTCQB
- Launched unmarketable parcel facility to reduce administrative costs associated with shareholdings of less than AU$500 in value
- Attendance at Mines and Money& Battery Materials conference
- Discussions held with potential strategic partners
- Acquired new equipment and facilities including skidoo, company truck, base of operations in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec
- New office secured, located with corporate/IR advisors to reduce overhead costs and enhance synergies by working in the same location
EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
Decelles Acquisition
Immediately after listing, Winsome formed a partnership with Glenn Greisbach, a Quebec regional geology specialist, to expand its land portfolio by discovering and acquiring new properties in Quebec with a high degree of lithium potential.
This led to Winsome entering into an exclusive option agreement in late January 2022 to acquire 669 claims, totalling 385km2, in the prospective Decelles region of Quebec, Canada. Decelles is located close to the mining centres of Val-dÓr and RouynNoranda, approximately 600km from Montreal. The Company signed an exclusive option agreement to explore and subsequently acquire the claims over a 24-month period.
By entering into this agreement, the Company can more than double its land holding in Quebec and explore a new area of the province known for granitic and pegmatitic outcrops, located close to infrastructure and the major mining centres immediately adjacent to recent lithium discoveries (see Figure 1).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources Limited , licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Multiple Lithium Anomalies Enhance Prospectivity of Solonópole Project
Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) hereby reports soil sample results from its Solonópole Lithium Project in Ceará State, Brazil, with 383 samples returning anomalous lithium values in soil above 100 ppm and up to 631 ppm.
Highlights
Solonópole Lithium Project, Ceará, Brazil
- Anomalous lithium values above 100 ppm (and up to 631 ppm) found in 383 soil samples within existing and new target areas.
- Integration and interpretation of these soil sample results with data from geophysics, geological mapping (125 line km), trenching and RC drilling (~2,000m) further enhance prospectivity of existing and new targets.
- Combined datasets confirm several swarms of pegmatite bodies striking in a NE-SW direction and identify new high priority areas.
- Nira interpreted to be the most prospective new target, with 180 soil samples of >100 ppm Li and as high as 524 ppm Li covering an area of at least 1km2.
- Nira also features 17 pegmatite outcrops with average widths of up to 30 meters and strike lengths from 200m to 600m.
- Planning for the next follow-up diamond drilling campaign is underway.
For more information on previous exploration results at Solonópole, refer to Oceana´s ASX Announcements 7 August 2023, 3 November 2023 and 5 January 2024. The status of the large-scale infill soil sampling program that commenced in March 2023 relative to the location of the main exploration areas is shown in Figure 1 below.
Figure 1: Map showing soil sampling map and the approximate location of the main exploration areas
As at 31 January 2024, over 8,300 soil samples had been collected from Solonópole and analysed by X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) for Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pathfinders, of which 1,908 soil samples now have lab results validated by Oceana´s internal QA/QC. These results show a median lithium value of approximately 42 ppm and an average lithium value of 69 ppm (background). Anomalous lithium values above 100 ppm and up to 631 ppm were found in 383 soil samples within existing and new target areas. Please refer to Appendix 1 (Table 4.1 to Table 4.6) for soil sample results and coordinates.
Oceana has integrated these soil sample results with other datasets from geophysics, geological mapping (125 line km), trenching and RC drilling (~2,000m). The combined datasets confirmed several swarms of pegmatite bodies striking in a NE-SW direction and identified high priority areas showing more than one lithium bearing pegmatite.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Oceana Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
North Arrow Minerals Gearing Up for Lithium Discovery in 2024, CEO Says
With permits in place, and with three projects that have never been drilled showing high-grade spodumene pegmatites on the surface, North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR) is a company to watch in the lithium space, according to President and CEO Ken Armstrong.
“We did the work to confirm their locations and get permitting in place so that we're ready to drill them. So that's kind of where we started this year … This time last year, we didn't have anything. Now we've got three lithium projects that have good high-grade showings at surface that are ready to (be) drilled,” he said.
To push the projects forward, the company is looking for opportunities to fund its exploration programs in 2024.
“We need to figure out funding for those projects. There’s not many juniors that are in this position where they have entered the lithium space and have acquired three different projects that already have spodumene pegmatites at surface that have never been drilled before. And that's the main reason that we think we should really be on people's watch list if they're interested in the lithium space.”
Results from 2023 exploration work at North Arrow's 100 percent owned MacKay and LDG lithium projects in the Northwest Territories show up to 2.1 percent lithium oxide over 4 meters from the new MK3 pegmatite.
Watch the full interview with North Arrow Minerals President, CEO and Director Ken Armstrong above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by North Arrow Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. North Arrow Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with North Arrow Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Multiple Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa
83m at 1% Li2O from 36m Returned at Dog-Leg Target
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce further broad and high-grade assay results from the resource drilling completed during 2023 at the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.
Highlights:
- Further assay results received for 7,220m of extensional resource reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling completed at Ewoyaa as part of the ongoing 2023/2024 drilling programme.
- Multiple high-grade and broad extensional drill intersections reported at the new Dog-Leg target, Okwesi, Anokyi and Ewoyaa-South 2 deposits outside of the current 35.3Mt @ 1.25% Li2O Ewoyaa Mineral Resource Estimate1 (“MRE” or the “Resource”), including highlights at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and a maximum 4m of internal dilution of:
- GRC1020: 83m at 1% Li20 from 36m
- GRC1017: 47m at 1.05% Li2O from 87m
- GRC0996: 24m at 1.21% Li2O from 29m
- GRC0994: 11m at 1.9% Li2O from 105m
- GRC1023: 24m at 0.81% Li2O from 159m
- GRC1020: 21m at 0.87% Li2O from 139m
- GRC0989: 12m at 1.49% Li2O from 108m
- GRC0983: 12m at 1.34% Li2O from 38m
- GRC1000: 9m at 1.68% Li2O from 22m
- Results at Dog-Leg are significant; drilling has intersected shallow dipping, near surface mineralised pegmatite bodies with true thicknesses up to 35m outside of the MRE, proving potential for significant resource growth.
- Drilling to recommence shortly; prioritisation of the recently added 3,000m plant site sterilisation programme in support of mine site commissioning, ahead of completion of the remaining 26,500m resource growth and infill programme commenced in 2023.
“We are pleased to deliver further impressive assay results from drilling completed in 2023, part of the ongoing programme. These latest results from the new Dog-Leg target, Okwesi, Anokyi and Ewoyaa South-2 deposits have returned multiple high-grade and broad extensional intersections, including 83m at 1% Li2O from 36m and 47m at 1.05% Li2O from 87m at the new Dog-Leg target.
“All reported drilling results fall outside of the current MRE; pertinent in that they occur both within a new mineralised area at the Dog-Leg target and near surface at both the Dog-Leg target and Ewoyaa-South 2 deposit strike extension.
“We are excited to re-commence drilling for the 2024 season with an initial focus on 3,000m of sterilisation drilling at the proposed plant site and then the remaining meterage of the ongoing 26,500m resource drilling programme targeting Resource growth and conversion.
“We look forward to updating shareholders on our ongoing progress, including as remaining assay results for drilling completed during 2023 become available.”
New Drilling Results
Further assay results have been received for 7,720m of RC drilling from the ongoing 2023 drill programme at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project. Broad high-grade extensional drilling results have been reported at the new Dog-Leg target and Okwesi, Anokyi and Ewoyaa South-2 deposits. The reported results sit outside of the current MRE1 (refer Table 1, Table 2, Appendix 1 and Appendix 2).
Further extensional drilling results have defined new mineralisation at the Dog-Leg target and extended mineralisation at depth outside of the current MRE1 at the Okwesi, Anokyi and Ewoyaa-South 2 deposits (refer Figure 1, Figure 2, Figure 3 and Figure 4) respectively, including highlight intersections at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and a maximum 4m of internal dilution shown in Table 1.
Drilling aims to intersect mineralised pegmatite bodies perpendicular to strike and dip to approximate true width. This is not always achieved due to the variable nature of pegmatites or challenging drill access, with some drill intersections drilled down-dip as apparent widths. Accordingly, estimated true widths are included in the intersections table in Appendix 1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 6 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified
Chariot Corporation Limited (“Chariot”, “CC9” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has intersected significant zones of strong lithium-tantalum mineralisation in the first three (3) holes (“First Three Holes”) of the maiden drill program at the Black Mountain Project (“Black Mountain”), in Wyoming, U.S.A.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Black Mountain maiden drill program delivers strong initial hard rock lithium results with multiple mineralised lithium intersections from first three (3) holes
- First three (3) holes all intersected high-grade spodumene mineralisation confirming the potential of the Black Mountain LCT pegmatite swarms
- Notable results from first three (3) holes include:
- BMDDH23_01 15.48m @ 1.12% Li2O and 79ppm Ta2O5 from 2.74m, including 4.27m @ 2.46% Li2O and 128 ppm Ta2O5 from 9.94m
- BMDDH23_02 14.33m @ 0.84% Li2O and 61ppm Ta2O5 from 1.83m, including 2.29m @ 3.09% Li2O and 138ppm Ta2O5 from 10.67m
- BMDDH23_03 18.81m @ 0.85% Li2O and 98ppm Ta2O5 from 45.26m, including 5.79m @ 1.08% Li2O and 105ppm Ta2O5 from 47.55m
- High-grade potential with individual grades downhole of up to 3.79% Li2O and 230ppm Ta2O5
- Drilling continues with eight (8) holes having been completed to date, assay results for the subsequent five (5) holes are pending and expected to be announced by April 2024
- BDDDH23_01 intersected a zone of stockwork vein and disseminated pyrite-pyrrhotite mineralisation over an interval of approximately 100m within the biotite schist
- The Company is optimistic it may have intersected the peripheral portion of a potentially larger base metal mineral system, with selected intervals grading up to 0.6% (6,012ppm) Cu, 1.0% (9,931ppm) Zn and 15.4% (154,412ppm) Pb
- The Company plans to extend the soil sampling program and run preliminary IP lines over the base metals anomaly in Q3 2024
This is the first hard rock lithium discovery, through drilling, in Wyoming, U.S.A. Wyoming Lithium Pty Ltd (“WLPL”) and Panther Lithium Corporation (“PLC”) co-founder1, Dr Edward Max Baker2 commented:
“We’ve got stunning initial results in the midst of the North American winter. The targeted hard rock lithium system has been intersected in multiple holes, but we need to come back in the North American summer for a 5,000 – 10,000m drill program to get a better handle of the resource potential. The base-metals sulfide mineralisation is also very promising and indicates the potential for base metals and/or gold mineralisation, separate from the lithium mineralisation.”
First Three Holes: Drill Results
The First Three Holes (being drill holes BMDDH23_01 to BMDDH23_03) have been completed and assayed with the results summarised in Table 1 (see also Figure 1). A total of eight (8) holes have been drilled to date. The assay results for the subsequent five (5) drill holes are pending and expected to be announced by the end of April 2024.
The drill intercepts reported from the First Three Holes confirm the lithium potential of the Black Mountain LCT pegmatites (see Table 1), as indicated by the surface rock chip sampling results which were disclosed in the Company’s initial public offering prospectus and the Company’s announcement dated 9 November 2023.
Table 1: Assay results from the first three drill holes at Black Mountain. Intervals reported are downhole/apparent widths which are greater than true widths. * Denotes estimated true width.
The visual inspection of the drill cores indicates that the high-grade lithium values are from intervals containing spodumene mineralisation, with no other lithium bearing mineral phases being visually identified to date.
Figure 1: Plan View of the Black Mountain Project, showing the pegmatite outcrops (dark red) and interpreted folded geometry (in light red) along with the Northwest and Southeast Cross-Section Lines and Drill Collars. The rock chip and soil geochemistry results are also shown. Refer to the Prospectus for the complete set of rock chip assay results1.
BMDDH23_01 and BMDDH23_02 were drilled from Pad 1 in the central Northwest swarm area (“Northwest Area”). BMDDH-23-01 hole was drilled to a depth of 177m at an azimuth of 260 degrees and a dip of -50 degrees (see Figure 2, Figure 3 and Figure 4 for selected photos of Drill Core). BMDDH23_02 hole was drilled to a total depth of 42m with the same azimuth BMDDH-23-01, but with a dip of -65 degrees (see Figure 1).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Argentina Lithium Gears Up for "Transformative" 2024 with Accelerated Lithium Exploration Program
Argentina Lithium (TSXV:LIT) is gearing up for a milestone year as the company ramps up its drilling program at its two flagship projects in Argentina, the company’s president and CEO, Nikolaos Cacos, said.
“The real critical point will be by the middle of 2024, we will have our first resource calculation (and) that will set the company on the stage for solidifying our discovery, and sharing with the investment world the magnitude of what we have,” Cacos said.
Argentina Lithium’s game-changing US$90 million investment deal with global car manufacturer Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) in September 2023 allowed the company to accelerate exploration at its Rincon West and Antofalla projects, both of which are flagship assets.
“(Stellantis’ investment) changed our overall strategy, how we approach our exploration progress, because we don't have to pay attention to the short-term machinations of the stock market. We can maintain a longer-term view while keeping our strategic goal in place — defining a resource, defining an engineering study and then going into production,” Cacos said.
The company is also in a good position to “be active” while the rest of the lithium industry is taking a step back to conserve capital amid weakening lithium prices.
“As a junior, we're in a very privileged situation where we're actually speeding up and accelerating things as we've retooled all our exploration budgets. Permitting is the one thing that has to come into place. And that's going to come in place over the coming months. And then we'll have two and three drill rigs turning at the same time, and be able to advance our projects to that prefeasibility study stage much, much quicker than we originally anticipated,” Cacos said.
Watch the full interview with Argentina Lithium President and CEO Nikolaos Cacos above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Argentina Lithium (TSXV:LIT). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Argentina Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Argentina Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Argentina Lithium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
