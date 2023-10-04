Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says
“We’ve been able to drive efficiencies to reduce the processing costs and the capital costs. So, taken as a whole, there is an impact ultimately to the end vehicle,” said Nano One Materials COO Alex Holmes.
Affordability remains a crucial challenge in the adoption of electric vehicles, and Nano One Materials’ (TSX:NANO,OTC Pink:NNOMF,FWB:LBMB) innovative cathode manufacturing technology for lithium-ion batteries could potentially address this, according to Alex Holmes, the company's chief operating officer.
Nano One Materials is advancing its patented One-Pot Process for the sustainable production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials. Holmes explained that the current cathode manufacturing process, which has been in use for decades, was not made to sustain today's battery industry. Some of the system's faults are that it is costly, wasteful, energy inefficient, consumes a lot of water and has a CO2 footprint — all problems that Nano One's patented One-Pot Process addresses.
“What we’ve innovated is the manufacturing process for (cathodes)," Holmes said. "So we’re able to use lower-cost raw materials, and we’ve also been able to drive efficiencies to reduce the processing costs and the capital costs. And so taken as a whole, there is an impact ultimately to the end vehicle."
Nano One’s One-Pot Process can make all the major cathode chemistries along with some unique ones, Holmes said. “One cathode material that we’re specifically focused on now for commercial plans in Québec is the iron-rich cathode material known as LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate). It has a lot of inherent material benefits. It’s a lot safer. It’s a lot more stable thermally than high-nickel chemistries. It’s also a lot lower (in) cost.”
The company recently signed a collaboration agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining (TSE:5713) to, among other things, accelerate the development of Nano One's proposed LFP production-scale pilot plant and its first commercial LFP plant, and the piloting of nickel- and manganese-rich cathodes. The agreement also includes a C$16.9 million equity investment by Sumitomo.
Watch the full interview with Nano One Materials Chief Operating Officer Alex Holmes above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO,OTC Pink:NNOMF,FWB:LBMB). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nano One Materials in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nano One Materials is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nano One Materials and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Featured Cleantech Investing Stocks
