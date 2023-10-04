Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

Silver Hammer Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Permitted Shafter Silver Mine Project and Announces Proposed Reorganization

Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

L1X Corp announces Private Placement for the world's first CLEAN SOURCED LITHIUM™ production facility for LITHIUM and HYDROGEN with ZERO external water consumption

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Solis Minerals Ltd.

SLMN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in Lithium (2023 Edition)

2023 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Badge
Nano One Materials
Changing the Face of Battery Materials Production
Cleantech Investing

Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

Cleantech Investing
Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

“We’ve been able to drive efficiencies to reduce the processing costs and the capital costs. So, taken as a whole, there is an impact ultimately to the end vehicle,” said Nano One Materials COO Alex Holmes.

Affordability remains a crucial challenge in the adoption of electric vehicles, and Nano One Materials’ (TSX:NANO,OTC Pink:NNOMF,FWB:LBMB) innovative cathode manufacturing technology for lithium-ion batteries could potentially address this, according to Alex Holmes, the company's chief operating officer.

Nano One Materials is advancing its patented One-Pot Process for the sustainable production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials. Holmes explained that the current cathode manufacturing process, which has been in use for decades, was not made to sustain today's battery industry. Some of the system's faults are that it is costly, wasteful, energy inefficient, consumes a lot of water and has a CO2 footprint — all problems that Nano One's patented One-Pot Process addresses.

“What we’ve innovated is the manufacturing process for (cathodes)," Holmes said. "So we’re able to use lower-cost raw materials, and we’ve also been able to drive efficiencies to reduce the processing costs and the capital costs. And so taken as a whole, there is an impact ultimately to the end vehicle."

Nano One’s One-Pot Process can make all the major cathode chemistries along with some unique ones, Holmes said. “One cathode material that we’re specifically focused on now for commercial plans in Québec is the iron-rich cathode material known as LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate). It has a lot of inherent material benefits. It’s a lot safer. It’s a lot more stable thermally than high-nickel chemistries. It’s also a lot lower (in) cost.”

The company recently signed a collaboration agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining (TSE:5713) to, among other things, accelerate the development of Nano One's proposed LFP production-scale pilot plant and its first commercial LFP plant, and the piloting of nickel- and manganese-rich cathodes. The agreement also includes a C$16.9 million equity investment by Sumitomo.

Watch the full interview with Nano One Materials Chief Operating Officer Alex Holmes above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO,OTC Pink:NNOMF,FWB:LBMB). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nano One Materials in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nano One Materials is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nano One Materials and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

NANO:CA
Cleantech Investingcleantech stockstsx stockstsx:nano
The Conversation (0)
Nano One Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

Nano One Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Nano One Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

Nano One Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

MARKETS

Markets
TSX19034.81+13.89
TSXV533.18-3.08
DOW33129.55+127.17
S&P 5004263.75+34.30
NASD13236.01+176.54
ASX6890.20-53.20

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1827.62+4.65
Silver21.19+0.14
Copper3.590.00
Oil84.69+0.47
Heating Oil3.02+0.01
Natural Gas2.99+0.03

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×