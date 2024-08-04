Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt

Strategic Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Zodiac Gold

ZAU:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Condor Energy

Multiple Significant New Oil Leads Identified in Peruvian TEA

Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its evaluation work on the oil and gas potential of its 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or Block) offshore Peru.

Highlights

  • Significant new oil targets identified from fast-track interpretation of the 3,800km2 of legacy 3D seismic data
  • Recently completed field work mapped Zorritos Formation reservoir fairways (the primary reservoir objective) into the Tumbes TEA
  • A series of prospective leads have been mapped within these anticipated reservoir fairways located above Heath Formation source rocks at peak oil maturity
  • Salmon Lead within this new trend has stacked structural traps with some potential Direct Hydrocarbon Indicators (DHIs)
  • The structural configuration of the Salmon Lead is repeated several times, presenting the possibility of multiple follow-on targets in the event of success

As a result of the Company’s fast-track interpretation of the 3,800km2 of legacy 3D seismic data, the Company has identified significant new oil targets which highlights the potential for additional discoveries in the Block (Figure 1). Condor has completed a comprehensive assessment of the Salmon Lead.

Figure 1 – Perspective view of the Zorritos Unconformity. The Salmon Lead at this level has two separate closures (A&B) and additional leads (C-G) have also been identified. The green arrows show inferred oil migration pathways into the traps.

Figure 2 – Maturation map showing expected Vitrinite Reflectance (%) in the middle of the Heath Formation. The peak oilgeneration zone corresponds to a range in vitrinite reflectance between 0.8 and 1.2% shown in green.

The Salmon Lead is a structural target in the basin centre located mid way between the previously identified Raya and Bonito Prospects (Figures 2 and 3).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Condor Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:cndoil and gas explorationoil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
CND:AU
Condor Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Condor Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Condor Energy

Condor Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Oil rigs.

Oil and Gas Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Prices for Brent and West Texas crude consolidated through the second quarter of 2024, shedding 2.68 percent and 2.45 percent respectively, between April 1 and the end of June.

The retraction has been attributed to China's recent interest rate cut and declining crude oil imports signaling a potential weakening in demand. This issue was exacerbated by poor refining margins globally and concern that oil sector majors were forecasting lower second-quarter earnings, all adding to further downward pressure on prices.

As the oil sector contracted, natural gas registered a small 0.78 percent gain over the three-month period rising from US$1.81 on April 1, to US$2.59 at the end of June.

Keep reading...Show less
A sack full of Australian money.

Billionaire-backed Tamboran Resources Secures Additional US$7.4 Million

Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN,NYSE:TBN) announced on Tuesday (July 30) that it has secured an additional US$7.4 million after its recent initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange.

The IPO's underwriters have partially exercised their over-allotment option, agreeing to purchase a further 308,750 shares of the company out of an allowance of 468,750; each share is priced at US$24.

The company launched its IPO on June 18 and priced its shares at US$24 on June 27. It generated gross proceeds of US$75 million through the sale of 3,125,000 shares. The over-allotment option gave the underwriters a 30 day window to acquire more shares of Tamboran at the IPO price, with fewer underwriting discounts.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 program in its 100%-owned Grandis Project in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is pleased to release its quarterly activities report for the period ended June 30, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Condor Energy

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to provide the following report on exploration activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Placement to Support Next Phases of Grandis Project

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments for a placement of new shares in the Company (Placement), on the following terms:

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Condor Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Condor Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2024 Results Including Uranium Mining and Successful Commissioning of Commercial Rare Earth Separation

Aston Bay Holdings Grants Stock Options

Piche Resources Limited - Corporate Presentation

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2024 Results Including Uranium Mining and Successful Commissioning of Commercial Rare Earth Separation

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Holdings Grants Stock Options

Gold Investing

Agnico Eagle Reports Record Free Cashflow, Allocates Additional Funds to Exploration

Gold Investing

Endeavour on Track to Meet Gold Guidance, Expects "Strongly Weighted" H2 Performance

Resource Investing

Update to Australia's JORC Code Seeks Stricter "Technical Guardrails"

Gold Investing

Piche Resources Limited - Corporate Presentation

Tech Investing

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

×