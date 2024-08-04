- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Multiple Significant New Oil Leads Identified in Peruvian TEA
Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its evaluation work on the oil and gas potential of its 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or Block) offshore Peru.
Highlights
- Significant new oil targets identified from fast-track interpretation of the 3,800km2 of legacy 3D seismic data
- Recently completed field work mapped Zorritos Formation reservoir fairways (the primary reservoir objective) into the Tumbes TEA
- A series of prospective leads have been mapped within these anticipated reservoir fairways located above Heath Formation source rocks at peak oil maturity
- Salmon Lead within this new trend has stacked structural traps with some potential Direct Hydrocarbon Indicators (DHIs)
- The structural configuration of the Salmon Lead is repeated several times, presenting the possibility of multiple follow-on targets in the event of success
As a result of the Company’s fast-track interpretation of the 3,800km2 of legacy 3D seismic data, the Company has identified significant new oil targets which highlights the potential for additional discoveries in the Block (Figure 1). Condor has completed a comprehensive assessment of the Salmon Lead.
Figure 1 – Perspective view of the Zorritos Unconformity. The Salmon Lead at this level has two separate closures (A&B) and additional leads (C-G) have also been identified. The green arrows show inferred oil migration pathways into the traps.
Figure 2 – Maturation map showing expected Vitrinite Reflectance (%) in the middle of the Heath Formation. The peak oilgeneration zone corresponds to a range in vitrinite reflectance between 0.8 and 1.2% shown in green.
The Salmon Lead is a structural target in the basin centre located mid way between the previously identified Raya and Bonito Prospects (Figures 2 and 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Condor Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
Condor Energy (ASX:CND) is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration company focused on developing its recently acquired Tea LXXXVI oil and gas block in Peru, located in the Tumbes basin and near the prolific Talara basin. The project’s hydrocarbon exploration potential leverages Peru’s long history as an oil and gas producer dating back to the late 19th century when the country drilled its first well more than 150 years ago.
Hydrocarbon fields in the Tumbes and Talara basins have contributed over 1.4 billion barrels of domestic oil production and 1.7 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas production. The Talara basin itself has cumulatively produced more than 1.6 billion barrels of oil and is surrounded by multiple historic and currently producing oil and gas fields.
Condor Energy’s Tea LXXXVI project is the result of a technical evaluation agreement (TEA) with the Peruvian National Agency of Hydrocarbons (Perupetro), which provides Condor Energy and its partner, US-based oil and gas exploration company Jaguar Exploration, the exclusive right for greenfield exploration activities over the TEA area. Condor Energy holds an 80-percent interest in the asset with the remaining 20 percent held by Jaguar.
The project comprises a 4,858-square-kilometer oil and gas block in proven offshore hydrocarbon-bearing basins in Peru, including the prolific Talara basin. Offshore, Peru remains dramatically underexplored and has immense potential for hydrocarbon plays.
Considering the block's potential, Condor Energy has appointed a world-class technical team with more than 200 years of collective experience to develop the TEA LXXXVI asset. Several of the newly appointed team members have previously worked on the area covered by Condor Energy, which should help in fast-tracking the development of the block. The team comprises proven oil finders with collective discoveries of more than 480 million barrels of oil equivalent of 2P reserves and more than 400 million barrels of oil equivalent in contingent resources in Peru and Colombia.
The experience of working in the TEA LXXXVI property and surrounding fields will be vital for Condor Energy to expedite the understanding and evaluation of the asset.
Company Highlights
- Condor Energy is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration company focused on developing its recently acquired oil and gas block in Peru, TEA LXXXVI
- The TEA LXXXVI project comprises a 4,858 square-kilometer oil and gas block in the proven Tumbes hydrocarbon-bearing basin offshore Peru. Condor Energy holds an 80 percent interest in the asset with the remaining 20 percent held by US-based oil and gas exploration company, Jaguar Exploration.
- The block is in proximity to multiple historic and current producing oil and gas fields. This includes the Corvina oil field, which has produced at rates of up to 4,000 barrels of oil per day, and the Alto-Pena Negra oil field which is currently producing around 3,000 barrels of oil per day, along with a total historical production of more than 143 million barrels of oil. This increases confidence regarding the hydrocarbon exploration potential of TEA LXXXVI.
- The company is undertaking a detailed work program on the project, including 3D seismic data processing, and geological and geophysical studies.
- A world-class technical team with more than 200 years of collective experience was appointed by Condor Energy to develop and advance the TEA LXXXVI offshore block.
- The company's other projects include the Georgina Basin project (EP-127) and the Sasanof Prospect (WA-519-P).
Key Project
TEA LXXXVI Project
This oil and gas block is located on the northwest coast of Peru in the Tumbes basin, in water depths that range from 100 meters to 1,500 meters. The project spans 4,858 square kilometers and is surrounded by historical and current producing oil and gas fields. The block includes the Corvina oil field which generated past production rates of up to 4,000 barrels of light oil per day. In the south is the Talara basin, which is one of the most productive basins in Peru having produced more than 1.6 billion barrels of oil. To the southeast is the Alto-Pena Negra oil field, one of Peru’s most productive fields, currently producing around 3,000 barrels of oil per day and with a total historical production of more than 143 million barrels of oil.
The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including a refinery only 70 kilometers away.
Project Highlights:
- Undrilled Area in a Proven Hydrocarbon Basin System: Exploration in the early 1970s showed the presence of oil. Historical data from 2D seismic surveys and more than 3,800 square kilometers of 3D seismic surveys are available for processing.
- Seismic Reprocessing Targeting Underway: Seismic reprocessing targeting has commenced at the extensive Bonito and Volador prospects in the southern portion of the company’s 4,585-square-kilometer offshore Peru oil and gas block.
- Piedra Redonda Contains ‘Best Estimate’ Contingent and Prospective Resources: Covered by the company’s license area is the Piedra Redonda that contains ‘best estimate’ contingent resources of 404 billion cubic feet plus best estimate prospective resources of 2.2 trillion cubic feet of gas audited by Netherland, Sewell & Associates.
- High Potential Bonito, Volador and Raya Prospects:
- Exploration activities showed additional deeper stacked targets identified in the proven oil-bearing Zorritos Formation at Bonito.
- The company also identified the large-scale stratigraphic and structural trap potential (up to 59 square kilometers of the Raya prospect and selected an area of 400 square kilometers as the second reprocessing area.
- The 40 square-kilometer Volador prospect was identified by anomalously bright amplitudes within the Cardalitos Formation, which unconformably overlies the Zorritos Formation.
Management Team
Matt Ireland - Non-executive Chairman
Matt Ireland, a partner at Steinepreis Paganin, is a highly experienced corporate and commercial lawyer with extensive experience in corporate governance and compliance matters as well as in mining and oil & gas transactions including joint venture agreements, M&A transactions, capital raisings and asset acquisitions/disposals. Ireland graduated from Murdoch University with a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Commerce in 2002 and was admitted to the Supreme Court of New South Wales in 2003 and the Supreme Court of Western Australia in 2004.
Scott Macmillan - Non-executive Director
Scott Macmillan is the managing director and founder of Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) which, since listing on the ASX in 2018, has seen Invictus grow substantially in value from a microcap frontier explorer to an emerging oil and gas developer. Invictus Energy is an oil and gas company opening one of the last untested large fronter rift basins in onshore Africa. Macmillan is a reservoir engineer with more than 15 years of experience in oil and gas exploration, field development planning, reserves and resources assessment, reservoir simulation, commercial valuations and business development. Before founding Invictus, Macmillan worked as a senior reservoir engineer at Woodside Energy and AWE, during which time he participated in large offshore oil and gas field operations and the development of the Waitsia Gas Field.
Ricardo Garzon Rangel – Non-executive Director
Ricardo Garzon Rangel is an industrial engineer and energy economist with over 15 years international experience in oil and gas and mineral exploration projects. As a dual Australian and Colombian citizen, Garzon Rangel has a depth of experience in Latin America and has a proven ability to establish relationships with governments and other industry participants.
Garzon Rangel has a Bachelor degree of Industrial Engineering from Universidad Distrital Francisco Jose de Caldas in Bogotá Colombia, an MSc in Energy Economics and Management from Curtin University and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).
Lloyd Flint – Company Secretary
Lloyd Flint, BAcc, FINSIA and MBA is a chartered accountant with over 25 years’ experience in the corporate and financial services arena. He has held a number of management and senior administrative positions as well as providing corporate advisory services as a consultant to corporate clients.
Oil and Gas Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review
Prices for Brent and West Texas crude consolidated through the second quarter of 2024, shedding 2.68 percent and 2.45 percent respectively, between April 1 and the end of June.
The retraction has been attributed to China's recent interest rate cut and declining crude oil imports signaling a potential weakening in demand. This issue was exacerbated by poor refining margins globally and concern that oil sector majors were forecasting lower second-quarter earnings, all adding to further downward pressure on prices.
As the oil sector contracted, natural gas registered a small 0.78 percent gain over the three-month period rising from US$1.81 on April 1, to US$2.59 at the end of June.
According to the IEA, the gas segment found stability due to a milder than expected winter and positive supply fundamentals.
Oil prices hit quarterly highs before May decline
Brent and West Texas crude saw prices reach a quarterly and half year high in April when values touched US$91.13 and US$86.94 per barrel (bbl), respectively. However, those levels would prove unsustainable as prices fell significantly by May 1.
According to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), in March and early April, benchmark crude oil prices continued their upward trend, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions and expectations of a tighter supply-demand balance for the rest of the year.
“Brent crude futures breached the symbolic $90/bbl threshold on 5 April, up nearly $8/bbl from early March, reaching the highest level since October 2023, amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran,” it read.
“Russian refinery outages added to product market unease, while OPEC+ put pressure on some countries to increase compliance with agreed voluntary production cuts through 2Q24.”
Despite global oil demand growth of 1.6 mb/d in the first quarter and a more positive economic outlook, the IEA has revised its annual growth forecast down to 1.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) due to weak deliveries to The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.
As other factors began to come into focus prices began to retreat from their year-to-date highs.
Prices fall amid market volatility
After registering a half year high in April, prices spent the rest of the quarter contracting. By the beginning of May prices for Brent crude had shrunk by 8.48 percent from its H1 high of US$91.13.
Similarly, WTI contracted 8.98 percent from its H1 high of US$86.94.
Dubbed “The Spring Sell Off” values for benchmark oil fell despite a tightening of supply, the IEA noted.
The significant sell-off this spring was most pronounced in the middle distillate markets, with diesel and jet fuel prices dropping sharply, an IEA report from May stated.
Although there is concern about a decline in production in OPEC+ countries, world oil supply is forecasted to rise by 580,000 barrels per day (kb/d) in 2024, reaching a record 102.7 million barrels per day (mb/d).
This increase is driven by a 1.4 mb/d rise in non-OPEC+ output, while OPEC+ production is expected to decrease by 840 kb/d due to voluntary cuts.
Some of that increased output may be carried by Canada’s US$25 billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (TMX) which entered commercial service in May after 12 years of delays.
The 1,150-kilometer pipeline, managed by the federal Trans Mountain Corporation, connects Alberta to British Columbia and is expected to transport 890,000 barrels of oil daily to the west coast.
The project encountered several legal challenges, environmental impact assessments, and natural disasters which prolonged its opening for over a decade.
Slipping prices provide investment catalyst
Canada isn’t the only country investing heavily in the oil sector.
As noted in an International Energy Forum report, annual oil and gas upstream capital expenditures rose by US$63 billion year-on-year in 2023 and are forecasted to rise another US$26 billion in 2024, surpassing US$600 billion for the first time in a decade.
“Upstream investment in 2024 is expected to be more than double 2020’s low of US$300 billion and be well above 2015-2019 levels of US$425 billion,” the report read.
It continued: “More than a third of the spending will come from North America this year. However, Latin America is expected to be the largest source of incremental capex growth in 2024, surpassing North America for the first time since at least 2004.”
Although investment is expected to reach decade high levels in 2024, the IEF says more money will be needed over the next six years to support rising demand.
As noted in the Upstream Oil and Gas Investment Outlook as much as US$4.3 trillion in investments will be needed between 2025 and 2030. This substantial capital expenditure is driven by projected increases in oil demand, which is expected to rise from 103 mb/d) in 2023 to nearly 110 mb/d by 2030.
"More investment in new oil and gas supply is needed to meet growing demand and maintain energy market stability, which is the foundation of global economic and social wellbeing," said Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of the IEF. "Well-supplied and stable energy markets are critical to making progress on climate, because the alternative is high prices and volatility, which undermines public support for the transition as we have seen in the past two years."
The majority of that new investment will go to non-OPEC+ countries, the United States and Canada. However, Latin American nations will also an integral role in increasingly non-OPEC supply growth. Specifically, expansions of conventional crude output from Brazil and Guyana.
While increased investment and production in the oil and gas sector may seem at odds with the clean energy transition the report’s authors believe the heightened investment supports energy security ultimately aiding the transition.
"A just, orderly and equitable transition requires a foundation of energy security," it says. "The past two years have demonstrated the consequences of 'disorderly' transitions: price shocks, shortages, disruptions, political backlash, bitter divisions and conflict."
More price volatility ahead
Prices continued to trend lower through to June 4, when values fell to a Q2 low of US$77.45 (Brent) and US$73.13.
FocusEconomics’ panelists attributed the dip to OPEC+’s unexpected decision on 2 June to begin winding down output curbs from October 2023.
A subsequent price rise correlated with mounting geopolitical strife between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, saw prices end the Q2 session at US$85.06 (Brent) and US$81.58 slightly down from the start position.
Looking to the near term FocusEconomics is forecasting “prices to rise slightly by
Q4 from June levels and increase over 2024 as a whole compared to 2023.”
“The oil market is set to move into a slight deficit, but, with OPEC+ due to begin winding back output curbs from October, it will do so gradually,” the July Consensus Forecast stated. “Key factors to watch include major central banks’ monetary policy, the health of China’s economy, future OPEC+ decisions and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.”
Longer term the IEA is projecting oil demand to peak in 2030, near 106 mb/d. After that the electric vehicle sector's market share is expected to grow and boast more than 1000 models, while internal combustion engine sales are expected to decline at a rate of 2 percent or more annually.
This reduction in the key end use segment for the oil sector is likely to lead to a supply glut, according to the IEA.
“As the pandemic rebound loses steam, clean energy transitions advance, and the structure of China’s economy shifts, growth in global oil demand is slowing down and set to reach its peak by 2030. This year, we expect demand to rise by around 1 million barrels per day,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. “This report’s projections, based on the latest data, show a major supply surplus emerging this decade, suggesting that oil companies may want to make sure their business strategies and plans are prepared for the changes taking place.”
With all this in mind FocusEconomics panelists are forecasting spot prices for Brent crude to sit at US$83.53 in Q4 2024, and around US$78 in Q4 2025. For WTI the economic analysis firm expects prices to hold at US$79.35 in Q4 2024 and hover in the US$74 range in Q4 2025.
“By Q4, prices should remain roughly stable compared to June levels,” it read. “ Over 2024 as a whole, prices should increase from 2023, as global supply is set to hit a slight deficit on robust non-OECD demand and continuing OPEC+ restrictions on output. The health of the Chinese economy, major central banks’ monetary policy, future OPEC+ decisions and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine are key factors to monitor.”
Natural gas prices see steady increase in Q2
On the natural gas side prices steadily trended higher over the 90-day period that makes up Q2. The positive price trend was influenced by several key factors, most prevalent was the unseasonably mild winter, which, along with improving supply fundamentals, kept the market relatively stable.
By mid-May prices had added US$1.10 to values holding in the US$2.90 range.
Despite the overall mild conditions, several severe cold snaps caused significant demand spikes across the Northern Hemisphere which added tailwinds to the market.
Over the second quarter natural gas consumption increased modestly, driven primarily by higher usage in the power and industrial sectors, though residential and commercial demand in the US and Europe fell due to the mild winter.
Price reaches H1 high
By June 11, market fundamentals aided in the gas price rising to a 2024 high of US$3.11, marking the first time since November 2023 that values surpassed US$3.
The market found support from geopolitical concerns.
“Concerns about supply disruptions rose in June as a European court ordered the Russian firm Gazprom to pay billions in damages to a German utility company. Gazprom is unlikely to pay up, potentially leading to the rerouting of the firm’s remaining European clients, a move which could lead Gazprom to halt gas flows to Europe,” read a July FocusEconomics report.
By the end of the month some of the positivity had waned and prices retreated to the US$2.59 level.
For Q4 2024, “prices are seen averaging higher than in June due to seasonal heating demand. However, for 2024 overall, prices should decrease from 2023 levels,” the FocusEconomics report noted.
“The EU should achieve at least 90 percent full inventories by winter, thanks to high existing stocks, muted industrial output, and stronger renewables demand. A key upside risk is potential supply disruptions.”
Panelists are forecasting prices to average US$2.99 in Q4 and US$3.56 in Q4 2025.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Billionaire-backed Tamboran Resources Secures Additional US$7.4 Million
Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN,NYSE:TBN) announced on Tuesday (July 30) that it has secured an additional US$7.4 million after its recent initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange.
The IPO's underwriters have partially exercised their over-allotment option, agreeing to purchase a further 308,750 shares of the company out of an allowance of 468,750; each share is priced at US$24.
The company launched its IPO on June 18 and priced its shares at US$24 on June 27. It generated gross proceeds of US$75 million through the sale of 3,125,000 shares. The over-allotment option gave the underwriters a 30 day window to acquire more shares of Tamboran at the IPO price, with fewer underwriting discounts.
The funds raised through the IPO will be used for ongoing drilling activities at the Shenandoah South pilot project in Australia's Beetaloo Basin. The additional US$7.4 million will also be dedicated to this project.
According to Reuters, Beetaloo Basin is “tipped to be one of the world's most promising shale gas fields.”
Tamboran has a minimum working interest of 47.5 percent in Shenandoah South. It wants to establish a significant gas resource in the basin, and to contribute to the global shift to a lower-carbon future. Tamboran said the development “has the potential to support 13,000 jobs and boost economic activity in Australia by AU$17 billion by 2040.”
Sheffield Holdings, which is affiliated with Texas oil billionaire Bryan Sheffield, is Tamboran's largest shareholder. Sheffield is the son of Scott Sheffield, also a key player in the oil sector, and the founder of Parsley Energy.
On June 19, the Northern Territory government granted major project status to Shenandoah South, underscoring its significance. First production from the asset is targeted for the first half of 2026.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Daydream-2 Update
Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 program in its 100%-owned Grandis Project in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.
HIGHLIGHTS
- On site operations at Daydream-2 have recommenced
- High pressure noted at wellhead
The on-site operations for the Daydream-2 stimulation and testing program have now recommenced with Elixir’s contracting staff returning to the well-site to prepare for the arrival of the coil tubing unit (CTU). This unit was recently imported from New Zealand to undertake work for the Company and its neighbouring Operator.
The CTU operated by Condor Energy (on a previous well location)
As part of these preparations, pressure at the Daydream-2 wellhead was recently measured at 3,410 psi - despite having a full column of saline water in the hole. Although the pressure is safely contained behind two separate barriers and presents no issues with respect to the planned work program, the high pressure was unexpected. The likely cause of this anomalously high wellhead pressure could be:
1. The temporary plug that separates the high pressure Lorelle sandstone from the remainder of the wellbore has been leaking; and/or,
2. Perforations that were placed above the Lorelle sandstone (in what were assessed to be low quality siltstones during the recent removal of a blockage in the well) - may now be contributing high pressure gas.
The upcoming program will now attempt to clarify this issue as Elixir moves to flow test the Lorelle sandstone and stimulate other zones higher in the hole.
Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: “The unexpected high pressure at the Daydream-2 wellhead is yet another example of the great potential of the Taroom Trough to contribute gas from an enormously thick gross section containing multiple sedimentary forms. The next month or so will be an exciting time for Elixir as we continue to learn more and more from what has been an incredibly valuable appraisal well to date.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is pleased to release its quarterly activities report for the period ended June 30, 2024.
- Daydream-2 program has now resumed following operational interruptions in the quarter
- Material 328% increase in independently certified 2C contingent resources booked
- Elixir preferred tenderer for new acreage in Queensland to expand Project Grandis
- Nomgon Pilot Project on track for sustained gas breakthrough by year end
- New equity funds and non-recourse debt strengthen the balance sheet
MANGAGING DIRECTOR’S REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE QUARTER
The Daydream-2 appraisal program was again the key focus for Elixir during the quarter – and that remains the case moving into July and beyond.
In April we were very pleased to conduct a successful flow-test on the Lorelle sandstone – achieving a stabilized flow rate of 1.3 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).1
We thereafter moved into the stimulation phase of the program, but experienced some operational problems – since rectified – which caused a few months delay.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report
Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to provide the following report on exploration activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.
Highlights
- Tumbes basin source rocks maturity maps demonstrate the basin’s potential for oil generation over the majority of the TEA
- Raya and Bonito Prospects shown to be favourably located with respect to mature source rocks within the peak oil generating zone
- Depositional models for the Zorritos and Mancora Formations provides significant insight on the Tumbes Basin’s target source rocks
- Additional deeper stacked targets identified in the proven oil-bearing Zorritos Formation represents significant upside for the Bonito Prospect
- TOTAL Energies enters the Tumbes basin
Figure 1 – TEA Prospects and 3D Seismic areas selected for reprocessing
Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA) LXXXVI - Offshore Oil and Gas Block (CND 80% Working Interest)
During the reporting quarter, Condor and US-based joint venture partner Jaguar Exploration Limited (Jaguar), continued the evaluation of the 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru in conjunction with the Company’s technical advisors Havoc Services Pty Ltd (Havoc).
Condor’s block comprises over 3,800km2 of existing 3D seismic data from which an aggregate of 1,000km2 have been selected to undergo pre-stack depth migration (PSDM) reprocessing and interpretation across three discrete highly prospective areas (Figure 1). The three areas selected for reprocessing were chosen following the identification of the Raya and Bonito prospects and the Piedra Redonda gas field.
The Raya and Bonito prospects are large features in the Zorritos Formation, which present structural closure at multiple levels and the potential for stacked pay with multiple Zorritos reservoir-seal pairs present. The Piedra Redonda gas field contains a gross ‘Best Estimate’ Contingent Resources of 404 billion cubic feet (Bcf) plus ‘Best Estimate’ Prospective Resources# of 2.2 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas contained within the Company’s TEA.
#Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of gas that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both a risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially recoverable hydrocarbons.
Work completed during the quarter included the completion of a fast-track regional interpretation of the whole 3,800km2 of 3D legacy seismic data, the identification of different petroleum systems based on maturation mapping of the main source rocks in the basin and the identification of additional deeper targets at the Bonio prospect. Also, subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company reported the completion of a field geology trip on the onshore section of the Tumbes basin.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Condor Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Placement to Support Next Phases of Grandis Project
Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments for a placement of new shares in the Company (Placement), on the following terms:
1. Placement to raise $6.25 million (before costs) through the issue of 62.5 million new shares to institutional and sophisticated investors at a price of 10 cents per share (a 13% discount to the last close and a 12.7% discount to the 5 day VWAP).
2. Placement participants will receive one (1) one of Elixir’s currently listed options (EXROBs) for every four (4) Placement Shares issued. These already listed EXROB Options have an exercise price of 12 cents and a term expiring on 17 October 2026.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Over-subsribed share placement of $6.25 million to institutional and sophisticated investors
- Funds to be used to support the next phases of the Grandis Project
The capital raising was strongly supported, with demand in excess of the placement size, and introduced a number of new institutional investors to the Company’s register.
The new capital raised will be deployed in the next phases of the Grandis Project - to deal with potential contingencies that might arise from the imminent multiple stage stimulation and flow testing program at the Company’s Daydream-2 well; and, position the Company for the next phases of Project Grandis – including ordering long lead items for the next well and improving the negotiating position for potential farm-out negotiations post the flow testing phase.
The 62.5 million Placement Shares will be issued under listing rule 7.1 A and the 18,750,000 Listed Options will be issued under listing rule 7.1.
The new shares are anticipated to be issued on Wednesday, 31 July 2024.
Taylor Collison Limited and Originate Capital Pty Ltd acted as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement.
Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr. Neil Young, said: “We are pleased to receive this financial support from existing and new investors to fund the final phases of the Daydream-2 program and take forward Project Grandis into its next phases. Equipment is mobilizing to the well lease and the commencement of work is now imminent.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
