Anax Metals Limited

Multiple Exciting High-Potential VMS Targets Identified at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Evelyn deposit (Evelyn), part of the Whim Creek Project, located 115km southwest of Port Hedland (Figure 1).

  • Evaluation of historical exploration has identified high-potential drill targets & extensive areas in the Evelyn Mining Lease requiring further exploration
  • The high-grade Evelyn base metal deposit (590Kt @ 2.54 % Cu, 3.90 % Zn)1 is centrally located within a granted Mining Lease & historical magnetic and EM surveys have defined prospective “event-horizon” stratigraphy that strikes for >3.0 km in the tenement. Approximately 70% of this highly prospective stratigraphy remains largely untested by effective drilling
  • Discrete, late-time conductors defined by a VTEM (airborne EM) survey flown in 2007 are located beneath alluvial cover & remain largely untested
  • Rock chip results from the recent sampling program at Felsic Dome target returned up to 3.94% Cu and 1.21 g/t Au, demonstrating prospectivity immediately west of Evelyn
  • Strong bedrock conductors defined by FLEM (ground EM) surveys occur beneath transported cover with very limited drill testing completed
  • Previous exploration ignored geochemical techniques in favour of geophysics
  • Surface, auger & litho-geochemical techniques to be used extensively, allowing for fast & efficient exploration to identify further drill targets, mostly within the prospective event-horizon stratigraphy
  • RC drilling is proposed to test existing VTEM & FLEM conductivity along with other targets generated by the geochemical program

Anax’s Managing Director, Geoff Laing commented: “Evelyn is a rich, high-value base metal deposit and the discovery of any further ore positions within the granted Mining Lease would add considerably to the overall economics of the broader Whim Creek Project. The exploration team have done well to advance the prospectivity of the area and we look forward to executing a more aggressive discovery strategy going forward”

The Company has undertaken a full review of all historical exploration resulting in the identification of considerable potential to add existing resources with successful exploration.

Figure 1: Location of the Whim Creek Project and Evelyn Deposit

Geological Overview

The Evelyn deposit exhibits many characteristics typical of a Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) style of mineralisation. The ore is comprised predominantly of massive pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite and minor quantities of galena and pyrite. Almost no gangue exists within the ore and the interconnectivity of the sulphide minerals results in strong electrical conductivity providing an excellent target for ground, airborne and downhole electrical geophysical techniques.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Anax Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

ANX:AU
American West Metals

American West Signs Formal Agreement for A$18.8 Million Royalty Funding for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Funds under the royalty package to be accessed this week

American West Metals Ltd (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a definitive formal agreement with TMRF Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P. (Taurus) whereby Taurus will provide funding of up to US$12.5 million (A$18.8 million1) under a royalty package for the Storm Copper Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Cobre Limited Logo

BHP and CBE Sign Letter of Intent to Explore for Tier 1 Copper-Silver Deposits in Botswana

Cobre Limited (ASX: CBE, Cobre or Company) is pleased to announce that it has executed a letter of intent to negotiate exclusively with a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP Group Ltd (BHP) for a material earn-in joint venture agreement over Cobre's Kitlanya West and East Copper Projects (Kitlanya Projects), located on the northern and southern basin margins of the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana (Proposed Transaction). The Proposed Transaction follows on from Cobre's successful participation in the BHP Xplor program which also provided funding for the recently completed seismic survey on the Kitlanya West project (see ASX announcements of 23 January 2024 and 22 August 2024)

Keep reading...Show less
Two groups of chess pieces merging.

Titan Forms Joint Venture for Linderos Project with Hancock Prospecting Subsidiary

Titan Minerals (ASX:TTM,OTC Pink:TTTNF) announced it has executed a binding joint venture and earn-in deal with Hancock Prospecting subsidiary Hanrine Ecuadorian Exploration and Mining.

According to Titan's Wednesday (September 18) release, the deal concerns the company's Southern Ecuador-based Linderos copper project, in which Hanrine will be able to acquire up to an 80 percent interest.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Hanrine, who have a well-established team in-country with the technical capability and financial capacity for us to mutually benefit from exploration success alongside contribution to the economy of Ecuador," said Titan CEO Melanie Leighton, emphasising the company's excitement about Linderos.

Keep reading...Show less
Titan Minerals

Titan and Hanrine Enter into Joint Venture s Earn-In Agreement

Hanrine to spend up to US$120M to earn 80% in Linderos Copper Project

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX: TTM) (Titan or the Company) refers to its ASX announcement dated 18 April 2024 and is pleased to announce that Titan and its wholly owned subsidiary, Linderos Mining S.A.S (Linderos), have executed a binding joint venture and earn-in agreement (JVA) with Hanrine Ecuadorian Exploration and Mining S.A. (Hanrine), an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd (Hancock), for Hanrine to acquire up to an 8o% ownership interest in the Linderos Copper Project (Project) in Ecuador (Transaction).

Keep reading...Show less
"Retirement" written on a compass.

First Quantum Introduces Voluntary Retirement Scheme Amid Cobre Panama Uncertainty

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) has introduced a voluntary retirement scheme for employees at its Cobre Panama mine as it awaits government action on whether operations will be able to resume.

This comes after the mine’s closure in November 2023 due to a ruling from Panama’s Supreme Court that declared the company's mining contract unconstitutional following months of environmental protests.

Reuters reported on Monday (September 16) that sources familiar with the matter say First Quantum has offered the voluntary retirement option as part of its efforts to manage the uncertainties surrounding the mine’s future.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

TNC Delivers First Oxide Ore at Wallace North, Cloncurry Copper Project

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce it is progressing mining activities at the Wallace North deposit, part of its Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland1, on schedule.

Keep reading...Show less

Operations Update

American West Signs Formal Agreement for A$18.8 Million Royalty Funding for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

BHP and CBE Sign Letter of Intent to Explore for Tier 1 Copper-Silver Deposits in Botswana

Tumour Response in Sixth Patient Triggers Additional Recruitment in Pancreatic Cancer Trial

