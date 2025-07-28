Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held July 23 rd and 24 th are now available for online viewing.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
July 27, 2025
Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Sign up to get your FREE
Anax Metals Limited Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
04 March
Anax Metals Limited
Investor Insight
Anax Metals, an ASX-listed exploration company, is dedicated to advancing its copper assets in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. Through key joint ventures and strategic partnerships, the company is well-positioned to develop a central processing hub, enhancing operational efficiency and delivering strong investor value.
Overview
Anax Metals (ASX:ANX) is a project developer that is on track to begin producing copper and zinc concentrates from its flagship Whim Creek project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project is 80 percent owned by Anax, with JV partner Develop Global (Develop) owning the remaining 20 percent. The Whim Creek DFS (and leaching study) have demonstrated the opportunity for an eight-year mining operation producing copper concentrates, cathodes and valuable byproducts. The operation will generate $410 million in cash flow and deliver an NPV of $270 million with a development capex of $71 million.
The company believes its growth potential lies both in expanding the mineral resources across the project’s four deposits and in a consolidation strategy that includes a processing hub with a concentrator and heap leach at Whim Creek. Benefits from the consolidation include delivering economies of scale with processing flexibility to treat ores from regional orebodies. The permitted infrastructure is ideally located and suited to becoming the Pilbara-processing hub.
Anax Metals and GreenTech Metals signed a non-binding and non-exclusive memorandum of understanding to assess the potential to treat mined material from GreenTech’s base metal assets, with a focus on the open-pittable Whundo deposit.
Anax Metals also signed a non-binding and non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV) to jointly assess the potential for processing the copper content of Artemis’ open-pittable Greater Carlow resource at the fully-permitted Whim Creek Processing hub. Anax and Artemis also agree to evaluate the potential for Artemis to explore for gold mineralisation on the Anax project tenure.
Company Highlights
- Anax Metals focuses on delivering copper production at the Whim Creek copper-zinc project within the next 18 to 24 months, targeting over $400 million in free cash flow across an eight-year mine life.
- The company aims to drive resource expansion and consolidate copper assets in the Pilbara region by developing a central processing hub.
- Since completing the DFS last year, Anax Metals has been evaluating opportunities to increase Whim Creek’s production capacity beyond 20 kt of copper equivalent per year.
- Capital requirements are expected to remain low, with plans to leverage existing infrastructure and deploy preconcentration technology to optimize processing capacity..
- Anax Metals actively collaborates with key partners, including Develop Global (ASX:DVP), Greentech Metals (ASX:GRE), and several metal trading groups.
Key Projects
Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project
Whim Creek is strategically located along the NW Coastal Highway in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, approximately 120 km from both Port Hedland and Karratha. With a long history of copper production, the project benefits from existing infrastructure, including dams, haul roads, offices, workshops, and a dedicated gas spur line. Currently being developed as an 80/20 joint venture between Anax Metals and Develop Global, Whim Creek hosts four key deposits—Whim Creek, Mons Cupri, Salt Creek, and Evelyn. These deposits feature structurally controlled, volcanic-hosted massive sulphide copper-zinc-lead mineralization, presenting significant development potential.
On-going exploration work at Evelyn resulted in discovering exciting new targets for future drilling campaigns scheduled in early 2025. Exploration works conducted in 2024 indicated high copper grades and new soil anomalies. The company is assessing the regional potential of the granted Evelyn Mining Lease for further high-grade VMS-type, polymetallic base metal deposits.
Anax Metals announced its recent application for an exploration license (E47/5275) covering 65 sub-blocks spanning approximately 207 sq. km, which extends the company’s landholding to the south and west of the Whim Creek joint venture tenement package. Once granted, the new tenement will be 100 percent owned by Anax. The majority of E47/5275 lies within the Whim Creek Greenstone Belt, which is highly prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization, similar to the Whim Creek and Mons Cupri deposits.
Production – Concentrator and Heap Leach
Since completing the definitive feasibility study in 2023, Anax has promoted Whim Creek as a regional processing hub, with potential for an expanded production capacity over 20 kt copper equivalent. Highlights of the technical report include FCF generation of $410 million over an eight-year mine life. Processing would be predominantly through the planned concentrator. Heap leaching is anticipated to begin in the second year of production.
Anax has achieved significant success with bioleaching technology, reporting up to 80 percent copper and 90 percent zinc extraction rates. This innovative approach enhances metal recovery and supports the company’s commitment to sustainable practices.
A processing hub with sorting, concentrator and heap leach facilities
The company believes the project will also provide a processing solution for surrounding projects located within trucking distance of Anax’s processing facility. In the long term, Anax plans to establish a Pilbara Base Metal Alliance to facilitate collaboration with other base metal projects in the region.
Management Team
Phillip Jackson - Chairman
Phillip Jackson is a barrister and solicitor with significant legal and international corporate experience, Phillip Jackson specialises in commercial and contract law, mining and energy law and corporate governance. He has been a director and chairman of a number of ASX and AIM listed minerals companies.
Geoff Laing - Managing Director
Geoff Laing is a chemical engineer with 30 years in mining and project development. He has been involved in the exploration and junior mining sector for the last 15 years, taking on corporate and advisory roles. He was a key player in Exco Resources’ divestment of a substantial copper asset for $175 million to Xstrata Copper, and as managing director, he delivered the successful takeover of the company by WH Sol Pattinson.
Peter Cordin - Non-executive Director
Peter Cordin is a civil engineer with over 45 years' global experience in mining and exploration, both at operational and senior management levels. He has direct experience in the construction and management of diamond and gold operations in Australia, Fenno-Scandinavia and Indonesia.
Phil Warren - Non-executive Director
Phil Warren is a chartered accountant with over 25 years’ experience in board governance, corporate advisory and capital raising advice. Warren has spent a number of years working overseas for major international investment banks. He is currently a non-executive director of ASX listed companies, including Family Zone Cyber Safety, Narryer Metals, Killi Resource and Rent.com.au. He was a founding director of Cassini Resources, which was subsequently acquired by Oz Minerals.
Jenine Owen - Chief Financial Officer
Jenine Owen joined Anax in 2020, where she is responsible for corporate risk management, financial management and financial reporting. She is a chartered accountant with extensive finance and commercial experience, including several CFO roles in ASX listed entities. Having started her career with Deloitte (Zimbabwe) in the external assurance division, she moved to London in 1999 where she held various finance and governance roles before settling in Australia in 2008. Prior to joining Anax, Owen was CFO at Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI).
Andrew Mcdonald - General Manager
Andrew McDonald is a seasoned geologist with over 20 years of experience in project management, development, resource geology, and exploration across a wide range of commodities. He has held roles with several ASX-listed mining companies, where he has led project development and managed regulatory approvals for mining projects in both Australia and the United States.
Dan O’Hara – Environmental Manager
Dan O’Hara is an experienced environmental professional with over 15 years in environmental management across the mining, oil and gas, construction, and government sectors. In recent years, he has played a key role in securing environmental permits for mining projects in Western Australia.
Keep reading...Show less
Near-term copper producer targeting resource growth and a regional consolidation strategy
02 July
Anax withdraws from arbitration
Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Anax withdraws from arbitration
05 May
ANX secures commitment for funding from cornerstone investor
Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced ANX secures commitment for funding from cornerstone investor
01 May
Trading Halt
Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Trading Halt
30 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
28 January
Scaled Up Column Testwork Confirms Bioleaching Technology
Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Scaled Up Column Testwork Confirms Bioleaching Technology
4h
Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B June 25
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B June 25
25 July
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through July 29 th .
July 23 rd
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Andean Silver Ltd.
|(OTCQX: ADSLF | ASX: ASL)
|G50 Corp. Limited
|(OTCQB: GFTYF | ASX: G50)
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)
|Viva Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)
|Liberty Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
|UR-Energy Inc.
|(NYSE American: URG | TSX: URE)
|Arizona Sonoran Copper Company
|(OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU)
|Northisle Copper & Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: NTCPF | TSXV: NCX)
|Element79 Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: ELMGF | CSE: ELEM)
|Rackla Metals Inc.
|(TSXV: RAK)
July 24 th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Heliostar Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)
|Camino Minerals Corp
|(OTCID: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)
|West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.
|(OTCQB: WRLGF | TSXV: WRLG)
|Silver47 Exploration Corp.
|(OTCQB: AAGAF | TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF)
|Axcap Ventures Inc.
|(OTCID: GARLF | CSE: AXCP)
|AbraSilver Resource Corp.
|(OTCQX: ABBRF | TSX: ABRA)
|Myriad Uranium Corp.
|(OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
25 July
Adavale Secures New Strategic Investor Group
Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Adavale Secures New Strategic Investor Group
25 July
Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed
24 July
FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid
FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its Normal Course Issuer Bid (" NCIB ") that was announced on December 2, 2024 . Since December 5, 2024 the Company has repurchased a total of 720,000 common shares (" Common Shares ") of the Company at an average price of $0.24 per share under the NCIB.
The repurchased shares represent progress toward the Company's ability to acquire up to an aggregate of 5,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, over the 12-month period ending December 5, 2025 . All shares repurchased under the NCIB have been cancelled.
Purchases under the NCIB continue to be executed through open market transactions on the TSX Venture Exchange, with the acquisition price determined by the prevailing market conditions at the time of each transaction. Cormark Securities Inc. is managing the NCIB on behalf of FPX.
About FPX Nickel Corp.
FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.
On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.
"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/24/c8569.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
23 July
Juggernaut Mobilizes 2025 Exploration On Newly Discovered Big One 11 Km High-Grade Gold System That Remains Wide Open - Golden Triangle, B.C
(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia July 23, 2025 TheNewswire - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) ( the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized for the 2025 surface exploration program aimed at identifying additional high-grade drill targets on the Big One property (the " Property "), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. This new discovery yielded assays up to 79.01 gt Au (2.54 ozt Au) and 3157.89 gt Ag (101.5 ozt Ag) from >200 gold-silver-copper rich polymetallic veins up to 8 m wide and striking for up to 500 m that remain open. These veins were identified along the newly discovered 11 km Highway of Gold surrounding the Eldorado gold system on the Big One property. The discovery is located in an area of glacial and snowpack abatement adjacent to the extensive gold-rich porphyry systems at Galore Creek. The 100 % controlled property covers 36,989 hectares in a Tier 1 geologic terrane with tremendous additional discovery potential.
The focus of the 2025 exploration program is to sample and trace in detail the full geometry of the multiple drill-ready high-grade gold veins as well as identify additional drill targets for the planned maiden drill program. The 2025 exploration program will consist of:
- Detailed mapping and systematic sampling and channel cutting of the 5 drill-ready targets that remain open, namely:
- the Whopper vein (8 m wide with grades up to 13.12 g/t Au and 169.88 g/t Ag)
- the Big Mac vein (4 m wide with grades up to 37.98 g/t Au and 70.37 g/t Ag)
- the Giant vein (1.5 m wide with grades up to 5.06 g/t Au and 91.41 g/t Ag)\
- the Deluxe vein (45 cm wide with grades up to 12.12 g/t Au and 2084.61 g/t Ag)
- the Double Decker vein (50 cm wide with grades up to 19.82 g/t Au and 216.65 g/t Ag)
- Compiling a regional map of the Big One property with particular focus on the porphyry system that remains open confirmed at Eldorado.
- An extensive property-wide surface prospecting program aimed at identifying additional drill targets in preparation for the 2026 inaugural drill program.
- A property-wide LiDAR survey
Dan Stuart, President and CEO of Juggernaut Exploration states " The Big One is arguably one of the most significant new grassroots gold-silver discoveries in the Golden Triangle in recent years. This year's program is designed with a clear objective: to systematically advance and expand upon our five inaugural, drill-ready targets and to generate additional new targets for our fully funded 2026 maiden drill program. The sheer scale of the system, with over 200 mineralized veins exposed at surface by glacial abatement, all point towards a powerful, district-scale mineralizing engine at depth. A Notice of Work application (drill permit application) has been submitted to the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals in preparation for the 2026 inaugural drill program. We have only just started to scratch the surface on the property and likely only seen the tip of the iceberg."
ELDORADO PORPHRYRY SYSTEM - 11 KM HIGHWAY OF GOLD - HIGHLIGHTS
- Whopper vein: grab samples from 5 m wide quartz-sulphide vein hosted in an 8 m wide mineralized shear zone returned 13.12 g/t Au and 169.88 g/t Ag, as well as 10.62 g/t Au and 206.32 g/t Ag, and 6.01 g/t Au and 121.97 g/t Ag. The Whopper vein is exposed on surface for 100 m and remains open along strike where it goes under snowpack and ice. The quartz vein consists of lenses and seams of massive pyrite and galena contained in the quartz vein and stockwork. The high-grade Whopper vein's geochemical and geophysical signatures are indicative of a porphyry source at depth. This target is drill ready. BigOne_Whopper Image 1 BigOne_Whopper Image 2 , BigOne_Whopper Image 3, BigOne_Whopper Image 4 ,
- Big Mac Vein: Grab sample from a quartz-sulphide vein hosted in a 4 m wide shear zone that contains stringers of semi-massive galena as well as clots of chalcopyrite and pyrite assayed 37.98 g/t Au and 70.37 g/t Ag, as well as 10.61 g/t Au, 3.55 g/t Ag. The Big Mac vein is exposed for 50 m where it goes under overburden/ice and remains open. The Big Mac vein's geochemical signature is conducive for a porphyry source that is also indicated by geophysical anomalies at depth. This target is drill ready. BigOne BigMac Image BigOne BigMac Video
- Giant Vein: Channel sample across 1.5 m quartz vein with lenses and stringers of semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite and pyrite returned 5.06 g/t Au and 91.41 g/t Ag. The vein extends vertically for 30 m and remains open within a large gossanous area 100 m wide. The Giant vein's geochemical signature is conducive for a porphyry source that is also indicated by geophysical anomalies at depth. This target is drill ready. BigOne Giant Image
- Deluxe Vein: Channel sample across a 45 cm vein containing semi-massive galena and pyrite assayed 12.12 g/t Au and 2084.61 g/t Ag, as well as 3.39 g/t Au and 380.15 g/t Ag. The vein is up to 2 m wide and has been traced along strike for 150 m and remains open. The Deluxe vein has a geophysical anomaly at depth that is conducive for a porphyry source. This target is drill ready. BigOne_Deluxe Image BigOne Deluxe Video
- Double Decker: Grab sample from a set of intersecting quartz-sulphide veins up to 50 cm wide and exposed for 60 m returned 19.82 g/t Au and 216.65 g/t Ag. The veins contain seams of semi-massive galena and pyrite and remain open. The Double Decker vein has a geophysical anomaly at depth that is conducive for a porphyry source. This target is drill ready. BigOne DoubleDecker
- Eldorado consists of a high-grade polymetallic gold-silver zone named Highway of Gold that stretches 11 km and remains open on newly exposed bedrock along the fringes of the Geology Ridge icefield and Decker Creek glacier
- Eldorado demarks an area of 7.5 Km of recently exposed bedrock containing substantial propylitic alteration, hydrothermal veining, and epithermal veining with 200 quartz-sulphide veins up to 8 m wide containing semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena with grades up to 79.01 g/t Au (2.54 oz/t Au) and 3157 g/t Ag (101.5 oz/t Ag), that remains open
- The polymetallic veins, alteration signature, geochemical path finder element signature, and geophysical anomalies strongly indicate the presence of a common buried gold-silver-copper rich porphyry feeder source at depth responsible for the extensive high-grade veining confirmed on surface
- The newly exposed Eldorado system contains 200 veins over an area of 1.2 km by 800 m that remains open. Within this zone, veins up to 8 m wide and striking up to 500 m were observed (Whopper vein), containing semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena, indicated to be the source of historic high-grade gold-silver angular float samples reported in the 1960s in the valley below. Both the zone and the system remain open and are drill ready.
- At least two extensive areas with strong porphyry potential have been identified where the distribution of geochemical path finder elements overlaps with strong geophysical anomalies as well as multiple gold-rich polymetallic veins in outcrop clearly corresponds to the typical signature observed within or in close proximity to a porphyry system. BigOne Geochemistry Maps
The Big One property is situated in a region that is well known for hosting world class precious metal and porphyry deposits, several of which occur near the property including the multiple Tier 1 porphyry systems at Galore Creek (12,159 million pounds of copper, 9.438 million ounces of gold, 174.086 million ounces of silver), the world's largest known gold reserve at KSM (47.3 million ounces of gold, 160 million ounces of silver, 7.32 billion pounds of copper) and the polymetallic copper project at Shaft Creek (5 billion pounds of copper, 3.7 million ounces of gold, 16.4 million ounces of silver), as well as the Brucejack high-grade epithermal gold deposit (14 million ounces of gold, 91.8 million ounces of silver), and the structurally controlled high-grade hydrothermal gold-silver zones at Trophy and Sphal Creek. The property geology is favorable to host these types of deposits as confirmed by the presence of extensive areas of propylitic alteration, untested geophysical anomalies, strong silt, soil and rock geochemistry including path finder elements directly related to porphyry systems, key structures and textures, porphyry-style mineralization, and high-grade polymetallic veins, that have been discovered within the Big One claims. BigOne Property Map
The Big One property can be accessed year-round via helicopter from the Glenora/Telegraph Creek Road at the Barrington Mine (33 km to the north-northeast) as well as the Galore Creek Road (15 km to the southeast). The Canadian government committed $20 M to extend/improve the Galore Creek Road to within 15 km of the Big One property. The property is 2 km west of the Scud River airstrip used in the early days of Galore Creek.
A Notice of Work application (drill permit application) has been submitted to the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals in preparation for the 2026 inaugural drill program. The Big One property exploration qualifies for the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC).
About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are in world-class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to Tier 1 mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization representing a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut's key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.
Qualified Person
Rein Turna, P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.
Other
Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples were then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, standards, and duplicate samples were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.
All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. A transport company takes them from the core shack to the Paragon Geochemical labs facilities in Surrey, BC or ALS labs facilities in North Vancouver, BC. Paragon Geochemical is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. ALS is either certified to ISO 9001:2008 or accredited to ISO 17025:2005 in all of its locations. Samples submitted to Paragon received gold and silver analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple (300-500g) jars that are submitted for photon assay. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, causing them to emit secondary gamma rays, which are measured to identify and quantify the metals present. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. At ALS samples were processed, dried, crushed, and pulverized before analysis using the ME-MS61 and Au-SCR21 methods. For the ME-MS61 method, a prepared sample is digested with perchloric, nitric, hydrofluoric, and hydrochloric acids. The residue is topped up with dilute hydrochloric acid and analyzed by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry. Overlimits were re-analyzed using the ME-OG62 and Ag-GRA21 methods (gravimetric finish). For Au-SCR21 a large volume of sample is needed (typically 1-3kg). The sample is crushed and screened (usually to -106 micron) to separate coarse gold particles from fine material. After screening, two aliquots of the fine fraction are analysed using the traditional fire assay method. The fine fraction is expected to be reasonably homogenous and well represented by the duplicate analyses. The entire coarse fraction is assayed to determine the contribution of the coarse gold.
For more information, please contact:
Dan Stuart
President, Director and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604)-559-8028
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
Certain disclosure in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut's operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Anax Metals Limited Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00