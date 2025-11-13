Video

Mount Hope Mining
Advancing a copper and gold-rich asset in the prolific Cobar Basin of New South Wales
Mount Hope Mining Reports High-grade Gold Results, Attracts New Investors, CEO Saysplay icon
Mount Hope Mining Reports High-grade Gold Results, Attracts New Investors, CEO Says

Mari-Len De Guzman
Nov 13, 2025
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
“People could clearly understand that we've got a high-grade, emerging gold exploration story here, and can see the growth potential that we've got,” said Fergus Kiley, CEO and managing director of Mount Hope Mining.

Mount Hope Mining (ASX:MHM) has announced strong assay results from its maiden drilling program at the Mount Solitary gold prospect in New South Wales’ Cobar region, highlighting the potential for a significant high-grade gold system.

CEO and Managing Director Fergus Kiley said the campaign returned 19 metres at 4.5 grams per tonne gold from 39 metres, describing it as “very high grade, very close to surface in what is a very exciting project with some significant belt-scale opportunity.”

The results build on historic intercepts such as 10 metres at 12 grams and 21 metres at 4.7 grams, confirming that Mount Solitary sits “right in the heart of the system.” Kiley said the geology suggests the mineralisation remains open to the west and northwest, setting up clear targets for the next drilling phase.

Following the strong results, Mount Hope completed an oversubscribed capital raise, bringing in new sophisticated and institutional investors. With further drilling set for December and results expected early in the new year, Kiley said the company remains “incredibly leveraged to the upside” in an area that is “really heating up” for gold exploration.

Watch the full interview with Kiley above.

Mari-Len De Guzman

Mari-Len De Guzman

Editor

Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
