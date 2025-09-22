Mount Hope Mining Kicks Off Maiden Drilling in NSW’s Prolific Cobar Region

Mount Hope Mining (ASX:MHM) has commenced its maiden drill program at its 100 percent owned Mount Hope project in New South Wales. The company’s managing director and CEO, Fergus Kiley, outlined the company’s exploration strategy, emphasising the geological significance of its targets.

“Looking for those key major continental structures that formed the (Cobar) Basin is really important. We've got three of them that run north-south through the entirety of our tenure," he explained. "And as I said, these structures already host existing, known, previously operating mines within our area. So being on these major structural trends, these north-south faults in our area, is really important. We've actively chosen these areas to explore from a geological context."

The program is focused on the Mount Hope East, Black Hill, Blue Heeler and Mount Solitary targets.

According to Kiley, “all of these targets are along strike or next door to existing old, previously operating mines. So we feel there’s a good opportunity there for us to look for the down-dip extensions of some of these.”

Since its initial public offering in December, Mount Hope Mining has expanded its footprint by nearly 300 percent through the acquisition of additional tenure immediately east of the original portfolio. The company is also reviewing further strategic acquisitions in the Cobar region.

“We think that the Cobar presents a really strong opportunity for investors to get high-quality gold and base metals exploration exposure. And we think that Mount Hope Mining presents a really strong vehicle for investors to get that exposure.”

Watch the full interview with Mount Hope Mining Managing Director and CEO Fergus Kiley above.