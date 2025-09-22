Video

Mount Hope Mining
Advancing a copper and gold-rich asset in the prolific Cobar Basin of New South Wales
Mount Hope Mining Kicks Off Maiden Drilling in NSW's Prolific Cobar Region
Mount Hope Mining Kicks Off Maiden Drilling in NSW’s Prolific Cobar Region

Mari-Len De Guzman
Sep 22, 2025
“We think that the Cobar presents a really strong opportunity for investors to get high-quality gold and base metals exploration exposure. And we think that Mount Hope Mining presents a really strong vehicle for investors to get that exposure,” said Mount Hope Mining Managing Director and CEO Fergus Kiley.

Mount Hope Mining (ASX:MHM) has commenced its maiden drill program at its 100 percent owned Mount Hope project in New South Wales. The company’s managing director and CEO, Fergus Kiley, outlined the company’s exploration strategy, emphasising the geological significance of its targets.

“Looking for those key major continental structures that formed the (Cobar) Basin is really important. We've got three of them that run north-south through the entirety of our tenure," he explained. "And as I said, these structures already host existing, known, previously operating mines within our area. So being on these major structural trends, these north-south faults in our area, is really important. We've actively chosen these areas to explore from a geological context."

The program is focused on the Mount Hope East, Black Hill, Blue Heeler and Mount Solitary targets.

According to Kiley, “all of these targets are along strike or next door to existing old, previously operating mines. So we feel there’s a good opportunity there for us to look for the down-dip extensions of some of these.”

Since its initial public offering in December, Mount Hope Mining has expanded its footprint by nearly 300 percent through the acquisition of additional tenure immediately east of the original portfolio. The company is also reviewing further strategic acquisitions in the Cobar region.

“We think that the Cobar presents a really strong opportunity for investors to get high-quality gold and base metals exploration exposure. And we think that Mount Hope Mining presents a really strong vehicle for investors to get that exposure.”

Watch the full interview with Mount Hope Mining Managing Director and CEO Fergus Kiley above.

John Feneck, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

John Feneck: Next Gold, Silver Price Targets, 11 Stocks I'm Bullish on Now

Sep 15, 2025
John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his outlook for gold and silver prices in 2025. His next target for gold is US$3,800 per ounce, and he still expects US$50 per ounce silver by the end of the year.

He also discusses the potential he sees in junior miners.

Gold bars with rising graph overlay and text "Weekly Editor's Picks."play icon
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Knocks Out Inflation-Adjusted High, Silver Breaks US$42

Sep 12, 2025
Gold's record-setting price run continued this week, with yet another new all-time high in the books. Silver also fared well, breaking US$42 per ounce.

According to Bloomberg, gold has now also surpassed its inflation-adjusted all-time high of US$850 per ounce, which it set more than 45 years ago on January 21, 1980. The news outlet notes that at the time the US was dealing with currency issues, inflation and recession concerns.

These are problems that sound all too familiar today. This week brought the release of the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data, which shows a 0.4 percent month-on-month increase for the all-items index — that's ahead of estimates and the most since the start of 2025.

Meanwhile, core CPI, which excludes the food and energy categories, was up 0.3 percent from July. On an annual basis, core CPI was up 3.1 percent, while overall CPI rose 2.9 percent.

US producer price index (PPI) data also came out this week.

The index, which measures costs at a wholesale level, showed an unexpected 0.1 percent month-on-month decrease for August; the result was the same for core PPI.

Attention is now shifting to the US Federal Reserve's next meeting, which is set to run from September 16 to 17. For weeks now the central bank has been widely expected to cut interest rates, and experts believe this week's CPI and PPI numbers support that idea.

“Today’s CPI may appear to offset yesterday’s PPI, but it wasn’t hot enough to distract the Fed from the softening jobs picture. That translates into a rate cut next week — and, likely, more to come" — Ellen Zentner, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool now shows odds of 93.9 percent for a 25 basis point cut, while the likelihood of a 50 basis point reduction stands at 6.1 percent.

Bullet briefing — Mining majors in mega M&A, Newmont to exit TSX

Anglo, Teck to merge in US$53 billion deal

Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) and Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) announced that they plan to merge in a US$53 billion transaction.

The new entity, which the companies say will be one of the world's largest copper producers, will have assets in Canada, the US, Latin America and Southern Africa.

Its primary listing will be in London, but its headquarters will be in Canada — a commitment that Teck CEO Jonathan Price told BNN Bloomberg will be "perpetual." In a bid to safeguard its critical minerals sector, Canada said last year that it will only greenlight foreign takeovers of large critical minerals miners in "exceptional circumstances."

The companies expect annual pre-tax synergies of about US$800 million by the end of the fourth year following the completion of the arrangement.

Experts say the zero-premium, all-share tie up is the second largest mining deal ever, and the biggest in more than a decade. It comes not long after other high-profile M&A attempts involving both companies — Teck rejected a bid from (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) in 2023, and Anglo turned down an offer from BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) last year.

Newmont to delist from TSX

While the Anglo-Teck deal puts Canada front and center, major miner Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) is backing away from the northern nation. The company said it has applied to voluntarily delist its shares from the TSX amid low volumes.

Newmont also said the move will help boost administrative efficiency and reduce expenses. The firm has faced increasing costs since acquiring Newcrest Mining in 2023, and sources familiar with the matter recently told Bloomberg that it's looking to lower costs by around 20 percent.

Newmont will retain its primary listing in New York, as well as listings in Australia and Papua New Guinea. Its TSX delisting is expected to be effective on September 24.

Barrick to sell Hemlo for US$1.09 billion

Also making a move away from Canada this week was Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B), which has agreed to sell its Hemlo gold mine to Carcetti Capital (TSXV:CART.H) for US$1.09 billion.

Located in Ontario, Hemlo has operated for 30 years, producing over 21 million ounces of gold during that time. The sale comes as Barrick divests non-core assets and pivots toward copper.

The company put Hemlo up for sale earlier this year, and in July was rumored to be selling the operation to Discovery Silver (TSX:DSV,OTCQX:DSVSF); that deal ultimately didn't pan out.

Carcetti will be renamed Hemlo Mining once the transaction closes, and is expected to uplist from the TSX Venture Exchange's NEX Board. Its backers include Robert Quartermain, who is known for leading SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM,NASDAQ:SSRM) and Pretium Resources.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

Clem Chambers, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Clem Chambers: Gold's Top Driver Now, Silver's Coming Boom Phase

Sep 10, 2025
Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

He also shares his thoughts on the broader US economy.

"We're in an elevated inflationary situation, QE is coming, interest rates are coming down, the dollar's going to fall hard and precious metals are going to go up," Chambers emphasized.

Mart Wolbert, nuclear reactors. play icon
Uranium Investing

Mart Wolbert: Uranium Prices, Supply, Demand — What's Next as Mindset Shifts

Sep 10, 2025
Mart Wolbert, analyst at Contrarian Codex, is seeing a uranium mindset shift as more investors take stock of the growing supply/demand imbalance in the market.

He explains how he's approaching uranium stocks and shares his price outlook.

Jaime Carrasco, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Jaime Carrasco: Gold, Silver, Miners — Where to Focus in Monetary Storm

Sep 09, 2025
Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying it's important to keep the big picture in mind.

"In a nutshell, we're going back to ... sound money — money not backed by the word of a politician and bankers, but by something sound like gold, which (has been) money for 4,000 years," he said.

