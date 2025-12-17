Mount Hope Mining Eyes Maiden Resource at Mount Solitary Prospect in the New Year

Mount Hope Mining (ASX:MHM) CEO Fergus Kiley said the company is on track to deliver a maiden resource for the Mount Solitary prospect within its flagship Mount Hope project in New South Wales, following the current drilling program.

“If we continue to find more gold, then we'll continue to advance the mineral and the mineralised envelope in that direction, but we will be hot on the heels of a resource early in the new year,” said Kiley in an interview with the Investing News Network.

Kiley said results from the initial drilling program and a recent review of the project’s historical data informed and refined the model for the current drill program.

The Mount Hope Mining chief executive also laid out his company’s value proposition for investors: “We have an active drill program going on right now, and you're buying the company at the same enterprise value as the pre-gold drill hole hit confirmation of high-grade gold drilling that we did in September. So I just think that's a really compelling valuation case for investors to look at.”

Watch the full interview with Kiley above.