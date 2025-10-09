Morgan Stanley Investment Management's 1GT Leads $60 Million Series E in Corvus Energy

Funding to help expand product portfolio and global presence
Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) announced today that the 1GT private climate equity strategy (1GT) led a growth capital fundraise for Corvus Energy (Company), a leading provider of low-carbon Energy Storage Systems (ESS) solutions suitable for a wide range of fully electric and hybrid-powered vessels. 1GT led an investor consortium that includes Just Climate and J. Lauritzen.
The investor consortium brings dedicated growth capital, expertise across the maritime sector and strategic partnerships to accelerate Corvus Energy's expansion as the Company directly addresses the rapidly growing demand for clean, efficient and high-performing maritime energy storage solutions.
"Corvus Energy is the global market leader for a reason –their battery systems have an unmatched history of maritime safety, innovation and commercial competitiveness," said Vikram Raju, MSIM's Head of Climate Private Equity Investing and 1GT. "Maritime decarbonization is a core theme for 1GT and we are honored to support Corvus in this next phase of the Company's compelling story."
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Bergen, Norway since 2019, Corvus Energy is a global leader in low-carbon maritime ESS. These advanced solutions power a wide range of vessels – from ferries and offshore service vessels to cruise liners – delivering cleaner operations in demanding maritime environments. By combining advanced battery technology with intelligent energy management systems, Corvus Energy may enable vessels globally to achieve zero-emission and low-emission operations.
"We are excited to welcome 1GT, Just Climate and J. Lauritzen as we strengthen our ability to meet surging global demand for zero-emission solutions in the maritime space," said Fredrik Witte, Chief Executive of Corvus Energy. "Their support affirms Corvus's position as the market leader in maritime energy storage and provides the capital and strategic support we need to accelerate growth globally."
Corvus Energy maintains one of the world's largest installed bases of maritime energy storage systems, with more than 1,300 installations across Europe, North America and Asia, delivering over 1,300 MWh of clean, reliable power to a global fleet.
About Corvus Energy
Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Corvus Energy is the leading supplier of zero-emission solutions for maritime, offshore and port applications. Corvus Energy offers a full portfolio of energy storage and fuel cell systems, suitable for almost every vessel type, providing power systems in the form of modular lithium-ion battery systems and Hydrogen PEM fuel cell systems. Corvus Energy has unsurpassed experience from more than 1300 projects. More than 50% of the world`s vessels with zero-emission technology are equipped with Corvus systems.
About Morgan Stanley Climate Private Equity
Morgan Stanley Climate Private Equity manages 1GT, a strategy that invests in growth companies delivering innovative climate solutions that meaningfully decarbonize the global economy. The strategy is focused on scaling opportunities in the Power, Mobility, Food & Agriculture, and Circularity themes across North America and Europe, with an emphasis on driving significant organic growth by leveraging the global breadth of Morgan Stanley capabilities.
About Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,400 investment professionals around the world and $1.7 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of June 30, 2025. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide strong long-term investment performance, outstanding service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com/im
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251009055849/en/
Media Relations :
Alyson Barnes, alyson.barnes@morganstanley.com