Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Makes Majority Investment in Olsson, Inc.

Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP), the middle-market focused private equity team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, today announced a majority investment in Olsson, Inc. (Olsson), a leading employee-owned engineering and design firm. This deal includes significant re-investment by Olsson employees.

Olsson, based in Lincoln, Nebraska, was founded in 1956 and has more than 2,000 employees in 35 offices throughout the United States today. Olsson offers a comprehensive suite of infrastructure engineering design and consulting solutions to both public and private clients across a diverse set of end markets including technology, transportation and water infrastructure, power, industrial, federal, and others. Throughout its nearly 70-year history, Olsson has experienced tremendous success and has developed a reputation as a leader within the markets it serves.

"We are proud to partner with Olsson and are committed to preserving the culture that has been built over decades as an employee-owned firm, which has been and will continue to be a cornerstone of the Company's success," said Eric Kanter, MSCP's Head of Industrial Services. "We are thrilled to be Olsson's first institutional partner and believe that the Company is uniquely positioned to scale into a market leader in its targeted geographies and markets. We look forward to leveraging MSCP's extensive experience within the infrastructure services space to accelerate an already strong track record of both organic and inorganic growth."

Brad Strittmatter, CEO of Olsson, commented: "This investment by MSCP is a milestone for Olsson and it's fundamentally a partnership. We chose MSCP because they align with our people-first culture and our commitment to meaningful employee ownership. We'll continue to be Olsson for our clients and communities, maintaining our name, brand, and leadership. We're excited to work together with MSCP to invest in new technologies, add expertise to strengthen our operations, and have a network that opens doors to growth opportunities."

MSCP's investment in Olsson represents its fourth investment in infrastructure services, following investments in Resource Innovations, Apex Companies and Alliance Technical Group since 2021.

The Environmental Financial Consulting Group, LLC (EFCG), through its registered broker-dealer affiliate EFCG Transaction Services LLC, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Olsson. Koley Jessen P.C., L.L.O. served as legal counsel to Olsson.

Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to MSCP, and AEC Advisors LLC, through its registered broker-dealer affiliate AEC Transaction Services LLC, Houlihan Lokey, and Harris Williams served as MSCP's financial advisors.

About Morgan Stanley Capital Partners

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity platform that has invested capital for over three decades. Morgan Stanley Capital Partners focuses on privately negotiated equity and equity-related investments primarily in North America and seeks to create value in portfolio companies primarily in a series of subsectors in the business services, consumer, healthcare, education and industrials markets with an emphasis on driving significant organic and acquisition growth through an operationally focused approach. For further information about Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im/capitalpartners .

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,400 investment professionals around the world and $1.8 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of September 30, 2025. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com/im .

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com/ .

