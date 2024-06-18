Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Miramar Resources

Miramar to Present at Gold Coast Investment Showcase Conference

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the Company’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, will be presenting at the Gold Coast Investment Showcase at 9:30am (EST) on Thursday, 20th June 2024.

Mr Kelly’s presentation will be live-streamed and can be accessed via the following link: https://www.goldcoastinvestmentshowcase.com.au/livestreamingregistration

In addition, the presentation will be recorded and made available via the Company’s website after the Conference.

Shareholders wanting to come along to the conference can register via this link: https://vert.eventsair.com/gold-coast-investment-showcase-2024/freeregistration/Site/Register

Miramar Executive chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, and Technical Director, Ms Marion Bush will be exhibiting at Stand 11.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources


True North Copper

Successful completion of Retail Entitlement Offer

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) (TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of the retail component of the fully underwritten accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer announced on 23 May 2024, to raise approximately$16.7 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer).
Firetail Resources

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Prospectus.
Paper saying "petition to file for bankruptcy."

Nevada Copper Files for Bankruptcy After Challenges at Pumpkin Hollow

Nevada Copper (TSX:NCU,OTC Pink:NEVDQ) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection under the US Bankruptcy Code on Monday (June 10) following an inability to secure funding or a change-of-control deal.

The move comes less than a month after copper prices reached a new all-time high.

The company also announced the appointment of Tom Albanese, former CEO of Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), as the new chair of its board of directors following the resignation of Randy Buffington as president and CEO.

Hudbay Announces Release of its Integrated Annual and Sustainability Report

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced the release of its integrated annual and sustainability report ("Integrated Annual Report") which provides transparency and progress on key business accomplishments and sustainability initiatives in 2023 along with goals for the upcoming year and longer term.

"For close to a century, Hudbay has been mining critical metals the world needs and creating value for our stakeholders – employees, community members, customers, consumers and investors – that extends far beyond investment returns," said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2023, we made significant advances concerning organization-wide priorities, including purpose, culture and sustainability. We also enhanced our operating platform with the recent completion of brownfield investments in Peru and Manitoba along with the acquisition of Copper Mountain, which contributed to significant revenue generation, free cash flow growth and balance sheet deleveraging. We remain committed to building close relationships with our local communities and to always operating safely and efficiently. By producing essential metals and operating sustainably, we strive to align our actions with a broader vision of responsible and ethical business practices."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Commence Airborne MobileMT Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Commence Airborne MobileMT Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Airborne geophysical survey will resolve conductors to greater depth and help augment future drill targets for the Grease River Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) ("Traction") are pleased to announce they have commenced a helicopter-borne MobileMT (Mobile MagnetoTellurics) survey on Forum's 100%-owned Grease River Project, located along the north rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The survey is being completed by Expert Geophysics based out of Aurora, Ontario. A total of 1,781 line-km will be surveyed at a 100 metre line spacing and will collect high resolution magnetic and VLF data. The survey will be conducted over the entire Grease River claims totaling 10,528 hectares along the Grease River Shear Zone (Figure 1). Data delivery is expected within eight weeks from completion of the survey from Expert Geophysics and will be interpreted for follow-up exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Latest News

SKRR and F3 to Test Conductors on Clearwater West

Horizon Minerals: Expediting the Path to Gold Production

GlycoProteMim Featured in Stonegate Healthcare's Latest Anti-Aging Research Report

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Lithium Investing

SQM Secures Long-term Lithium Deals with Hyundai and Kia

Rare Earth Investing

Former GM Leader Joins Energy Fuels to Boost Rare Earths Operations

Coal Investing

Report: 800 Coal Power Stations Ripe for Profitable Transition to Renewable Energy

Gold Investing

SKRR and F3 to Test Conductors on Clearwater West

Gold Investing

Horizon Minerals: Expediting the Path to Gold Production

Agriculture Investing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Fully Subscribed Non Brokered Private Placement Totaling $750,000

×