Minsud Announces Private Placement of Units

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TSX-V: MSR

Minsud Resources Corp. (TSXV: MSR,OTC:MDSQF) ("Minsud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,515,152 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.33 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to approximately CAD $500,000 (the "Private Placement"). 

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.435 for a period of five years from the date of issuance. 

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund continued exploration activities at the Chita Valley Project and for general working capital and corporate purposes. No commission or finder's fee will be paid in connection with the Private Placement. The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX-V. 

A portion of the Units issued under the Private Placement may be subscribed for by insiders of the Company. Any such subscription will constitute a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX-V Policy 5.9, which incorporates Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of any such insider participation. 

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo-Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "MSR", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "MDSQF".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, strategic plans, spending commitments, future operations, future work programs, and statements regarding the Private Placement, including the completion and terms thereof, potential insider participation, use of proceeds and TSX-V acceptance. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information including, but not limited to: changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Argentina or other countries in which the Company may carry on business in the future; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration and development activities; fluctuations in the currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar, Argentine peso, and the U.S. dollar); risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration and development (including environmental hazards or industrial accidents); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers and other parties with whom the Company does business; presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining, including those currently enacted in Argentina; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities; availability and increasing costs associated with operational inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; challenges to, or difficulty in maintaining, the Company's title to properties; risks relating to the Company's ability to raise funds; fluctuations in commodity prices and the factors identified in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking-information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

SOURCE Minsud Resources Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/05/c8141.html

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