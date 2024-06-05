Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MiNK Therapeutics Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

MiNK Therapeutics Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (INKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that its Annual Shareholders Meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. on June 12, 2024, and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Registration for attendees will start at 9:15 a.m. ET.

To participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting, shareholders should visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INKT2024 and enter the 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials. Guests may also access the meeting in listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.

Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay will be accessible from the Company's website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations and at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INKT2024 .

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/ or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

Investor Contact

917-362-1370

investor@minktherapeutics.com

Media Contact

781-674-4428

communications@minktherapeutics.com


MiNK Therapeutics Inc.INKTNASDAQ:INKTLife Science Investing
