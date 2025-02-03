Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Video

Michael Campbell: Gold, Uranium, Oil/Gas — Bullish as Government Confidence Fades
Gold Investing

Michael Campbell: Gold, Uranium, Oil/Gas — Bullish as Government Confidence Fades

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodFeb 03, 2025 03:55AM
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Michael Campbell, a well-known financial analyst and host of Michael Campbell's Money Talks, shared his outlook on gold and energy ahead of the World Outlook Financial Conference.

Scheduled to run from February 7 to 8 in Vancouver, BC, the event will feature speakers including Martin Armstrong, Tony Greer, Peter Grandich, Josef Schacter and Lance Roberts.

Looking at gold, Campbell said while it's already doing well, he sees an even better performance ahead.

"When confidence leaves the US dollar, (gold will) be a rocket ship. I hate using emotive terms like that — that's the move though," he said, adding that he's also bullish on uranium, oil and gas.

Overall, his biggest context for investing is declining confidence in government.

Campbell also weighed in on the situation in Canada as the country moves toward a leadership change, saying there is a clear choice for voters when it comes to natural resources.

Watch the video above for more from Campbell on those topics, as well as further details on the World Outlook Financial Conference.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Gold Investing

Chris Vermeulen, gold bars.
Gold Investing

Chris Vermeulen: Gold Short-term Price Target, Plus Key Trend I'm Riding Now

By Charlotte McLeodJan 28, 2025
Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, joined the Investing News Network to share his near-term outlook for gold, also explaining what he's doing to preserve wealth in a year that promises to be "very, very crazy for all asset classes."

"I think the key really this year is to be happy with not losing money," he said.

"It sounds so boring, but if what unfolds is what I think is going to unfold, it's either you lose 30 or 50 percent of your wealth, (or) you sit in cash ... or you take advantage of a strategy that can benefit from falling markets. I'm all about — avoid the chaos and continue to earn some interest, let everything reset. And take advantage of some of the falling prices."

Watch the interview above for his full thoughts on those and other topics. You can also click here to view our Vancouver Resource Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Jeff Clark, gold and silver bars.
Gold Investing

Jeff Clark: When Will Gold Stocks Move? Data Says Downcycle Ending Soon

By Charlotte McLeodJan 28, 2025
Jeff Clark, editor of Paydirt Prospector, told the Investing News Network that he's bullish on gold in 2025, saying US$3,000 per ounce is "easily" in the cards for the yellow metal.

But what about gold stocks? The current gold stock downcycle has now lasted 4.3 years, which Clark said makes it the second longest ever. In his view, that suggests it's due to end soon.

"We are in a bull market — now it's simply a waiting game until the stocks begin to catch up," he said.

Watch the interview above for from Clark on gold, gold stocks and the exploration space.

You can also click here to view our Vancouver Resource Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Troy Minerals President Yannis Tsitos.
Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Eyes High-purity Silica Production in Mongolia in 2025

By Investing News NetworkJan 28, 2025
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY,OTCQB:TROYF) is advancing its mining permit application for the Tsagaan Zalaa high-purity silica project in Mongolia, with plans for production by 2025, according to Yannis Tsitos, the company’s president.

“This is a high-quality project, and we are now advancing (with) a mining permit application," he said. "We're going to do it in the coming weeks … So please stay tuned for more public disclosure on this."

Tsitos also shared insights into Troy Minerals’ strategic focus and growth potential, with a portfolio centered on critical minerals like high-purity silica, vanadium and rare earth elements. The company aims to capitalize on surging demand for materials essential to green economies and advanced technologies, he said.

The Tsagaan Zalaa project is strategically located near the Chinese border, enabling quick access to the world’s largest silica market. “There's plenty of silica on Earth, but not much silica that's high purity. And I'm talking greater than 98.99 percent silica. It's primarily used for making photovoltaic solar panels,” Tsitos explained.

“It's generally an industry that, according to experts, will grow to more than $100 billion by 2030. There is tremendous growth in this, and there are bottlenecks on the supply side," he added.

Simultaneously, Troy is advancing its Table Mountain high-purity silica project in BC, Canada, aiming to supply industries in North America. Both projects promise a rapid transition to production, which Tsitos emphasized as a critical strategy for reducing reliance on external capital and limiting shareholder dilution.

Citing the company’s seasoned leadership and high-quality assets, Tsitos expressed confidence in Troy Minerals’ ability to generate near-term cashflow and long-term growth, saying 2025 will be a “fantastic year” as the company moves closer to production.

Watch the full interview with Troy Minerals President Yannis Tsitos above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY,OTCQB:TROYF,FWB:VJ3). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Troy Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Troy Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Troy Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

Lobo Tiggre, gold bars, nuclear reactor.
Gold Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Copper — Bullish, but Pick Stocks Wisely

By Charlotte McLeodJan 27, 2025
Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shared what types of stocks are on his shopping list in 2025, mentioning gold, silver, uranium and copper as sectors he's watching.

However, he emphasized that a rising tide isn't guaranteed to lift all boats, meaning that market participants need to be selective about which companies they invest in.

"Right now the evidence is that we are still in a stock picker's market. I wouldn't buy an (exchange-traded fund), and I wouldn't just buy the whole sector. I'd be very careful about which stocks i picked," he said.

Tiggre also discussed his thoughts on what the Trump trade really is — volatility.

Watch the interview above for more from Tiggre on those topics and more. You can also click here to view our Vancouver Resource Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

Fabi Lara, uranium periodic symbol.
Uranium Investing

Fabi Lara: Uranium Thesis is Back, How to Play "Massive" Disconnect

By Charlotte McLeodJan 27, 2025
Fabi Lara of the Next Big Rush shared her latest thoughts on uranium, saying she sees a "massive disconnect" between sector fundamentals and the performance of uranium equities.

"I think where we are in the cycle is that the excitement has died off ... and put the thesis back into play," she explained to the Investing News Network in an interview.

"Contracts are being signed at higher prices every single month, but the retail investor hasn't caught on. So I think that people who haven't gotten into the thesis, or are looking to come back to the thesis — I think this is a wonderful opportunity," she added.

Watch the interview above for more from Lara on the uranium sector. You can also click here to view our Vancouver Resource Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

