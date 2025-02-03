Michael Campbell: Gold, Uranium, Oil/Gas — Bullish as Government Confidence Fades

Michael Campbell, a well-known financial analyst and host of Michael Campbell's Money Talks, shared his outlook on gold and energy ahead of the World Outlook Financial Conference.

Scheduled to run from February 7 to 8 in Vancouver, BC, the event will feature speakers including Martin Armstrong, Tony Greer, Peter Grandich, Josef Schacter and Lance Roberts.

Looking at gold, Campbell said while it's already doing well, he sees an even better performance ahead.

"When confidence leaves the US dollar, (gold will) be a rocket ship. I hate using emotive terms like that — that's the move though," he said, adding that he's also bullish on uranium, oil and gas.

Overall, his biggest context for investing is declining confidence in government.

Campbell also weighed in on the situation in Canada as the country moves toward a leadership change, saying there is a clear choice for voters when it comes to natural resources.

Watch the video above for more from Campbell on those topics, as well as further details on the World Outlook Financial Conference.

