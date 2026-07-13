Metals.io is pioneering the future of commodity investing through blockchain technology.

In this episode, Ben Elvidge from Metals.io explains that tokenized metals give investors direct ownership of specific quantities of metal stored in recognized vaults. Tokens trade 24/7 globally, providing continuous access unlike the limited trading hours of traditional markets.

Supply constraints, macroeconomic trends and the digital readiness of nickel and cobalt prompted metals.io to its most recent expansion, and Elvidge says there is more to come.

“Tokenization offers a way for retail investors to access these markets directly, effectively bridging the investment gap.” The company prioritized metals with similar narratives that can leverage their established custody procedures. Tokenized metals aim to offer retail investors an access point to commodities beyond ETFs or mining stocks, both of which carry significant risks and indirect exposure. “Investors can buy small amounts from anywhere, anytime, and follow market developments closely.” A secondary market could make it easier for producers to find liquidity, encourage risk capital allocation, and accelerate new project development, while small investors benefit from stabilization and efficiency. While the potential is immense, the journey involves navigating regulatory complexities, establishing trustworthy custody solutions and educating investors. Listen to the full interview to hear Elvidge's thoughts on the future of commodities trading.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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