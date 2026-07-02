Metals.io Opens Cobalt and Nickel Investment to Market

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July 01, 2026
Blockchain-powered platform Metals.io has purchased and tokenized cobalt and nickel as of June 2026, allowing investors to own the metals through xCo and xNi tokens.
In an article by Mining.com, it was stated that this move expands the company’s offerings, such as tokenized uranium through xU3O8, VNX Gold-backed digital gold ownership products and Noemon Tech’s RARE token.
The company highlighted in a separate announcement that tokenization, or the process of turning physical assets into safe, manageable digital formats, allows for easier access, ownership and trading of certain metals that investors may still have limited access to.
It also eliminates the logistical challenges that come with physical ownership and goes beyond the limitations of mining equities and specialized funds.
Cobalt and nickel are both utilized in high-demand sectors such as electric vehicles, battery storage systems and clean energy technologies.
“With the launch of metals.io and the dawn of tokenization, we’re able to streamline access to these essential commodities, making them available to a new profile of buyer and introducing new routes to market for suppliers,” said Ben Elvidge, lead for metals.io and head of alternative assets at Trilitech, as quoted by Mining.com.
Other key industries that rely on cobalt include batteries, aerospace superalloys and defense technologies, while nickel is in demand in stainless steel manufacturing and energy storage systems.
Metals.io underlined that tokenization “has the potential to make physical assets more divisible, transferable, and accessible while preserving their connection to underlying real-world value.”
*Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by Metals.io. This article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Metals.io in order to help investors learn more about the company. Metals.io is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this article.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this article should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with VanadiumCorp Resource and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
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