Generation Uranium (TSXV:GEN)

Generation Closes Non-Brokered Flow Through Private Placement

Generation Uranium Inc. (CSE: GEN, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) (“Generation” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of July 3, 2026, it has closed its non-brokeredprivate placement (the “Offering”) and has raised $361,072 through the issuance of 4,011,921 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.09 per Unit. Each unit consists of one flow through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional non-flow common share a price of $0.13 per Warrant share exercisable for 30 months expiring January 24, 2029.

The Company paid finders fees of $10,779.99. All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day expiring November 25, 2026.

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for Canadian exploration expenses (CEE) that qualify as flow-through mining expenditures. Eligible Investors will be entitled to claim the enhanced 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit as well as regular flow-through deductions.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. “United States” and “U.S. person” have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.

About Generation Uranium

Generation Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high‑quality uranium assets in premier jurisdictions. Its flagship Yath Project is located in Nunavut’s Angilak district, one of Canada’s most active and rapidly emerging uranium camps. Historic work has reported with historic results surface samples up to 9.8% U₃O₈ and 1.0 m at 0.224% U₃O₈ from 25.5 m in drillhole BOG-8-80.

With a growing portfolio of high‑priority targets in a well‑understood uranium district, Generation Uranium is well positioned to make discoveries that contribute meaningfully to the future global supply of clean nuclear energy.

For Further Information

Michael Collins, P.Geo., CEO

+1(778) 819-7881

admin@generationuranium.com

Roger Leschuk, CIM, FCSI -VP Corporate Development

rleschuk@generationuranium.com

+1(604) 720-4544

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Click here to connect with Generation Uranium Inc. (CSE: GEN, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) to receive an Investor Presentation

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