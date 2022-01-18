Metals Creek Resources Corp. is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-018 and DL21-019 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project . Drill hole DL21-019 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 424m below surface and returned a core length intercept of 6.0 grammes per ton gold over 4.75 meters . This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization ...

MEK:CA