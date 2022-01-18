Gold Investing News
Metals Creek Resources Corp.   is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-018 and DL21-019 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project . Drill hole DL21-019 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 424m below surface and returned a core length intercept of 6.0 grammes per ton gold over 4.75 meters . This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization ...

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-018 and DL21-019 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Drill hole DL21-019 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 424m below surface and returned a core length intercept of 6.0 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 4.75 meters(m) (448.55 - 453.30m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.0 g/t Au over 24.5m (438.00 - 462.50m). (See Table 1 Significant Results). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 7% with local pyrite. Abundant sections of silicate-oxide iron formation with associated magnetite is also present in this intercept. Alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, grunerite and garnets with locally strong folding. This intercept is located between the 360 and 455 level and south of the mine workings and continues to further define the high- grade gold mineralization south of the mine workings.

Drill hole DL21-018 intersected the Main Zone at approximately 505m below surface and returned a core length intercept of 1.3 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 11.50 meters(m) (516.00 - 527.50m).

Drilling to date has successfully extended high grade gold mineralization 151m below the lower most mine working (445m below surface) or 596m below surface along with further defining high-grade mineralization 50m south of the Dona Lake mine workings.

Drilling is ongoing and will continue to target the down plunge extension of the mine stratigraphy as well as test peripheral targets which include the North West Zone and the East Iron Formation.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO of the Company states "Drilling at Dona Lake has restarted after the Christmas break and will continue to test the high-grade gold mineralization within Main Zone stratigraphy at depth below current drilling. The Company is awaiting data from the recently completed Magnetotellurics (MT) geophysical survey. Once the data is received and compiled, this will significantly aide in the target generation process targeting areas of enhanced conductivity within the Main Zone Iron Formation at depth."

Table 1 - Significant Results

Drill Hole
Number 		From (m) To (m) Total (m) Grammes
Per Ton Gold 		Remarks
DL21-019 438.00 462.50 24.50 3.0 Main Zone
including 448.55 453.30 4.75 6.0 Main Zone
DL21-018 516.00 527.50 11.50 1.3 Main Zone

 

Drill intercepts are core lengths and are believed to be 70-80% true thickness.

Drill results will be released once they are received and compiled.

The Dona Lake Gold Project was optioned from Newmont Corporation (previously Newmont Goldcorp - see news release dated 13 June 2019) and is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The Project consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,122 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine.

Ogden Gold Project

The Company is awaiting final results from the recently completed 6 hole drill program at Ogden. Results are expected soon and will be released once received and compiled. The deep-section induced polarization (IP) ground geophysical survey have resumed. Upon completion of the IP survey and compilation of data is complete, priority targets will be generated utilizing the recently identified SGH gold soil anomalies (See News Release December 13, 2021), the deep section IP results as well as incorporating the structural data from the oriented core from the recently completed drill program.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
Metals Creek Resources Corp
telephone: (709)-256-6060
fax : (709) -256-6061
email : astares@metalscreek.com
www.MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

Figure 1 - Main Zone Long Section

Overview

It’s been 125 years since George Carmack found himself in Yukon, Canada, after a failed attempt to capitalize on the reported gold strikes in Alaska. What started as a lucky discovery of a few gold nuggets in a creek bed ended up becoming one of the last great gold rushes in North America.

Gold mining in Canada occupies a rich and vital place in the country’s history. Mineralization of the precious metal exists throughout its landscape, including Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador and Yukon Territory. Over the 70 years following Carmack’s discovery, Yukon would yield over C$250 million in gold. Even with that much already found, these historical discoveries are only scratching the surface.

Metals Creek Resources (TSXV:MEK) is a Canada-based mineral acquisition and development company focused on exploring future mining opportunities throughout Canada. The company is currently operating world-class properties in Ontario, Yukon Territory and Newfoundland and Labrador. The mining and investor-friendly jurisdictions and rich resource histories of these properties primes Metal Creek Resources for significant high-grade discovery and yield.

The company has two key projects in operation: its Dona Lake gold project and Ogden gold project in Ontario. Metal Creek’s flagship projects are well-positioned for advanced exploration in collaboration with strategic partners and joint venture agreements.

Metal Creek’s Ontario properties’ biggest attractions are their high grade drill results, location and history of past-producing high-grade gold exploration.

The company has the option to earn 100 percent interest in the Dona Lake gold project. Metals Creek CEO Alexander Stares mentioned projected drill program expansion for Dona Lake when discussing future exploration plans. “We’ll have lots of news coming up. Once we finish drilling, we’ll get everything back compiled into computers. We will go back in late summer and do another drill program.” The company’s current funds and exploration plans have primed it for fast-tracked advancement in the near future.

The Ogden property is hosted in the prolific Timmins gold camp and Pickle Lake area. Metals Creek currently has a 50/50 joint venture with Newmont Corp (TSX:NGT) in the Timmins Camp and strategic positioning as the project operator. A 2013 drilling campaign on the property uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters.

Metal Creek’s management team combines years of experience in the mineral exploration, geology and financial sectors. The company’s diverse shareholder portfolio and strategic partnerships also position the company for exceptional acquisition opportunities, economic growth and expansive gold mining success.

Metals Creek’s Company Highlights

  • Metals Creek Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing past-producing and world-class gold properties in Canada.
  • The company’s flagship projects include the Dona Lake and Thomas Ogden gold projects in Ontario. The company is also operating prospective properties in Newfoundland and Labrador.
  • Drill campaigns have found high grades of gold and silver
  • Metals Creek has created an option agreement with Newmont Corp for potential 100 percent ownership of the Dona Lake project. Additionally, the company has formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement with Newmont for the Ogden gold project in the Timmins Camp.
  • Past-producing gold and mineralization histories prime the company for expansive development plans and potentially high-grade high yield as seen by neighboring projects.
  • Metals Creek intends on advancing drill campaigns to explore project targets and dive deeper into investor and growth opportunities its properties have to offer.

Metals Creek’s Key Projects

Dona Lake Gold Project

The Dona Lake Gold project is one of Metal Creek’s flagship gold properties, and it is located in the Pickle Lake area of Northern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold within its widespread banded iron formation structures and leverages favorable mining conditions.

This project is Metal Creek’s second option agreement with Newmont Corp. The company has the option to earn 100 percent ownership of the projects with the issuing of seven million shares and spending of C$4 million over three years.

The company has already completed a successful drill program for the project. This program’s results have confirmed gold mineralization outside of current mined areas and potentially deeper gold mineralization. Present grades have hovered as high as 8.37g/t gold in all three targets.

Past-producing history on the property indicates the production of 246,500 ounces of gold priced at US$375 an ounce before mine closures in 1994. Metals Creek expects to continue drilling campaigns into depths below current mine workings.

Ogden Gold Project

The Ogden gold property covers 8 kilometers of strike length on the Porcupine-Destor Break in Ogden Township, Ontario. Metals Creek Resources and Newmont have formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement on the property, with Metal Creeks as the operator. The property has the potential to mimic successful gold production levels reaching 17 million ounces of gold as seen by its eastern neighbors.

Ogden hosts six mineralized gold zones and a historic non 43-101 compliant resource of one million tonnes at 4.12 g/t gold. A 2013 drilling campaign uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters. In 2017, the company reported 4.39 g/t gold grades over 12.45 meters after drilling the target TOG-17-53 on the property.

Exciting discoveries of visible gold in the core have prompted additional investment interests and points to fold structure orientations that could correlate to high-grade gold mineralization. Metals Creek intends to expand drilling to explore this project’s potential further.

Metals Creek’s Management Team

Alexander Stares — President, CEO & Director

Alexander “Sandy” Stares comes from a family with a long line of prospectors. He has in excess of 25 years experience in mineral exploration, spanning a variety of Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Yukon. He has also completed several tours prospecting in Indonesia and Mexico. He was instrumental in the discovery of the H-Pond Gold Prospect and the Lost Pond Uranium Prospect. He also discovered numerous major mineral occurrences in Canada and abroad which have been the subject of extensive exploration programs. Sandy assumed the role of President and CEO of Metals Creek Resources Corp.in December of 2007. He is also a Director of Leocor Gold Inc White Metal Resources Corp and a Director of the Qalipu Development Corporation. In February 2013, Sandy was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his dedication to his Peers, Community, Canada and the Prospecting Community. He was also one of the recipients of the PDAC “Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year” Award in March 2007, which was awarded to members of the Stares/Keats family. Prior to his exploration career, Mr. Stares served in the Canadian Air Force for 15 years and was awarded the Deputy Commander in Chief of NORAD “Certificate of Achievement” Award for exceptional performance.

Michael MacIsaac P.Geo — VP Exploration

Michael MacIsaac brings to Metals Creek Resources over 33 years of exploration and management experience. He received his B.Sc from Lakehead University and has a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) designation from the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. MacIsaac’s vast experience entails both grassroots and advanced projects across Canada in gold, base metal and PGE environments. His expertise includes base metal exploration with Noranda Exploration in the Geco and Mattabi Mining Camps, gold exploration in the prolific Hemlo and Red lake Gold Camps and PGE exploration for North American Palladium in Northern Finland and Northwestern Ontario.

MacIsaac’s vast background in different metallogenic terranes and exploration techniques will help this young company poised for growth attain its strategic objectives through quality acquisitions and sound exploration.

Wayne Reid P.Geo — VP Corporate Development & Director

Wayne Reid has over 35 years of experience in exploration and mining geology, spanning various Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Northern BC and Alaska. Reid was instrumental in discovering the Brewery Creek Gold Deposit in the Yukon Territory and the Boundary Massive Sulphide Deposit / Duck Pond Mine in Central Newfoundland. His experience includes gold, base metal and uranium exploration in most geological environments in North America. Reid has over 20 years with the Noranda / Hemlo group in district and regional manager capacity in several areas across Canada. He has over 10 years of experience in the Timmins camp with as a Canadian manager with Echo Bay Mines, and as an exploration manager with St. Andrew Goldfields. Most recently, he was vice president of Exploration for Ucore Uranium.

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis — CFO & Director

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis is an entrepreneur and a specialist in the financial aspects of real estate investments. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto in 1987. Upon graduation, he spent six years at KPMG in the audit department, providing various client services. In September 1993, Tsimidis left KPMG to set up his own chartered accounting firm, focusing on tax and financial planning. He is the CFO and the principal broker for Union Capital Management Inc and Haven Property Development Inc. Tsimidis has also been intimately involved with mortgage origination and real estate development projects. He is the CFO and a director of Bold Stroke Ventures.

Michael Stares — Director

Michael Stares has been a successful entrepreneur with 50 percent ownership in Stares Contracting Corp., and he is president and CEO of White Metal Resources. Stares’ background comes from over 30 years of prospecting, eight years for Noranda Exploration, having a fantastic track record for new discoveries. Alongside the Stares-Keats family of prospectors, Stares was the honored recipient of the Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award at the 2007 PDAC Conference. He currently serves as a Benton Resources Corp director.

Pat Mohan — Director

Pat Mohan is president and CEO of the Mohan Group. Mohan has worked in the marketing, advertising and promotions field for over 20 years. In 1986, he founded The Mohan Group. He has been the driving force behind its growth from a fledgling firm to one of Canada’s fastest-growing and best-respected advertising and marketing companies. Mohan is also a director with Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc.

Malvin Spooner — Director

Malvin Spooner was the founder, president, CEO and director of Mavrix Fund Management Inc., an award-winning investment management company with mutual and other funds distributed across Canada until acquired in 2009. He has been a portfolio manager for over 25 years in the Canadian financial services industry. He introduced and was responsible for a successful series of tax-advantaged limited partnerships in more recent years, which invested over half a billion dollars in junior mining exploration companies. Spooner has appeared frequently on television and in print media as an investment expert over his entire career and is a widely respected professional.

Lorne Woods — Director

Lorne Woods graduated from Concordia University in 1986 with a BA, majoring in Political Science. He served as a chair, board member, and director for Concordia University Alumni Association. He co-founded Judson Woods back in 1987 with a partner to work with a large group of small mining companies. The company’s principal business started with creating and producing advertising to assist in marketing clients to the investment community. It also specialized in investor relations, promoting its clients’ assets and projects to the financial media and investing public.

