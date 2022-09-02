Precious MetalsInvesting News

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces that Metals Creek and Quadro Resources Ltd (Quadro) have amended the Yellow FoxCareless Cove LOI.

Metals Creek and Quadro has signed an agreement amending the terms of the Aug. 11, 2020, Yellow Fox/Careless Cove letter of intent with Metals Creek Resources Corp. (see Oct. 8, 2020, news release for details of the original agreement).

Under the terms of the amending agreement and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, in lieu of the second-anniversary cash payment of $20,000, Quadro will issue to Metals Creek 500,000 additional common shares of the company for a total of 900,000 common shares at a deemed price of four cents per share.

Careless Cove/Yellow Fox Property

The Careless Cove and Yellow Fox properties are located southwest of Glenwood in east-central Newfoundland (see Quadro's press release dated April 28, 2021). Previous work on the two claim blocks that comprise the properties resulted in the discovery of gold mineralization up to 11.38 grams per tonne gold and 59.413 grams per tonne gold as described in Quadro's May 27, 2021, press release.

Quadro has an option to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the Careless Cove/Yellow Fox claim groups, totalling 40 claim units. The Careless Cove properties are adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s claims, which have seen promising early results. Prospecting and soil geochemistry were carried out in mid-2021 (see Quadro's news release dated May 27, 2021), with exploration and drilling planned for winter 2022.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
Metals Creek Resources Corp
telephone: (709)-256-6060
fax: (709)-256-6061
email: astares@metalscreek.com
www.MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135841

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Metals Creek ResourcesTSXV:MEKPrecious Metals Investing
MEK:CA
metals creek

Metals Creek Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Drills 4.24 g/t Gold over 5.61 Meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Drills 4.24 g/t Gold over 5.61 Meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for 3 holes of a nine (9) hole diamond drill program (See News Release February 7, 2022) on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

Drilling primarily focused on the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) with two peripheral targets also tested. Drilling at TOG targeted potential flat lying quartz bearing structures and zones of albitization and silicification with associated mineralization within the lowermost portion of the currently defined TOG fold structure. High grade gold mineralization has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis which has a shallow plunge to the east.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Drills Multiple High-Grade Intercepts Including 36.21 g/t Gold over 2.47 Meters in Hole DL22-029 at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Drills Multiple High-Grade Intercepts Including 36.21 g/t Gold over 2.47 Meters in Hole DL22-029 at Dona Lake

  • 3 High-Grade intercepts with associated VG
  • New High-Grade Discovery within Quartz Vein

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce additional diamond drill results from drill holes DL22-029, 030 and 031 of the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Hole DL22-029 continues to demonstrate the continuation of high-grade gold mineralization within the main zone stratigraphy, below the 455 level of the past producing Dona Lake Gold mine (See Figure 1, Schematic Long Section and Figure 2, Schematic X-Section). Hole 029 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy 499 meters below surface and returned a core length intercept of 11.80 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 3.66 meters(m) (539.47-543.13m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 6.38g/t Au over 11.33m (531.80-543.13m). Mineralization was hosted within a silicate sulfide iron formation with 0.5 to 25% pyrrhotite and local pyrite with associated grunerite and garnets. Visible gold was noted in this intercept. A second zone of mineralization was intercepted 516m below surface, which returned a core length intercept of 36.21 g/t Au over 2.47m, (558.63-561.10m). This second zone of mineralization is also within the main zone stratigraphy and is separated from the noted intercept above by 11m of felsic dike material. It is hosted within a moderately foliated and chloritized iron formation with 1-20% pyrrhotite and 2-10% pyrite. Visible gold was also noted in this intercept.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Drills 1.50 g/t Gold over 18.00 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Drills 1.50 g/t Gold over 18.00 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce additional diamond drill results from drill hole DL22-028 of the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Results from drill hole DL22-028 continue to define gold mineralization within main zone, south of the mine workings as well as intercepting mineralization within B-Zone at the past producing Dona Lake Gold mine. This hole targeted main zone stratigraphy outside the currently defined mineralized envelope, extending gold mineralization an additional 30m south within the deeper portion of the mineralized iron formation (See Figure 1, Schematic Long Section and Figure 2, Schematic X-Section) This hole intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy 424 meters below surface and returned a core length intercept of 2.56 grammes per ton(g/t) gold (Au) over 6.14 meters(m) ( 464.61 - 470.75m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 1.50 g/t Au over 18.00m (458.00 - 476.00m). A second zone of mineralization was intercepted (B-Zone) 473m below surface, which returned a core length intercept of 2.05 g/t Au over 9.11m, included in this is 8.88 g/t Au over 1.45m (See Table 1 Significant Results, Figure 2 Schematic X-section). Mineralization within the main zone intercept is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to locally disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 5% with local pyrite. Magnetite rich sections with local pyrrhotite stringers are locally present. The B-Zone intercept is characterized by trace to 15% disseminated to stringer pyrrhotite with minor pyrite. B-Zone has seen limited drilling historically and represents a prospective target that remains open at depth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Drills 2.64 g/t Gold over 27.90 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Drills 2.64 g/t Gold over 27.90 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce additional diamond drill results for drill hole DL22-027 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Results from drill hole DL22-027 continue to further define high grade gold mineralization south of the mine workings at the past producing Dona Lake Gold mine. This hole intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy 368 meters below surface and returned a core length intercept of 5.18 grammes per ton(g/t) gold (Au) over 5.33 meters(m) (403.45 - 408.78m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 2.64 g/t Au over 27.90m (399.95 - 427.85m). (See Table 1 Significant Results, figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal and figure 2 schematic x section). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to locally disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 4% with local pyrite. Magnetite rich sections with local pyrrhotite stringers are also present. Aside from pyrrhotite mineralization, alteration consists of strong hornblende and grunerite with local garnet alteration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek DL22-025 Returns 14.10 g/t Gold over 3.97 Meters in Deepest Intercept to Date from Dona Lake Drilling

Metals Creek DL22-025 Returns 14.10 g/t Gold over 3.97 Meters in Deepest Intercept to Date from Dona Lake Drilling

  • Deepest Drill Intercept to date extending mineralization an additional 78m below recently reported DL22-024
  • High Grade Intercept of 8.11 g/t Gold over 9.51m including 14.10 g/t Gold over 3.97

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill hole DL22-025 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Results from drill hole DL22-025 is the deepest intercept to date from Dona Lake drilling. This hole intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy 753 meters below surface and 299 meters below the lowermost mine working (455 Level) returning a core length intercept of 14.10 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 3.97 meters (m) (798.35 - 802.32m). This was a part of a broader zone of high-grade mineralization of 8.11 g/t Au over 9.51m (792.81 - 802.32m). (See Table 1 Significant Results and figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal, figure 2 Schematic Section). This hole clearly demonstrates the continuation of the main zone iron formation down plunge. The continued presence of strong to intense alteration with associated strong pyrrhotite mineralization is a further indication the mineralizing system remains very strong at depth and continues to validate the current geological model that gold bearing iron formations can be quite laterally extensive. Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to locally disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 25% with local pyrite. Aside from pyrrhotite mineralization, strong to intense alteration consists of strong hornblende, garnet and grunerite with significant overprinting of primary bedding structures. DL22-025 was drilled to test the interpreted center of the plunge line, piercing approximately 78 meters below the previously reported deepest hole DL22-024, which returned a core length intercept of 8.82 g/t Au over 3.90m. This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.42 g/t Au over 19.61m. (see MEK news release dated 24 March 2022 and Figure 2 Schematic Section DL21-025).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alexco Obtains Final Order for Plan of Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia and Provides Transaction Update

Alexco Obtains Final Order for Plan of Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia and Provides Transaction Update

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced acquisition of Alexco by 1080980 B .C. Ltd. (" 108 "), a subsidiary of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) (" Hecla ") by way of a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement "). Under the terms of the Arrangement, Alexco's shareholders (the " Shareholders ") will receive 0.116 common shares in the capital of Hecla for each Alexco share held (the " Consideration ").

The Arrangement remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions and is expected to close on September 7, 2022 . Following completion of the Arrangement, the common shares of Alexco are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American. An application is also expected to be made for the Company to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions upon closing of the Arrangement.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Continues to Intersect High Grade Gold in the Minto Mine South Deposit - 17.49g/t over 5.82m

Red Pine Continues to Intersect High Grade Gold in the Minto Mine South Deposit - 17.49g/t over 5.82m

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report new results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program in the Minto Mine South Deposit. Red Pine drilling continues to increase the footprint of mineralization within the Minto Mine South Deposit.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Whitehorse Gold Signs Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest of The Porvenir Tin Project in Bolivia

Whitehorse Gold Signs Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest of The Porvenir Tin Project in Bolivia

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stannum Metals Corp., on August 22, 2022 signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in a private Bolivian incorporated mining company (the "Porvenir Tin Company") from its three shareholders (the "Vendors"). The Vendors are Bolivian nationals and arm's length parties.

The Porvenir Tin Company's main asset is the Porvenir tin-zinc-silver-lead polymetallic mineral Project (the "Property"), or ATE (Temporary Special Authorization), located in the Oruro Department, Bolivia (see Figure 1 for location). The Property was subjected to some small-scale, historic mining and was explored and drilled by Japanese mining company, Dowa Metals and Mining Company ("Dowa") in 2005 (see Figure 2 for Property map and drill locations). In total, Dowa completed 88 diamond drill holes in approximately 25,000 metres ("m") based on the data acquired by the Company from an independent source.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alexco Announces Securityholder Approval of the Plan of Arrangement at Special Meeting and Provides Transaction Update

Alexco Announces Securityholder Approval of the Plan of Arrangement at Special Meeting and Provides Transaction Update

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Securityholders (as defined below) approved the previously announced acquisition of Alexco by 1080980 B .C. Ltd. (" 108 "), a subsidiary of Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE: HL ) (" Hecla ") by way of a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") at a special meeting of Securityholders held earlier today (the " Meeting ").

The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by (i) 92.04% of the votes cast by Alexco's shareholders (the " Alexco Shareholders ") present or represented by proxy at the Meeting; (ii) 92.92% of the votes cast by Alexco Shareholders, optionholders, restricted share unit holders and deferred share unit holders of Alexco (collectively, " Securityholders "), voting as a single class, present or represented by proxy at the Meeting; and (iii) 91.50% of votes cast by Alexco Shareholders other than votes attached to Alexco shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Reports Accelerating Progress on Phase 2 Expansion

Steppe Gold Reports Accelerating Progress on Phase 2 Expansion

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to report two major milestones on its Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Grade Gold Assays Returned from Prospect Sampling at Gold Star Project, New South Wales

High Grade Gold Assays Returned from Prospect Sampling at Gold Star Project, New South Wales

RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer

RooGold ispleased to report that it has received high-grade gold assays from the first pass prospect sampling at its 100% held Gold Star project (EL 9215) located within the New England Orogenic Terrain in New South Wales, Australia.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×