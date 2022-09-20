Precious MetalsInvesting News

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) reports that General Copper Gold Corp. has terminated its agreement to acquire the Clark's Brook Property in central Newfoundland from Metals Creek (see MEK news release dated 29 July 2020).

The Clark's Brook Property is located in central Newfoundland, 25 km west of Glenwood and was originally staked in 2016 to cover two untested gold showings. Limited drill testing subsequent to the property acquisition had significant results up to 1.004 g/t Au over 25.8 m and 26.878 g/t Au over 0.25m. The 100% owned property consists of 31 claim units (7.7 sq. km.), surrounded by New Found Gold's Queensway Project.

The property had been previously optioned to Sokoman Minerals Corp. in 2017, 2018, and 2019 who completed ten holes testing the gold zones. (see MEK press release dated 23 August 2017) Results include numerous gold intersections as tabulated below:

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/137785_mcfintbl_350.jpg

Table 1

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/137785_mcfintbl.jpg.

Note- Drill results, as reported by Sokomon, are drill widths only, as the information is not adequate to calculate true widths. Analysis techniques are described in the previously quoted press release.

In addition to Sokoman's drilling, General Copper Gold Corp. drilled four diamond drill holes in 2021. MEK is currently awaiting the data from these 4 holes from General Copper Gold. Once received MEK will complete a full compilation of the drill data, including a 3D model of the gold mineralization. Once completed MEK will look for a partner to continue drill test the wide-spread gold mineralization.

Wayne Reid, P.Geo and a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp
telephone: (709)-256-6060
fax: (709)-256-6061
email: astares@metalscreek.com
MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

