Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for 3 holes of a nine (9) hole diamond drill program (See News Release February 7, 2022) on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

Drilling primarily focused on the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) with two peripheral targets also tested. Drilling at TOG targeted potential flat lying quartz bearing structures and zones of albitization and silicification with associated mineralization within the lowermost portion of the currently defined TOG fold structure. High grade gold mineralization has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis which has a shallow plunge to the east.

Highlights of the drilling include:

TOG-22-71 returned a downhole intercept (324.63 - 336.77m) of 1.13 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 12.14 meters (m), visible gold was noted in this intercept. A second zone of mineralization (284.95 - 286.00m) was intercepted returning 12.3 g/t Au over 1.05m.

This hole was drilled to further define gold mineralization associated with the TOG fold structure (See attached Schematic Cross Section 1200W Fig. 1). This zone contains moderate to strong albitization, strong silicification and local fuchsite within an altered felsite unit. Fine-grained disseminated cubic pyrite is the dominant sulfide throughout as well as locally within white quartz-carbonate veinlets. Pyrite ranges from 1-5%, with trace arsenopyrite and several fine specks of visible gold.

TOG-22-72 returned a downhole intercept (354.34 - 356.35m) of 4.71 g/t Au over 2.01m. A second zone of mineralization was cut (373.00 - 376.40m) returning 1.67 g/t Au over 3.4m. This hole (See attached Schematic Cross Section 1175W Fig. 2) was drilled 25m east of hole TOG-21-65A which returned a downhole intercept of 9.20 g/t Au over 4.47m (See News release January 27, 2022) to facilitate a better understanding of potential shallow dipping gold mineralization associated with secondary structures. Alteration consists of moderate to strong albitization and silicification within an altered conglomerate unit with local fuchsite. Fine-grained disseminated cubic pyrite occurs throughout and locally within white quartz-carbonate veinlets. Pyrite ranges from 1-5% along with trace arsenopyrite.

TOG-22-73 returned a downhole intercept (346.25 - 351.86m) of 4.24 g/t Au over 5.61 m. This hole (See attached Schematic Cross Section 1225W Fig. 3) was drilled 25m west of hole TOG-21-65A which returned a downhole intercept of 9.20 g/t Au over 4.47m (See News release January 27, 2022). Like that of hole TOG-22-72, this hole was drilled to further define shallow dipping gold mineralization associated with secondary structures. A strongly altered felsite of intense albitization and silicification with associated wispy fuchsite alteration was intersected with fine-grained disseminated cubic pyrite throughout. Pyrite ranges from 1-5%with trace arsenopyrite and local fine specks of visible gold.

Table of significant results:

Drill Hole NumberFrom (m)To (m)Length (m)Grammes Per Ton GoldRemarks
TOG-22-71284.95286.001.0512.30
and313.15314.100.955.01
and324.63336.7712.141.13VG
TOG-22-72354.34356.352.014.71
and373.00376.403.401.67
TOG-22-73346.25351.865.614.24VG

 

Drill intercepts are core lengths and true width will be approximately 70 to 80% of drill intercept length. Further results will be released once received and compiled.

Remaining holes will be released once they are received and compiled.

All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

Drill hole locations are provided in the map below (Fig. 4).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/134221_87bcd1a1c447892c_002.jpg

Figure 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/134221_87bcd1a1c447892c_002full.jpg

Michael MacIsaac, P. Geo and VP Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp. -

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont, including the past producing Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont, under which Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
Metals Creek Resources Corp
telephone: (709)-256-6060
fax: (709)-256-6061
email: astares@metalscreek.com
www.MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/134221_87bcd1a1c447892c_003.jpg

Figure 1 Cross Section 1200W

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/134221_87bcd1a1c447892c_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/134221_87bcd1a1c447892c_004.jpg

Figure 2 Cross Section 1175W

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/134221_87bcd1a1c447892c_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/134221_87bcd1a1c447892c_005.jpg

Figure 3 Cross Section 1225W

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/134221_87bcd1a1c447892c_005full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134221

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

