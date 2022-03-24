Precious MetalsInvesting News

Deepest Drill Intercept to date extending gold mineralization 85m down plunge High Grade Intercept of 8.82 gt Gold over 3.90m Metals Creek Resources Corp.  is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill hole DL22-024 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project . Results from drill hole DL22-024 is the deepest intercept to date from Dona Lake drilling. This hole intersected the ...
  • Deepest Drill Intercept to date extending gold mineralization 85m down plunge
  • High Grade Intercept of 8.82 g/t Gold over 3.90m

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill hole DL22-024 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Results from drill hole DL22-024 is the deepest intercept to date from Dona Lake drilling. This hole intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 675 meters below surface and 220 meters below the lowermost mine working (455 Level) returning a core length intercept of 8.82 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 3.90 meters (m) (723.00 - 726.90m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.42 g/t Au over 19.61m (707.29 - 726.90m). (See Table 1 Significant Results and figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal). This hole demonstrates that the iron formation, with associated alteration, deformation and mineralization continues down plunge, remaining open at depth. Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 15% with local pyrite. Aside from pyrrhotite mineralization, alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, garnet and grunerite. DL22-024 was drilled to test the interpreted center of the plunge line, piercing approximately 85 meters below the previously reported deepest hole DL21-016, which intercepted 5.00g/t Au over 3.00m (see MEK news release dated 18 August 2021 and Figure 2 Schematic Section DL21-024).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/117970_cbd6d680c4405b0e_002.jpg

Figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/117970_cbd6d680c4405b0e_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/117970_cbd6d680c4405b0e_003.jpg

Figure 2 Schematic Section DL22-024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/117970_cbd6d680c4405b0e_003full.jpg

Management is highly encouraged with the assay results from hole DL22-024. This intercept clearly demonstrates the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization and associated silicate-oxide iron formation below current drilling as well as strong alteration and pyrrhotite.

Drilling is ongoing and will continue to target the down plunge extension of the mine stratigraphy as well as test peripheral targets which include the North West Zone and the East Iron Formation.

Drillhole NumberMeters FromMeters ToTotal MetersG/T GoldZone
DL22-024707.29726.9019.613.42Main
including723.00726.903.908.82Main

 
Table 1 - Significant Results

Drill intercepts are core lengths and are believed to be 70-80% true thickness.

Further drill results will be released once they are received and compiled.

The Dona Lake Gold Project was optioned from Newmont Corporation (previously Newmont Goldcorp - see news release dated 13 June 2019) and is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The Project consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,122 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
Metals Creek Resources Corp
telephone: (709)-256-6060
fax: (709) -256-6061
email: astares@metalscreek.com
www.MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117970

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Metals Creek ResourcesTSXV:MEKGold Investing
MEK:CA
Metals Creek Resources

Metals Creek Resources

Overview

It’s been 125 years since George Carmack found himself in Yukon, Canada, after a failed attempt to capitalize on the reported gold strikes in Alaska. What started as a lucky discovery of a few gold nuggets in a creek bed ended up becoming one of the last great gold rushes in North America.

Gold mining in Canada occupies a rich and vital place in the country’s history. Mineralization of the precious metal exists throughout its landscape, including Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador and Yukon Territory. Over the 70 years following Carmack’s discovery, Yukon would yield over C$250 million in gold. Even with that much already found, these historical discoveries are only scratching the surface.

Metals Creek Resources (TSXV:MEK) is a Canada-based mineral acquisition and development company focused on exploring future mining opportunities throughout Canada. The company is currently operating world-class properties in Ontario, Yukon Territory and Newfoundland and Labrador. The mining and investor-friendly jurisdictions and rich resource histories of these properties primes Metal Creek Resources for significant high-grade discovery and yield.

The company has two key projects in operation: its Dona Lake gold project and Ogden gold project in Ontario. Metal Creek’s flagship projects are well-positioned for advanced exploration in collaboration with strategic partners and joint venture agreements.

Metal Creek’s Ontario properties’ biggest attractions are their high grade drill results, location and history of past-producing high-grade gold exploration.

The company has the option to earn 100 percent interest in the Dona Lake gold project. Metals Creek CEO Alexander Stares mentioned projected drill program expansion for Dona Lake when discussing future exploration plans. “We’ll have lots of news coming up. Once we finish drilling, we’ll get everything back compiled into computers. We will go back in late summer and do another drill program.” The company’s current funds and exploration plans have primed it for fast-tracked advancement in the near future.

The Ogden property is hosted in the prolific Timmins gold camp and Pickle Lake area. Metals Creek currently has a 50/50 joint venture with Newmont Corp (TSX:NGT) in the Timmins Camp and strategic positioning as the project operator. A 2013 drilling campaign on the property uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters.

Metal Creek’s management team combines years of experience in the mineral exploration, geology and financial sectors. The company’s diverse shareholder portfolio and strategic partnerships also position the company for exceptional acquisition opportunities, economic growth and expansive gold mining success.

Metals Creek’s Company Highlights

  • Metals Creek Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing past-producing and world-class gold properties in Canada.
  • The company’s flagship projects include the Dona Lake and Thomas Ogden gold projects in Ontario. The company is also operating prospective properties in Newfoundland and Labrador.
  • Drill campaigns have found high grades of gold and silver
  • Metals Creek has created an option agreement with Newmont Corp for potential 100 percent ownership of the Dona Lake project. Additionally, the company has formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement with Newmont for the Ogden gold project in the Timmins Camp.
  • Past-producing gold and mineralization histories prime the company for expansive development plans and potentially high-grade high yield as seen by neighboring projects.
  • Metals Creek intends on advancing drill campaigns to explore project targets and dive deeper into investor and growth opportunities its properties have to offer.

Metals Creek’s Key Projects

Dona Lake Gold Project

The Dona Lake Gold project is one of Metal Creek’s flagship gold properties, and it is located in the Pickle Lake area of Northern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold within its widespread banded iron formation structures and leverages favorable mining conditions.

This project is Metal Creek’s second option agreement with Newmont Corp. The company has the option to earn 100 percent ownership of the projects with the issuing of seven million shares and spending of C$4 million over three years.

The company has already completed a successful drill program for the project. This program’s results have confirmed gold mineralization outside of current mined areas and potentially deeper gold mineralization. Present grades have hovered as high as 8.37g/t gold in all three targets.

Past-producing history on the property indicates the production of 246,500 ounces of gold priced at US$375 an ounce before mine closures in 1994. Metals Creek expects to continue drilling campaigns into depths below current mine workings.

Ogden Gold Project

The Ogden gold property covers 8 kilometers of strike length on the Porcupine-Destor Break in Ogden Township, Ontario. Metals Creek Resources and Newmont have formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement on the property, with Metal Creeks as the operator. The property has the potential to mimic successful gold production levels reaching 17 million ounces of gold as seen by its eastern neighbors.

Ogden hosts six mineralized gold zones and a historic non 43-101 compliant resource of one million tonnes at 4.12 g/t gold. A 2013 drilling campaign uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters. In 2017, the company reported 4.39 g/t gold grades over 12.45 meters after drilling the target TOG-17-53 on the property.

Exciting discoveries of visible gold in the core have prompted additional investment interests and points to fold structure orientations that could correlate to high-grade gold mineralization. Metals Creek intends to expand drilling to explore this project’s potential further.

Metals Creek’s Management Team

Alexander Stares — President, CEO & Director

Alexander “Sandy” Stares comes from a family with a long line of prospectors. He has in excess of 25 years experience in mineral exploration, spanning a variety of Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Yukon. He has also completed several tours prospecting in Indonesia and Mexico. He was instrumental in the discovery of the H-Pond Gold Prospect and the Lost Pond Uranium Prospect. He also discovered numerous major mineral occurrences in Canada and abroad which have been the subject of extensive exploration programs. Sandy assumed the role of President and CEO of Metals Creek Resources Corp.in December of 2007. He is also a Director of Leocor Gold Inc White Metal Resources Corp and a Director of the Qalipu Development Corporation. In February 2013, Sandy was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his dedication to his Peers, Community, Canada and the Prospecting Community. He was also one of the recipients of the PDAC “Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year” Award in March 2007, which was awarded to members of the Stares/Keats family. Prior to his exploration career, Mr. Stares served in the Canadian Air Force for 15 years and was awarded the Deputy Commander in Chief of NORAD “Certificate of Achievement” Award for exceptional performance.

Michael MacIsaac P.Geo — VP Exploration

Michael MacIsaac brings to Metals Creek Resources over 33 years of exploration and management experience. He received his B.Sc from Lakehead University and has a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) designation from the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. MacIsaac’s vast experience entails both grassroots and advanced projects across Canada in gold, base metal and PGE environments. His expertise includes base metal exploration with Noranda Exploration in the Geco and Mattabi Mining Camps, gold exploration in the prolific Hemlo and Red lake Gold Camps and PGE exploration for North American Palladium in Northern Finland and Northwestern Ontario.

MacIsaac’s vast background in different metallogenic terranes and exploration techniques will help this young company poised for growth attain its strategic objectives through quality acquisitions and sound exploration.

Wayne Reid P.Geo — VP Corporate Development & Director

Wayne Reid has over 35 years of experience in exploration and mining geology, spanning various Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Northern BC and Alaska. Reid was instrumental in discovering the Brewery Creek Gold Deposit in the Yukon Territory and the Boundary Massive Sulphide Deposit / Duck Pond Mine in Central Newfoundland. His experience includes gold, base metal and uranium exploration in most geological environments in North America. Reid has over 20 years with the Noranda / Hemlo group in district and regional manager capacity in several areas across Canada. He has over 10 years of experience in the Timmins camp with as a Canadian manager with Echo Bay Mines, and as an exploration manager with St. Andrew Goldfields. Most recently, he was vice president of Exploration for Ucore Uranium.

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis — CFO & Director

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis is an entrepreneur and a specialist in the financial aspects of real estate investments. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto in 1987. Upon graduation, he spent six years at KPMG in the audit department, providing various client services. In September 1993, Tsimidis left KPMG to set up his own chartered accounting firm, focusing on tax and financial planning. He is the CFO and the principal broker for Union Capital Management Inc and Haven Property Development Inc. Tsimidis has also been intimately involved with mortgage origination and real estate development projects. He is the CFO and a director of Bold Stroke Ventures.

Michael Stares — Director

Michael Stares has been a successful entrepreneur with 50 percent ownership in Stares Contracting Corp., and he is president and CEO of White Metal Resources. Stares’ background comes from over 30 years of prospecting, eight years for Noranda Exploration, having a fantastic track record for new discoveries. Alongside the Stares-Keats family of prospectors, Stares was the honored recipient of the Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award at the 2007 PDAC Conference. He currently serves as a Benton Resources Corp director.

Pat Mohan — Director

Pat Mohan is president and CEO of the Mohan Group. Mohan has worked in the marketing, advertising and promotions field for over 20 years. In 1986, he founded The Mohan Group. He has been the driving force behind its growth from a fledgling firm to one of Canada’s fastest-growing and best-respected advertising and marketing companies. Mohan is also a director with Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc.

Malvin Spooner — Director

Malvin Spooner was the founder, president, CEO and director of Mavrix Fund Management Inc., an award-winning investment management company with mutual and other funds distributed across Canada until acquired in 2009. He has been a portfolio manager for over 25 years in the Canadian financial services industry. He introduced and was responsible for a successful series of tax-advantaged limited partnerships in more recent years, which invested over half a billion dollars in junior mining exploration companies. Spooner has appeared frequently on television and in print media as an investment expert over his entire career and is a widely respected professional.

Lorne Woods — Director

Lorne Woods graduated from Concordia University in 1986 with a BA, majoring in Political Science. He served as a chair, board member, and director for Concordia University Alumni Association. He co-founded Judson Woods back in 1987 with a partner to work with a large group of small mining companies. The company’s principal business started with creating and producing advertising to assist in marketing clients to the investment community. It also specialized in investor relations, promoting its clients’ assets and projects to the financial media and investing public.

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Options Squid East in Yukon to Golden Sky Minerals

Metals Creek Options Squid East in Yukon to Golden Sky Minerals

 Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the company has signed an option agreement with Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN) (Golden Sky) whereas Golden Sky has the right to earn a 100% interest in the company's Squid East claims in the Yukon.

MEK initially staked the Squid East Property in February, 2011, during the staking rush that ensued after the discovery of the White Gold deposit. The claims are located proximal to the Matson Creek placer gold operations, approximately 80 km northwest of the Goldcorp's Coffee Project and 90 km southwest of Dawson City. Soil sampling, trenching and limited diamond drilling carried out in 2013 resulted in the discovery of a new gold-silver zone with characteristics similar to other discoveries in the White Gold district. Results included 22.0 meters (m) of 1.96 grams per ton (g/t) gold (Au) and 160.6 g/t Silver (Ag) from trenching and 1.55 g/t Au and 114.1 g/t Ag over 21.0 m from the subsequent drilling (see MEK press releases dated August 6, 2013 and October 8, 2013).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Sky Minerals Corp. Options the Squid East Property in the Matson Creek Placer Camp, Yukon

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. Options the Squid East Property in the Matson Creek Placer Camp, Yukon

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN.V, OTC:MCREF) (the "Company" or "Golden Sky") is pleased to announce that the company has signed an option agreement with Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK, OTC: MCREF) whereby Golden Sky has the right to earn a 100% interest in the company's Squid East claims in the Yukon.

Metals Creek Resources Corp (Metals Creek) initially staked the Squid East Property in February 2011, during the staking rush that ensued after the discovery of the White Gold deposit. The claims are located proximal to the Matson Creek placer gold operations, approximately 80 km northwest of Newmont's Coffee Project and 90 km southwest of Dawson City. Soil sampling, trenching and limited diamond drilling carried out in 2013 and 2017 resulted in the discovery of a new gold (Au)-silver (Ag) zone with characteristics similar to other discoveries in the White Gold district. Adding the Squid East Property bolsters Golden Sky's land package in a district known for metallogenically diverse deposit settings including significant porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum (Cu-Au-Mo) systems, Intrusion Related Gold systems (IRGS), and Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) systems (Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Drill Hole DL21-022 Returns 2.26 g/t Gold over 22.04 Meters, Including 3.45 g/t Gold over 10.13 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Drill Hole DL21-022 Returns 2.26 g/t Gold over 22.04 Meters, Including 3.45 g/t Gold over 10.13 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (the "Company" or Metals Creek, TSXV: MEK, OTCQB: MCREF, FRA:M1C1) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-022 and DL22-023 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Drill hole DL21-022 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 518 meters(m) below surface and 68m below the lowermost mine working (455 Level) returning a core length intercept of 3.45 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 10.13m (557.00 - 567.13m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 2.26 g/t Au over 22.04m (549.11 - 571.15m). (See Table 1 Significant Results). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 15% with local pyrite. Alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, garnet and grunerite. Primary banding within the iron formation has become more diffuse with an increase in alteration intensity. Visible Gold (VG) was noted in this intercept.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Resources Provides Results of Annual General Meeting

Metals Creek Resources Provides Results of Annual General Meeting

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its annual general and special meeting held on January 20, 2022 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholders voted to approve the Company's stock option plan, which is done annually, approved the re-appointment of Wasserman Ramsey, Chartered Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and also re-elected Alexander Stares, Wayne Reid, Michael Stares, Nick Tsimidis, Patrick Mohan, Malvin Spooner, and John Anderson as directors to the board of directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual shareholder's meeting or until a successor is elected.

Metals Creek has also entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. For the 12 month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $32,400 Cdn payable in standard net 30 terms. INN currently holds no securities in Metals Creek.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Drill Hole DL21-021 Delivers 5.14 g/t Gold Over 12.76 Meters, Including 8.55 g/t Gold Over 6.19 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Drill Hole DL21-021 Delivers 5.14 g/t Gold Over 12.76 Meters, Including 8.55 g/t Gold Over 6.19 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-020A and DL21-021 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Drill hole DL21-021 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 465 meters(m) below surface and 15m below the lowermost mine working (455 Level) returning a core length intercept of 8.55 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 6.19m (506.81 - 513.00m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 5.14 g/t Au over 12.76m (506.81 - 519.57m). (See Table 1 Significant Results). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 25% with local pyrite. Alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, grunerite and occasional garnets. With an increase in alteration, primary banding within the iron formation has become more diffuse. The bottom portion of this unit sees an increase in magnetite content with associated amphiboles.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Announces Sale of Shares of Skeena Resources Ltd

Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) announced today that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") dated March 23, 2022 with a Canadian investment dealer (the "Dealer") pursuant to which Barrick agreed to sell, and the Dealer agreed to purchase, 8,831,250 common shares of Skeena Resources Ltd. ("Skeena") for resale on a bought deal basis, on and subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Purchase Agreement (the "Disposition"). The gross consideration for the common shares consists of cash in the aggregate amount of C$132,468,750 (C$15.00 per common share).

Immediately prior to the closing of the Disposition, Barrick will have beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, 8,831,250 common shares of Skeena, representing approximately 12.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Skeena, 2,812,500 of which were acquired as a result of Barrick exercising 2,812,500 common share purchase warrants on March 23, 2022 (based on 68,684,809 issued and outstanding Skeena common shares). Immediately following the closing of the Disposition, Barrick will not have beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, any of Skeena's issued and outstanding common shares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Graycliff Exploration Begins Phase Four Drilling at Shakespeare Project and Regional Exploration at Baldwin Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Begins Phase Four Drilling at Shakespeare Project and Regional Exploration at Baldwin Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY) (OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced Phase 4 drill program at the Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The Company has also commenced initial regional exploration at the adjacent 1,500-hectare Baldwin Project that shares a number of geological characteristics with the Shakespeare Project

Phase 4 at Shakespeare will include:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Provides Annual Update to Segovia's Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates

GCM Mining Provides Annual Update to Segovia's Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has completed updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for its Segovia Operations prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with an effective date of December 31, 2021.

Highlights of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate as of December 31, 2021 (the "2021 MRE") include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vanstar Reports Remaining Assay Results from 2021 Drill Program at Nelligan - Confirms Mineralization up to 1.5 km to the West of Resource

Vanstar Reports Remaining Assay Results from 2021 Drill Program at Nelligan - Confirms Mineralization up to 1.5 km to the West of Resource

Highlight Holes:
Hole NE-21-184 - 20.0 m of 2.02 g/t Au and 10.5 m of 1.11 g/t Au
Hole NE-21-182 - 30.6 m of 1.15 g/t Au
Hole NE-21-176 - 11.8 m of 4.44 g/t Au and 7 m of 2.21 g/t Au and 19.5 m of 1.44 g/t Au

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remaining assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program consisting of 9,492 meters in 27 holes on the Nelligan joint venture project (IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"): 75%, Vanstar: 25%) completed by its partner IAMGOLD. The Company is reporting assays from the remaining 14 diamond drill holes totaling 5,232 meters completed in the western extension of the deposit. The 2020 drill program extended the mineralized zone by 700 m beyond the resource that was modelled in 2019. Current results from 2021 drilling, summarized in Table 1 and 2 below, indicate that the mineralization continues further to the west, although the zones appear to be thinning with locally improved grades. Hole NE-21-190, for example, located 1,100 m to the west of the current resource intercepted 9 m grading 3 gt Au and the most western hole (NE-21-188) intercepted 6 m grading 2.63 gt Au, 1.5 km from the 2019 pit shell.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Moneta Intersects Significant Gold Mineralization in Step-out Drilling at Garrcon, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Intersects Significant Gold Mineralization in Step-out Drilling at Garrcon, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the assay results from ten (10) drill holes at Garrcon, from the Garrison area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling was part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. These results represent the final assays from this drill program.

Today's results, testing both the open pit and underground resource expansion potential at Garrcon, have confirmed significant gold mineralization over a strike length of 750 m and width of 500 m in step-out drilling beyond the current resource and within an area with significant historical gold mineralization not currently in any resource category.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
several gold nuggets on black background

Plateauing Gold Production Prompts Scarcity Concerns — Can Supply Hold Up?​

Annual mined gold production has hit a wall in recent years. Coming in at 3,667 tonnes in 2018, output has largely plateaued since then, impacting overall supply of the yellow metal.

Although 2021 brought some recovery in mine production following the pandemic-related shutdowns seen in 2020, total gold supply fell to 4,666 tonnes, the lowest level since 2017.

Mined output saw a 2 percent year-over-year (y-o-y) increase in 2021, but this small rise was outweighed by an 11 percent decline from the recycling segment. The general downtrend in mine output, combined with lower recycling, has prompted some to speculate about the scarcity of future supply.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×