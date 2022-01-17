Gold Investing News
Metals Creek Resources Corp. announces that Manning Ventures have terminated its option to earn an interest in Metals Creeks Squid East project in the Yukon. Metals Creek now retains a 100% ownership in the property.Metals Creek remains focused on the Dona Lake and Ogden projects and as such the Squid East project is available for option.MEK initially staked the Squid East Property in February, 2011, during the ...

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces that Manning Ventures have terminated its option to earn an interest in Metals Creeks Squid East project in the Yukon. Metals Creek now retains a 100% ownership in the property.

Metals Creek remains focused on the Dona Lake and Ogden projects and as such the Squid East project is available for option.

MEK initially staked the Squid East Property in February, 2011, during the staking rush that ensued after the discovery of the White Gold deposit. The claims are located proximal to the Matson Creek placer gold operations, approximately 80 km northwest of the Goldcorp's Coffee Project and 90 km southwest of Dawson City. Soil sampling, trenching and limited diamond drilling carried out in 2013 resulted in the discovery of a new gold-silver zone with characteristics similar to other discoveries in the White Gold district. Results included 22.0 meters (m) of 1.96 grams per ton (g/t) gold (Au) and 160.6 g/t Silver (Ag) from trenching and 1.55 g/t Au and 114.1 g/t Ag over 21.0 m from the subsequent drilling (see MEK press releases dated August 6, 2013 and October 8, 2013).

Additional drilling was carried out by Trifecta Gold in 2017 totaling 546.5 m in five holes. This drilling yielded elevated gold and silver assays to a maximum of 2.1 g/t gold and 325 g/t silver over 1.19 metres. (See Trifecta Golds news release dated November 13, 2017).

While Trifecta's drill program did not replicate the Metals Creek intersection, the mineralized horizons were intersected where anticipated, and the target remains open down-dip and along strike in both directions.

Wayne Reid, a director for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont, including the past producing Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont, under which Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp
telephone: (709)-256-6060
fax: (709)-256-6061
email: astares@metalscreek.com
www.MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110418

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

It’s been 125 years since George Carmack found himself in Yukon, Canada, after a failed attempt to capitalize on the reported gold strikes in Alaska. What started as a lucky discovery of a few gold nuggets in a creek bed ended up becoming one of the last great gold rushes in North America.

Gold mining in Canada occupies a rich and vital place in the country’s history. Mineralization of the precious metal exists throughout its landscape, including Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador and Yukon Territory. Over the 70 years following Carmack’s discovery, Yukon would yield over C$250 million in gold. Even with that much already found, these historical discoveries are only scratching the surface.

Metals Creek Resources (TSXV:MEK) is a Canada-based mineral acquisition and development company focused on exploring future mining opportunities throughout Canada. The company is currently operating world-class properties in Ontario, Yukon Territory and Newfoundland and Labrador. The mining and investor-friendly jurisdictions and rich resource histories of these properties primes Metal Creek Resources for significant high-grade discovery and yield.

The company has two key projects in operation: its Dona Lake gold project and Ogden gold project in Ontario. Metal Creek’s flagship projects are well-positioned for advanced exploration in collaboration with strategic partners and joint venture agreements.

Metal Creek’s Ontario properties’ biggest attractions are their high grade drill results, location and history of past-producing high-grade gold exploration.

The company has the option to earn 100 percent interest in the Dona Lake gold project. Metals Creek CEO Alexander Stares mentioned projected drill program expansion for Dona Lake when discussing future exploration plans. “We’ll have lots of news coming up. Once we finish drilling, we’ll get everything back compiled into computers. We will go back in late summer and do another drill program.” The company’s current funds and exploration plans have primed it for fast-tracked advancement in the near future.

The Ogden property is hosted in the prolific Timmins gold camp and Pickle Lake area. Metals Creek currently has a 50/50 joint venture with Newmont Corp (TSX:NGT) in the Timmins Camp and strategic positioning as the project operator. A 2013 drilling campaign on the property uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters.

Metal Creek’s management team combines years of experience in the mineral exploration, geology and financial sectors. The company’s diverse shareholder portfolio and strategic partnerships also position the company for exceptional acquisition opportunities, economic growth and expansive gold mining success.

Metals Creek’s Company Highlights

  • Metals Creek Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing past-producing and world-class gold properties in Canada.
  • The company’s flagship projects include the Dona Lake and Thomas Ogden gold projects in Ontario. The company is also operating prospective properties in Newfoundland and Labrador.
  • Drill campaigns have found high grades of gold and silver
  • Metals Creek has created an option agreement with Newmont Corp for potential 100 percent ownership of the Dona Lake project. Additionally, the company has formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement with Newmont for the Ogden gold project in the Timmins Camp.
  • Past-producing gold and mineralization histories prime the company for expansive development plans and potentially high-grade high yield as seen by neighboring projects.
  • Metals Creek intends on advancing drill campaigns to explore project targets and dive deeper into investor and growth opportunities its properties have to offer.

Metals Creek’s Key Projects

Dona Lake Gold Project

The Dona Lake Gold project is one of Metal Creek’s flagship gold properties, and it is located in the Pickle Lake area of Northern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold within its widespread banded iron formation structures and leverages favorable mining conditions.

This project is Metal Creek’s second option agreement with Newmont Corp. The company has the option to earn 100 percent ownership of the projects with the issuing of seven million shares and spending of C$4 million over three years.

The company has already completed a successful drill program for the project. This program’s results have confirmed gold mineralization outside of current mined areas and potentially deeper gold mineralization. Present grades have hovered as high as 8.37g/t gold in all three targets.

Past-producing history on the property indicates the production of 246,500 ounces of gold priced at US$375 an ounce before mine closures in 1994. Metals Creek expects to continue drilling campaigns into depths below current mine workings.

Ogden Gold Project

The Ogden gold property covers 8 kilometers of strike length on the Porcupine-Destor Break in Ogden Township, Ontario. Metals Creek Resources and Newmont have formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement on the property, with Metal Creeks as the operator. The property has the potential to mimic successful gold production levels reaching 17 million ounces of gold as seen by its eastern neighbors.

Ogden hosts six mineralized gold zones and a historic non 43-101 compliant resource of one million tonnes at 4.12 g/t gold. A 2013 drilling campaign uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters. In 2017, the company reported 4.39 g/t gold grades over 12.45 meters after drilling the target TOG-17-53 on the property.

Exciting discoveries of visible gold in the core have prompted additional investment interests and points to fold structure orientations that could correlate to high-grade gold mineralization. Metals Creek intends to expand drilling to explore this project’s potential further.

Metals Creek’s Management Team

Alexander Stares — President, CEO & Director

Alexander “Sandy” Stares comes from a family with a long line of prospectors. He has in excess of 25 years experience in mineral exploration, spanning a variety of Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Yukon. He has also completed several tours prospecting in Indonesia and Mexico. He was instrumental in the discovery of the H-Pond Gold Prospect and the Lost Pond Uranium Prospect. He also discovered numerous major mineral occurrences in Canada and abroad which have been the subject of extensive exploration programs. Sandy assumed the role of President and CEO of Metals Creek Resources Corp.in December of 2007. He is also a Director of Leocor Gold Inc White Metal Resources Corp and a Director of the Qalipu Development Corporation. In February 2013, Sandy was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his dedication to his Peers, Community, Canada and the Prospecting Community. He was also one of the recipients of the PDAC “Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year” Award in March 2007, which was awarded to members of the Stares/Keats family. Prior to his exploration career, Mr. Stares served in the Canadian Air Force for 15 years and was awarded the Deputy Commander in Chief of NORAD “Certificate of Achievement” Award for exceptional performance.

Michael MacIsaac P.Geo — VP Exploration

Michael MacIsaac brings to Metals Creek Resources over 33 years of exploration and management experience. He received his B.Sc from Lakehead University and has a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) designation from the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. MacIsaac’s vast experience entails both grassroots and advanced projects across Canada in gold, base metal and PGE environments. His expertise includes base metal exploration with Noranda Exploration in the Geco and Mattabi Mining Camps, gold exploration in the prolific Hemlo and Red lake Gold Camps and PGE exploration for North American Palladium in Northern Finland and Northwestern Ontario.

MacIsaac’s vast background in different metallogenic terranes and exploration techniques will help this young company poised for growth attain its strategic objectives through quality acquisitions and sound exploration.

Wayne Reid P.Geo — VP Corporate Development & Director

Wayne Reid has over 35 years of experience in exploration and mining geology, spanning various Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Northern BC and Alaska. Reid was instrumental in discovering the Brewery Creek Gold Deposit in the Yukon Territory and the Boundary Massive Sulphide Deposit / Duck Pond Mine in Central Newfoundland. His experience includes gold, base metal and uranium exploration in most geological environments in North America. Reid has over 20 years with the Noranda / Hemlo group in district and regional manager capacity in several areas across Canada. He has over 10 years of experience in the Timmins camp with as a Canadian manager with Echo Bay Mines, and as an exploration manager with St. Andrew Goldfields. Most recently, he was vice president of Exploration for Ucore Uranium.

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis — CFO & Director

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis is an entrepreneur and a specialist in the financial aspects of real estate investments. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto in 1987. Upon graduation, he spent six years at KPMG in the audit department, providing various client services. In September 1993, Tsimidis left KPMG to set up his own chartered accounting firm, focusing on tax and financial planning. He is the CFO and the principal broker for Union Capital Management Inc and Haven Property Development Inc. Tsimidis has also been intimately involved with mortgage origination and real estate development projects. He is the CFO and a director of Bold Stroke Ventures.

Michael Stares — Director

Michael Stares has been a successful entrepreneur with 50 percent ownership in Stares Contracting Corp., and he is president and CEO of White Metal Resources. Stares’ background comes from over 30 years of prospecting, eight years for Noranda Exploration, having a fantastic track record for new discoveries. Alongside the Stares-Keats family of prospectors, Stares was the honored recipient of the Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award at the 2007 PDAC Conference. He currently serves as a Benton Resources Corp director.

Pat Mohan — Director

Pat Mohan is president and CEO of the Mohan Group. Mohan has worked in the marketing, advertising and promotions field for over 20 years. In 1986, he founded The Mohan Group. He has been the driving force behind its growth from a fledgling firm to one of Canada’s fastest-growing and best-respected advertising and marketing companies. Mohan is also a director with Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc.

Malvin Spooner — Director

Malvin Spooner was the founder, president, CEO and director of Mavrix Fund Management Inc., an award-winning investment management company with mutual and other funds distributed across Canada until acquired in 2009. He has been a portfolio manager for over 25 years in the Canadian financial services industry. He introduced and was responsible for a successful series of tax-advantaged limited partnerships in more recent years, which invested over half a billion dollars in junior mining exploration companies. Spooner has appeared frequently on television and in print media as an investment expert over his entire career and is a widely respected professional.

Lorne Woods — Director

Lorne Woods graduated from Concordia University in 1986 with a BA, majoring in Political Science. He served as a chair, board member, and director for Concordia University Alumni Association. He co-founded Judson Woods back in 1987 with a partner to work with a large group of small mining companies. The company’s principal business started with creating and producing advertising to assist in marketing clients to the investment community. It also specialized in investor relations, promoting its clients’ assets and projects to the financial media and investing public.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Metals Creek Resources Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FRA:M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the company has closed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (the "Private Placement").

The company has raised aggregate proceeds of $1,009,140 by issuing 4,587,000 flow-through units at 22 cents per unit, with each flow-through unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow-through share of at an exercise price of $0.30 for 36 months from the date of issuance. Issuer will have the option to accelerate warrant expiration, 30 days from notice date, if common shares trade at or above $0.45 for 60 consecutive trading days. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month and one day hold period. No cash finders' fees or finders' warrants were paid in connection with this financing. The flow-through shares entitle holders to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Metals Creek Outlines Additional SGH Gold Anomalies at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Outlines Additional SGH Gold Anomalies at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce it has received results from phase II of its Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") Gold survey conducted in July of 2021 on its Ogden Gold property in the heart of the Timmins Gold Camp.

The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

Metals Creek Receives 1st Anniversary Option Payment for Flint Lake from Manning

Metals Creek Receives 1st Anniversary Option Payment for Flint Lake from Manning

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or "Metals Creek") is pleased to announce that the company has received the 1st year anniversary payment of $30,000 and 400,000 shares from Manning Ventures Inc. (CSE: MANN) ("Manning") for the Flint Lake Option.

Manning has the right to earn a 100% interest of Metals Creeks 81.3 % interest in the Flint Lake project.

Metals Creek Commences Magnetotellurics Survey on The Dona Lake Gold Project

Metals Creek Commences Magnetotellurics Survey on The Dona Lake Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the commencement of a Spartan Magnetotellurics (MT) Deep Imaging Survey targeting Dona Lake mine stratigraphy at depth below the current mine workings.

The Spartan MT survey allows for deeper penetration than conventional ground geophysical surveys, highlighting areas of enhanced conductivity, mapping of potential fold flexures, and determining the depth extent of the gold bearing iron formations below the current drilling and mine infrastructure. This will greatly enhance the target generation process for a more cost effective deep drilling program.

Metals Creek Initiates Deep Section IP Program on the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Initiates Deep Section IP Program on the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Metals Creek")(TSXV:MEK)(OTCQB:MCREF)(FRA:M1C1) is pleased to announce the Company has initiated a Deep Section Induced Polarization (IP) Survey on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Newmont whereas MEK is the operator

The Deep Section IP survey will target the Naybob South, Thomas Ogden (TOG) and Thomas Ogden West (TOGW) Zones to help further define down-plunge mineralization associated with fold structures at TOG and TOGW as well as further defining the plunge direction of known sulfide mineralization within Naybob South.

Gold Bull Logo

Gold Bull commences 4000m drill program at Sandman

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Please refer to announcement released 12 th January 2022 for details relating to the drill program here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d8e0ce9-98bc-4926-8538-fd8a2c55033d

Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Production in Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the " Company ") (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced record quarterly and full-year production for the fourth quarter of 2021 ("Q4 2021") and full-year of 2021 ("FY 2021"), respectively. Q4 2021 production totalled 380,472 ounces driven by record quarterly production at Detour Lake Mine of 210,980 ounces and a 33% increase in production at the Macassa Mine compared to the previous quarter ("Q3 2021") to 61,336 ounces. For FY 2021, consolidated production totalled 1,432,616 ounces, which exceeded both the Company's original FY 2021 production guidance issued on December 10, 2020 of 1,300,000 1,400,000 ounces as well as improved guidance for the year of 1,350,000 1,400,000 ounces issued on November 3, 2021. The outperformance versus guidance was largely driven by Fosterville Mine, where FY 2021 production of 509,601 ounces was significantly higher than original guidance of 400,000 425,000 ounces and compared favourably to improved guidance of approximately 500,000 ounces. The record 1,432,616 ounces of production in FY 2021 was 5% higher than 1,369,652 ounces for full-year 2020 ("FY 2020"). All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Highlights of Q4 2021 and FY 2021 Production Results

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2"). The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes (see image) and includes over 5 km of strike length of known Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization within a large (9,134 Hectare or 91 km 2 ) land package located near the Ring of Fire. Historical exploration was carried out at W2 (formerly known as the Lansdowne House Property) by operators including Aurora Platinum Corp. during the 2000s, and Inco Limited, includes the following near surface drill results:

Holes assayed for Copper (Cu)-Nickel (Ni) only include:

Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging drill results from the Eagle Zone of the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for two (2) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Scottie Resources Corp

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Scottie Resources Corp

Eric Sprott announces that on January 16, 2022, 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Scottie Resources Corp., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 4.0% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 18,888,889 Shares and 18,888,889 Warrants representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 17.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 18,888,889 Shares and 8,888,889 Warrants representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 13.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. The Warrants expiry resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

GCM Mining Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on February 15, 2022

GCM Mining Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on February 15, 2022

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be paid on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2022.

About GCM Mining Corp.

