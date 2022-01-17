Metals Creek Resources Corp. announces that Manning Ventures have terminated its option to earn an interest in Metals Creeks Squid East project in the Yukon. Metals Creek now retains a 100% ownership in the property.Metals Creek remains focused on the Dona Lake and Ogden projects and as such the Squid East project is available for option.MEK initially staked the Squid East Property in February, 2011, during the ...

MEK:CA