Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG TSX.V: NOU ) announces it has closed its private placement previously announced on February 15, 2024 (the "Tranche 1 Investment") of 25,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") and 25,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") for aggregate gross proceeds of US$50 million in accordance with the subscription agreements entered into between the Company and each of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") and General Motors Holdings LLC ("GM") on February 14, 2024. Through the Tranche 1 Investment, each of GM and Panasonic subscribed for 12,500,000 Common Shares and 12,500,000 Warrants for an aggregate purchase price of US$25 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Tranche 1 Investment to support the advancement of NMG's Phase-2 operations the Matawinie Mine and the Bécancour Battery Material Plant in line with their respective battery specifications. The Company anticipates closing its private placement of 18,750,000 Common Shares and 18,750,000 Warrants, previously announced on February 15, 2024, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$37.5 million in accordance with the subscription agreements entered into between the Company and each of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Pallinghurst Bond Limited (collectively, the "Related Party Transactions") upon receipt of the required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of the requirements of Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (as described in detail in the February 15, 2024 news release) and will provide further updates on the Related Party Transactions in due course.
Metallurgical Programs Set to Commence to Advance Development Pathway at Lac Rainy
Test-work to run in parallel with other key development workstreams to unlock the world-class potential of the high-grade flake graphite project
Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:MLS) has a proven track record of battery minerals discovery and has a high-quality portfolio of advanced battery minerals and metals projects in the highly ranked and well-established mining jurisdictions of Quebec, Canada and Western Australia.
- Major new metallurgical test-work programs are set to commence at the high-grade Lac Rainy flake graphite project in the tier-one Canadian mining jurisdiction of Quebec. The test-work will utilise bulk samples of existing drill-core from the following Mineral Resource1 zones (see Figure 1):
- Southeast Carheil: A 220kg bulk sample grading 13% graphitic carbon (Cg). Sample of predominantly fine to medium flake will be split into several variability samples representing the first 10 years of the mining schedule detailed in the previously completed Scoping Study 2.
- Northwest Carheil: A 200kg bulk sample grading 8%Cg. Examination of drill core from Northwest Carheil indicates a high proportion of large (>180 micron) flake. The metallurgical test-work program for this portion of the Mineral Resource will assess the recovery characteristics of higher value, large flake graphite concentrate.
- Metallurgical test-work will be carried out in two stages:
1. Generation of flake graphite concentrate (>95%Cg) using modified flow-sheet conditions designed to optimise recovery of fine to medium flake for downstream spherical graphite production as well as generation of large flake concentrate that can attract premium pricing.
2. Generation of premium battery grade coated spherical graphite (SpG), trialling chemical and thermal purification options to assess the preferred techno-economic method for production of premium battery grade SpG, followed by lithium-ion battery anode charging and durability testing. This work will expand on the outstanding purification (to 99.96%Cg) and battery test results achieved in 20233 and will result in the optimum SpG production method being adopted for more advanced development studies.
- The Metallurgical test-work results will feed directly into the flake-graphite concentrate Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) as well as the Options Assessment and Scoping Study into downstream spherical graphite- battery anode material production. Additionally, the results will guide the preferred location for that production facility.
- Latest workstreams will be advanced as the Company finalises discussions with First Nations groups in Quebec to secure the necessary approvals to launch a major new drilling program aimed at significantly expanding and upgrading the existing Lac Rainy Mineral Resource. The program will also test new regional targets where high-grade rock chips of up to 64.3% Cg4 have been generated (see Figure 1). The company is aware of changes to the permitting application process in Quebec that come into effect on May 6th this year. More formal stakeholder engagement is a requirement as part of the revised process.
Figure 1: Lac Rainy Graphite Project high-grade sample locations, drilling areas planned with inset of Carheil zone
Metals Australia CEO Paul Ferguson, commented:
“These new metallurgical test-work programs at Lac Rainy represent another important step forward along the very clear pathway we have mapped out to develop what we believe has the potential to be a world-class flake-graphite project in the tier-one Canadian mining jurisdiction of Quebec.”
“The US$50 million equity investment and a future construction commitment of US$275 million5 announced only last month by General Motors and Panasonic Energy to advance the development of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc’s graphite project in Quebec is another sign of the global rush to secure sources of high-grade flake graphite and downstream products outside China.”
“Building on our Scoping Study which indicates potential for an initial 14-year production mine life, we are committed to accelerating our pre-feasibility studies (PFS) for the production and downstream processing of Lac Rainy’s high-grade flake-graphite product.”
“Other critical work programs being advanced in parallel with our metallurgical test-work include environment and social impact studies, hydrogeological and geotechnical assessments, Mineral Resource estimation work and finalising key inputs to mine planning and engineering design for the concentrate plant PFS and the proposed downstream upgrading facility to produce battery anode material.”
“We have also finalised our drilling plans and contract and look forward to our drilling permit applications being approved by the government authorities in Quebec. The Company has been advised that no adverse comments were provided by stakeholders during the initial public review period for that drilling program and we look forward to our upcoming discussions with representatives of the Innu Council of Uashat Mak Mani- Utenam First Nations group to outline our planned program as part of the approval process.”
“The Company is fully committed to working respectfully and productively with all stakeholders to demonstrate the significance and potential benefits of developing this important critical minerals project, while understanding and accommodating the expectations of stakeholders throughout the development phases.”
“Our drilling program aims to extend and further define the Mineral Resource to allow expansion of the mining plan, as well as testing new regional targets where high-grade rock chips of up to 64.3% Cg4 have been generated. The fact we still have 35km of mineralised zones at Lac Rainy to drill test adds to our confidence that we will be able to significantly grow the existing Mineral Resource.”“Critically, the recent $3.5 million placement we made through Canadian investors leaves the Company well- funded to accelerate our exploration and development studies with cash reserves of more than $18 million. The fact that Metals Australia’s market capitalisation is less than our cash balance makes us more determined than ever to demonstrate the value of our flagship Lac Rainy project, which we believe will result in a significant re-rating of the Company’s share price.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metals Australia, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Exceptional Battery Test Results Show Springdale Concentrate is Ideal for Premium Li-Ion Battery Anode
International Graphite Limited (International Graphite) (ASX: IG6) is pleased to report exceptional results from purification and electrochemical testwork on graphite concentrates generated from the Company’s 100% owned Springdale Graphite Project, in Western Australia (Springdale).
Highlights
- Purification testwork on micronised and spheroidised Springdale concentrates exceeds the purity requirements of major lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries.
- The optimised processing conditions using a chemical non-hydrofluoric acid (HF) method achieved results ranging from 99.96% LOI to 99.97% LOI.
- Electrochemical tests were conducted on an uncoated purified sample of Springdale graphite concentrate which showed exceptional battery charging and discharging capacity.
The graphite concentrate tested came from reserve samples produced from previous beneficiation testwork using drill core samples from Springdale1. Purification testwork involved the application of a modified caustic soda roast process at lower temperature than previously applied and with a simplified number of stages.
Optimised tests achieved results ranging from 99.96% Loss On Ignition (LOI) to 99.97% LOI, thereby exceeding the industry standard purity grade of 99.95% and also meeting all the element-specific requirements of major Li-Ion battery and electric vehicle manufacturers (refer to Table 1). There is considerable scope to further optimise these results.
Electrochemical testwork on the uncoated purified sample of Springdale graphite concentrate achieved near theoretical-specific capacity for a graphite anode in Li-ion batteries of 372 mAh/g.
Battery stress testing over 46 charging / discharging cycles showed Springdale graphite concentrate has very high stability and durability, with the 46th cycle giving a reversible capacity of 368 mAh/g. Stress testing over longer cycles will be conducted in the next stage of battery testwork.
International Graphite Technical Director David Pass said, “The purification results demonstrate the potential for an optimised and simplified purification process to be used as an alternative to the traditional industry standard HF method.
“The electrochemical results are highly encouraging as a first phase sighter test program. These results will inform the optimisation of micronisation, spheroidisation and purification testwork and flowsheet development for our planned battery anode facilities.
To do that, we will be using ~115kg of Springdale graphite concentrate that was produced by the bulk concentrate testwork program undertaken in the second half of 2023.”
Table 1 - 26 Element ICP analysis of purified Springdale graphite concentrate sample
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of International Graphite Limited.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from International Graphite, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
International Graphite Funding Deal with Comet Resources a Win-Win, Report Says
“Management says the strategic funding transaction will prevent the potential sell down of any of the 40 million International Graphite shares owned by Comet – which delisted from the ASX in January – when they are released from escrow next month,” the report said.
The funding deal included giving International Graphite a majority seat on the Comet board, as IG6 management has called the deal a win-win for shareholders.
Click here to connect with International Graphite (ASX:IG6) for an Investor Presentation.
International Graphite and Comet Agree Funding and Director Appointments
International Graphite Limited (International Graphite) (ASX: IG6) is pleased to announce that it and its major shareholder Comet Resources Limited (Comet) have negotiated a transaction that resolves speculation around the short to medium term security of International Graphite shares owned by Comet.
The arrangements will prevent the short to medium term potential sell down of any of the 40 million International Graphite shares owned by Comet when the stock is released from ASX escrow on 7 April 2024.
International Graphite has agreed to loan Comet $1.5 million and Comet has granted International Graphite the right to appoint a majority of directors to the Comet board.
International Graphite Chairman Phil Hearse said the Directors of both companies were unanimous in their belief that the new arrangements are a win-win for all shareholders.
“International Graphite shares are a major asset for Comet,”Mr Hearse said. “The imminent expiration of the escrow period, in conjunction with Comet’s recent de-listing from the ASX, has fuelled concern that Comet may be compelled to sell down its investment in International Graphite to recapitalise its business.
“Stabilising Comet’s financial position and appointing a majority to the Comet board removes the ‘overhang’ that we believe has contributed to the recent decline in the International Graphite share price and provides the catalyst for a rebound.
“Globally, the macro foundations for our industry are still very strong.
“The transition towards renewable energy sources and energy storage continues to gain momentum. EV sales in the United States hit a record last year, topping 1 million for the first time. According to Cox Automotive, one of the world’s largest automotive services organisations, EV sales for the last quarter of 2023 were up 40% from the same quarter a year before. This aligns with the impressive long-range forecasts from the International Energy Association.
“In addition, China recently made significant policy changes restricting the export of graphite products which has resulted in a 75% decrease in its graphite exports in December 2023. As a result, countries outside of China are actively pushing to secure new sources of graphite.
“International Graphite is extremely well-placed to capitalise on this trend because we are operating in Western Australia, one of the most secure jurisdictions in the world, and in a country firmly allied with the expanding markets of North America, Europe, Korea and Japan.
“We have the strong support of our communities and State and Federal Governments and are on track to build a commercial graphite micronising plant in Collie in 2025. Micronised graphite is the first step in the production of high value battery materials and its markets are extensive and well established worldwide.
“This year, we also plan to undertake more drilling at Springdale, complete the Springdale Definitive Feasibility Study, and continue developing our battery anode plant feasibility studies. Final investment decisions to start construction at Springdale are targeted for the first half of 2025, subject to funding.”
The Comet Loan has a two year maturity and accrues interest at 10% per annum. It includes customary terms for a facility of this kind including change of control protections for International Graphite.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from International Graphite, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
International Graphite Receives R&D Refund and Firms Up Cash Position
International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) is pleased to announce that it has received $1.3 million from the Australian Research and Development Tax Incentive Scheme for the 2023 financial year.
The R&D Refund is a valuable program that supports innovation in Australia and is a refund for research and development expenditure by the Company during FY2023. Receipt of the R&D refund provides International Graphite with additional working capital to support the execution of our strategy to develop an Australian battery anode material.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Andrew Worland Managing Director & CEO
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from International Graphite, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
NMG Announces the Successful Closing of the US$50 Million Tranche 1 Investment by GM and Panasonic
The Warrants are subject to a hold period of 4 months and one day expiring on June 29, 2024.
BMO Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Tranche 1 Investment and the Company has agreed to pay BMO Capital Markets an aggregate amount totaling US$1,250,000.
For further information regarding the Tranche 1 Investment, please refer to NMG's press releases dated February 15, 2024, available under NMG's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on NMG'S website at: https://nmg.com/binding-offtake-panasonic/ , https://nmg.com/binding-offtake-gm/ and https://nmg.com/private-investment-offtake/ . Copies of the material agreements not entered into in the ordinary course of business, being the subscription agreements with each of GM and Panasonic, the investor rights agreements with each of GM and Panasonic, and the registration rights agreement with Panasonic, are or will be available on the Company's page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and the summary of such agreements contained herein is qualified in its entirety by the reference to such documents.
Early Warning Disclosure Pursuant to Regulation 62-103
Prior to the Tranche 1 Investment, Panasonic owned no shares in the capital of NMG and no Warrants. Following the Tranche 1 Investment, Panasonic will own 12,500,000 Common Shares representing 11.12% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (after giving effect to the issuance of 12,500,000 Common Shares to each of GM and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and of 6,250,000 Common Shares to Pallinghurst Bond Limited or their respective affiliates as announced by NMG on February 15, 2024 and without giving effect to the exercise of any Warrants) and 12,500,000 Warrants, which will represent an additional 12,500,000 Common Shares if exercised, which would bring the total amount owned by Panasonic to 25,000,000 Common Shares on a diluted basis, representing 20.0% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares (after giving effect only to the exercise of the Warrants by Panasonic and subject to the restrictions described below).
In relation to the exercise of Warrants by Panasonic, the terms and conditions of the warrant certificate, representing the Warrants issued to Panasonic, provide that Panasonic will not be entitled to exercise Warrants that would result in Panasonic owning more than 19.9% of the then issued and outstanding shares of NMG unless NMG has obtained regulatory approval.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada, for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com
About GM
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at www.gm.com .
About Panasonic Energy
Panasonic Energy established in April 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group's switch to an operating company system, provides innovative battery technology-based products and solutions globally. Through its automotive lithium-ion batteries, storage battery systems and dry batteries, the company brings safe, reliable, and convenient power to a broad range of business areas, from mobility and social infrastructure to medical and consumer products. Panasonic Energy is committed to contributing to a society that realizes happiness and environmental sustainability, and through its business activities the company aims to address societal issues while taking the lead on environmental initiatives. For more details, please visit www.Panasonic.com/global/energy
Cautionary Note
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to those describing the expected use of proceeds of the Tranche 1 Investment, the Tranche 1 Investment, closing of US$37.5 million private placement, receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of Regulation 61-101 requirements, and those statements which are discussed under the "About Nouveau Monde" paragraph and elsewhere in the press release which essentially describe the Company's outlook and objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Moreover, these forward-looking statements were based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the current technological trends, the business relationship between the Company and its stakeholders, the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner, the timely delivery and installation at estimated prices of the equipment supporting the production, assumed sale prices for graphite concentrate, the accuracy of any Mineral Resource estimates, future currency exchange rates and interest rates, political and regulatory stability, prices of commodity and production costs, the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favorable terms, sustained labor stability, stability in financial and capital markets, availability of equipment and critical supplies, spare parts and consumables, the various tax assumptions, CAPEX and OPEX estimates, all economic and operational projections relating to the project, local infrastructures, the Company's business prospects and opportunities and estimates of the operational performance of the equipment, and are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, those risks, delays in the scheduled delivery times of the equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Company's assets and businesses, competitive factors in the graphite mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's businesses, including the changes in China's policy regarding restrictions on Chinese graphite materials exportations, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the governments' responses thereto, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in NMG's Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2023, including in the section thereof captioned "Risk Factors", which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
The market and industry data contained in this press release is based upon information from independent industry publications, market research, analyst reports and surveys and other publicly available sources. Although the Company believes these sources to be generally reliable, market and industry data is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data-gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any survey. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this press release and accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of such data is not guaranteed.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database ( www.sedarplus.ca ), and for United States readers on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ), and on the Company's website at: www.NMG.com
The securities being offered pursuant to the Tranche 1 Investment have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228956895/en/
MEDIA
Julie Paquet
VP Communications & ESG Strategy
+1-450-757-8905 #140
jpaquet@nmg.com
INVESTORS
Marc Jasmin
Director, Investor Relations
+1-450-757-8905 #993
mjasmin@nmg.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
NMG Is Gearing up for Its Phase 2 Commercial Operations in Bécancour - Innovative Workforce Training Program Established and Relationships Forged With Contractors and Suppliers
- Launch of a training program in green technology industrial processes in partnership with the region's education and industrial partners to secure a local and qualified workforce
- Meetings held with over 300 regional companies in recent months to identify local capacity and plan the Company's procurement strategy
- Progress in pre-construction, permit applications, and engineering for the final investment decision, supported by offtake and investment agreements with GM and Panasonic
- Implementation of NMG's Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Materials Plant in the heart of the Bécancour industrial park, where construction on the GM-Posco, Ford and Nemaska Lithium plants is underway
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE:NMG , TSXV: NOU ) is ramping up its efforts in Bécancour, Québec, to implement its Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Materials Plant. To meet its expected needs for a skilled workforce, construction contractors, and product and service suppliers, NMG is actively engaged in regional development initiatives in the areas of training and procurement. The Company is also continuing its engineering, permitting, and pre-construction work towards the final investment decision ("FID"). These activities are underpinned by offtake agreements and strategic investments with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") ( TYO: 6752 ) and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") ( NYSE:GM ).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226491128/en/
Panasonic Energy and NMG leaders celebrate the new chapter in their collaboration. (Photo: Business Wire)
Arne H Frandsen, NMG's Chair of NMG, declared: "Beyond its industrial infrastructure and the synergy from the battery industry, Bécancour is a region full of talent, dedication and expertise. With our Phase-1 plant operations up and running, our Phase-2 execution plan is taking shape with the commitment of our anchor customers and investors, Panasonic and GM. This is the ideal time to align all key ingredients—qualified employees and performing business partners—to make the launch of our commercial operations a success."
Training the local workforce
NMG is working closely with education and industrial partners in the region, to support the implementation of an innovative, customised training program to equip the local workforce with qualifications and training for green tech jobs, integral for both the development of NMG and the fast-faced establishment of a regional battery hub. The first cohort of the Attestation of Collegial Studies ("ACS") program in green tech industrial processes began at the Cégep de Trois-Rivières at the end of January. The alternating work-study program is paid, and lasts 15 months. The program allows students to apply what they have learned at an actual plant, become accustomed to working in an industrial environment, and build relationships with their future colleagues. NMG is supporting five students within this first cohort who will work at its Phase-1 plants throughout their training period and who are on track to become permanent employees upon their graduation.
Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Minister of Employment and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region, commented: " The training offered by the Cégep de Trois-Rivières will certainly meet the needs of businesses. The Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec regions will be key players in the energy transition with the battery industry, and this announcement enables us to invest in jobs of the future today. "
This mutually beneficial and collaborative approach to developing training services echoes the formula that NMG developed with stakeholders in Saint-Michel-des-Saints to create a diploma of vocational studies ("DVS") in production equipment operation. Launched in 2021, this DVS supports NMG's training and recruitment efforts for the Phase-1 operations at the Matawinie Mine. Preparations are currently underway for a ninth cohort of this program, a significant mark of its historical success and impact.
Connecting with local contractors and suppliers
NMG is taking advantage of the broad reach of the battery industry in the Bécancour industrial park to position itself in the business community ahead of the FID. The Centre-du-Québec and Mauricie regions boast a large pool of specialized contractors in construction and industrial services along with a variety of suppliers that provide a range of products and services.
Furthering its 2023 efforts to build relationships with the regional business community, NMG took part in the Rendez-vous économique held by the Ville de Bécancour and Investissement Québec on January 30 to connect with entrepreneurs and suppliers in the region. At the event, NMG representatives presented the project for the Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Materials Plant as well as its ESG requirements and procurement process. NMG has met with over 300 companies in recent months to promote business opportunities and determine regional capabilities.
Work is already well underway in the Bécancour industrial park for the GM-Posco, Nemaska Lithium and Ford plants. The planned construction of NMG's Bécancour Battery Materials Plant should fit in with the current mobilization, allowing the sequence of work to be staggered by specialty, across the jobsites, to reduce pressure on trades, ease construction management logistics, and maximize synergies between major projects.
Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President and CEO of NMG, said: "The priority for our Phase-2 execution plan is to responsibly develop our commercial facilities in partnership with the community. So many workers, contractors and suppliers have responded to our invitation to take part in this project that is shaping the future of the Bécancour region and Québec's economy. We are excited to start working together!"
Along with field-based activities to promote NMG's training program and its procurement strategy, the Company's project team is also working closely to advance the engineering, pre-construction, and permit applications for the FID. The Bécancour Battery Materials Plant is expected to supply the North American market with approximately 43,000 tonnes of active anode material per year. NMG's 200,000-m² site in the heart of Québec's battery industry will enjoy robust industrial infrastructure, access to clean and affordable hydroelectricity, a direct supply of chemicals, and a multimodal logistics base.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada, for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers by providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com
Cautionary Note
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to those describing the start of commercial operation of the Bécancour Battery Material Plant, the planned construction of the Bécancour Battery Material Plant, a positive final investment decision and closing of project financing, receipt of any regulatory approvals and permits in respect of the initiatives described herein, the anticipated benefits of the initiatives described herein, the Company's relationship with its stakeholders, including suppliers, contractors and employees, the realization of the condition precedents of the supply agreements and their entry into force, the intended supply of active anode material to GM and Panasonic Energy, expected volume of active anode material per year, the intended results of the initiatives described in this press release and those statements which are discussed under the "About Nouveau Monde" paragraph and elsewhere in the press release which essentially describe the Company's outlook and objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Moreover, these forward-looking statements were based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the current technological trends, the business relationship between the Company and its stakeholders, the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner, the timely delivery and installation at estimated prices of the equipment supporting the production, assumed sale prices for graphite concentrate, the accuracy of any Mineral Resource estimates, future currency exchange rates and interest rates, political and regulatory stability, prices of commodity and production costs, the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favorable terms, sustained labor stability, stability in financial and capital markets, availability of equipment and critical supplies, spare parts and consumables, the various tax assumptions, CAPEX and OPEX estimates, all economic and operational projections relating to the project, local infrastructures, the Company's business prospects and opportunities and estimates of the operational performance of the equipment, and are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, those risks, delays in the scheduled delivery times of the equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Company's assets and businesses, competitive factors in the graphite mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's businesses, including the changes in China's policy regarding restrictions on Chinese graphite materials exportations, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the governments' responses thereto, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in NMG's Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2023, including in the section thereof captioned "Risk Factors", which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
The market and industry data contained in this press release is based upon information from independent industry publications, market research, analyst reports and surveys and other publicly available sources. Although the Company believes these sources to be generally reliable, market and industry data is subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data-gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any survey. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this press release and accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of such data is not guaranteed.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database ( www.sedarplus.ca ), and for United States readers on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ), and on the Company's website at: www.NMG.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226491128/en/
MEDIA
Julie Paquet
VP Communications and ESG Strategy
+1-450-757-8905, ext. 140
jpaquet@nmg.com
INVESTORS
Marc Jasmin
Director, Investor Relations
+1-450-757-8905, ext. 993
mjasmin@nmg.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
