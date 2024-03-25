Metallurgical Programs Set to Commence to Advance Development Pathway at Lac Rainy

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?

Trending Press Releases

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Metals Australia

Metallurgical Programs Set to Commence to Advance Development Pathway at Lac Rainy

Test-work to run in parallel with other key development workstreams to unlock the world-class potential of the high-grade flake graphite project

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:MLS) has a proven track record of battery minerals discovery and has a high-quality portfolio of advanced battery minerals and metals projects in the highly ranked and well-established mining jurisdictions of Quebec, Canada and Western Australia.

  • Major new metallurgical test-work programs are set to commence at the high-grade Lac Rainy flake graphite project in the tier-one Canadian mining jurisdiction of Quebec. The test-work will utilise bulk samples of existing drill-core from the following Mineral Resource1 zones (see Figure 1):
    • Southeast Carheil: A 220kg bulk sample grading 13% graphitic carbon (Cg). Sample of predominantly fine to medium flake will be split into several variability samples representing the first 10 years of the mining schedule detailed in the previously completed Scoping Study 2.
    • Northwest Carheil: A 200kg bulk sample grading 8%Cg. Examination of drill core from Northwest Carheil indicates a high proportion of large (>180 micron) flake. The metallurgical test-work program for this portion of the Mineral Resource will assess the recovery characteristics of higher value, large flake graphite concentrate.
  • Metallurgical test-work will be carried out in two stages:

1. Generation of flake graphite concentrate (>95%Cg) using modified flow-sheet conditions designed to optimise recovery of fine to medium flake for downstream spherical graphite production as well as generation of large flake concentrate that can attract premium pricing.

2. Generation of premium battery grade coated spherical graphite (SpG), trialling chemical and thermal purification options to assess the preferred techno-economic method for production of premium battery grade SpG, followed by lithium-ion battery anode charging and durability testing. This work will expand on the outstanding purification (to 99.96%Cg) and battery test results achieved in 20233 and will result in the optimum SpG production method being adopted for more advanced development studies.

  • The Metallurgical test-work results will feed directly into the flake-graphite concentrate Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) as well as the Options Assessment and Scoping Study into downstream spherical graphite- battery anode material production. Additionally, the results will guide the preferred location for that production facility.
  • Latest workstreams will be advanced as the Company finalises discussions with First Nations groups in Quebec to secure the necessary approvals to launch a major new drilling program aimed at significantly expanding and upgrading the existing Lac Rainy Mineral Resource. The program will also test new regional targets where high-grade rock chips of up to 64.3% Cg4 have been generated (see Figure 1). The company is aware of changes to the permitting application process in Quebec that come into effect on May 6th this year. More formal stakeholder engagement is a requirement as part of the revised process.

Figure 1: Lac Rainy Graphite Project high-grade sample locations, drilling areas planned with inset of Carheil zone

Metals Australia CEO Paul Ferguson, commented:

“These new metallurgical test-work programs at Lac Rainy represent another important step forward along the very clear pathway we have mapped out to develop what we believe has the potential to be a world-class flake-graphite project in the tier-one Canadian mining jurisdiction of Quebec.”

“The US$50 million equity investment and a future construction commitment of US$275 million5 announced only last month by General Motors and Panasonic Energy to advance the development of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc’s graphite project in Quebec is another sign of the global rush to secure sources of high-grade flake graphite and downstream products outside China.”

“Building on our Scoping Study which indicates potential for an initial 14-year production mine life, we are committed to accelerating our pre-feasibility studies (PFS) for the production and downstream processing of Lac Rainy’s high-grade flake-graphite product.”

“Other critical work programs being advanced in parallel with our metallurgical test-work include environment and social impact studies, hydrogeological and geotechnical assessments, Mineral Resource estimation work and finalising key inputs to mine planning and engineering design for the concentrate plant PFS and the proposed downstream upgrading facility to produce battery anode material.”

“We have also finalised our drilling plans and contract and look forward to our drilling permit applications being approved by the government authorities in Quebec. The Company has been advised that no adverse comments were provided by stakeholders during the initial public review period for that drilling program and we look forward to our upcoming discussions with representatives of the Innu Council of Uashat Mak Mani- Utenam First Nations group to outline our planned program as part of the approval process.”

“The Company is fully committed to working respectfully and productively with all stakeholders to demonstrate the significance and potential benefits of developing this important critical minerals project, while understanding and accommodating the expectations of stakeholders throughout the development phases.”

“Our drilling program aims to extend and further define the Mineral Resource to allow expansion of the mining plan, as well as testing new regional targets where high-grade rock chips of up to 64.3% Cg4 have been generated. The fact we still have 35km of mineralised zones at Lac Rainy to drill test adds to our confidence that we will be able to significantly grow the existing Mineral Resource.”

“Critically, the recent $3.5 million placement we made through Canadian investors leaves the Company well- funded to accelerate our exploration and development studies with cash reserves of more than $18 million. The fact that Metals Australia’s market capitalisation is less than our cash balance makes us more determined than ever to demonstrate the value of our flagship Lac Rainy project, which we believe will result in a significant re-rating of the Company’s share price.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Metals Australia, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:mlsgraphite investingmetals australiaGraphite Investing
The Conversation (0)
International Graphite

Exceptional Battery Test Results Show Springdale Concentrate is Ideal for Premium Li-Ion Battery Anode

International Graphite Limited (International Graphite) (ASX: IG6) is pleased to report exceptional results from purification and electrochemical testwork on graphite concentrates generated from the Company’s 100% owned Springdale Graphite Project, in Western Australia (Springdale).

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite (ASX:IG6)

International Graphite Funding Deal with Comet Resources a Win-Win, Report Says

International Graphite’s (ASX:IG6) $1.5-million funding deal with major shareholder Comet Resources (ASX:CRL) resulted in a surge in IG6’s shares on March 13. The loan agreement was undertaken to address market speculation on the security of Comet’s shares in IG6, according to a news report from The West Australian.
Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

International Graphite and Comet Agree Funding and Director Appointments

International Graphite Limited (International Graphite) (ASX: IG6) is pleased to announce that it and its major shareholder Comet Resources Limited (Comet) have negotiated a transaction that resolves speculation around the short to medium term security of International Graphite shares owned by Comet.

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

International Graphite Receives R&D Refund and Firms Up Cash Position

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) is pleased to announce that it has received $1.3 million from the Australian Research and Development Tax Incentive Scheme for the 2023 financial year.

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Announces the Successful Closing of the US$50 Million Tranche 1 Investment by GM and Panasonic

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG TSX.V: NOU ) announces it has closed its private placement previously announced on February 15, 2024 (the "Tranche 1 Investment") of 25,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") and 25,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") for aggregate gross proceeds of US$50 million in accordance with the subscription agreements entered into between the Company and each of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") and General Motors Holdings LLC ("GM") on February 14, 2024. Through the Tranche 1 Investment, each of GM and Panasonic subscribed for 12,500,000 Common Shares and 12,500,000 Warrants for an aggregate purchase price of US$25 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Tranche 1 Investment to support the advancement of NMG's Phase-2 operations the Matawinie Mine and the Bécancour Battery Material Plant in line with their respective battery specifications. The Company anticipates closing its private placement of 18,750,000 Common Shares and 18,750,000 Warrants, previously announced on February 15, 2024, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$37.5 million in accordance with the subscription agreements entered into between the Company and each of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Pallinghurst Bond Limited (collectively, the "Related Party Transactions") upon receipt of the required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of the requirements of Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (as described in detail in the February 15, 2024 news release) and will provide further updates on the Related Party Transactions in due course.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Is Gearing up for Its Phase 2 Commercial Operations in Bécancour - Innovative Workforce Training Program Established and Relationships Forged With Contractors and Suppliers

  • Launch of a training program in green technology industrial processes in partnership with the region's education and industrial partners to secure a local and qualified workforce
  • Meetings held with over 300 regional companies in recent months to identify local capacity and plan the Company's procurement strategy
  • Progress in pre-construction, permit applications, and engineering for the final investment decision, supported by offtake and investment agreements with GM and Panasonic
  • Implementation of NMG's Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Materials Plant in the heart of the Bécancour industrial park, where construction on the GM-Posco, Ford and Nemaska Lithium plants is underway

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE:NMG , TSXV: NOU ) is ramping up its efforts in Bécancour, Québec, to implement its Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Materials Plant. To meet its expected needs for a skilled workforce, construction contractors, and product and service suppliers, NMG is actively engaged in regional development initiatives in the areas of training and procurement. The Company is also continuing its engineering, permitting, and pre-construction work towards the final investment decision ("FID"). These activities are underpinned by offtake agreements and strategic investments with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") ( TYO: 6752 ) and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") ( NYSE:GM ).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Digitisation of Historical Datasets Reveal Multiple High- Grade Uranium & Copper Targets at Radium Point

A$6.0M Placement to Drive Resource Growth at the Golden Range Gold Project

Montague Field Program Identifies Abundant New Pegmatite Outcrops

Managing Director Appointment Update

Related News

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Stocks Gain as Metal Soars Above US$2,200

Lithium Investing

Digitisation of Historical Datasets Reveal Multiple High- Grade Uranium & Copper Targets at Radium Point

Resource Investing

A$6.0M Placement to Drive Resource Growth at the Golden Range Gold Project

Lithium Investing

Montague Field Program Identifies Abundant New Pegmatite Outcrops

Gold Investing

Managing Director Appointment Update

Gold Investing

Compelling Scoping Study for Jasper Hills Gold Project

Gold Investing

Logical Consolidation to Create a Growing West Australian Gold Producer

×