Meta Platforms, Inc. today announced that David Wehner chief financial officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 10, 2022 at 3 p.m. Pacific Time . A live webcast and replay will be available on Meta's Investor Relations website at: . Disclosure Information Meta uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.comnews websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page and ...

A live webcast and replay will be available on Meta's Investor Relations website at: http://investor.fb.com .

Disclosure Information
Meta uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.com/news/ websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page ( facebook.com/zuck ) and Instagram account ( instagram.com/zuck ) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

DGTL Holdings Inc. Builds Strong Portfolio in Digital Media, Martech

NetworkNewsAudio DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "Parabolic Growth Curve in Digital Media, Martech Sector Has Tech SPACS and Small Caps Booming."

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

CSE:LXX

Lexaria Provides Strategic Update from CEO

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP, CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces the following strategic update. (This is a shortened version of the full Strategic Update from the CEO. For the full version, please go to www.lexariabioscience.com/news/)

“Lexaria’s brightest days lie in the future, not in the past,” said Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Lexaria achieved many things during 2019 – indeed, management feels that it achieved virtually all that it had set out to accomplish and it was its best year ever from an operational perspective. Market forces caused a retreat in valuations across the sector to the point where Mr. Bunka commented that “It is my own opinion that Lexaria shares are dramatically undervalued – more so today than at any time in our history.”

CSE:LXX

Lexaria’s Appoints Former Altria Group Senior Executive and Operating Company Chief to Board of Directors

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Quigley to its board of directors. Mr. Quigley most recently spent 16 years at Altria Group, with 7 of those years spent as President and Chief Executive Officer for U.S. Smokeless Tobacco and Nu-Mark, Altria’s innovation company, during the time that the existing business relationship between Altria and Lexaria was negotiated.

Mr. Quigley is a 20-year Consumer Packaged Goods veteran of managing complex regulatory environments including for novel and innovative nicotine products, with additional deep experience with operations and marketing. In his time at Altria, Mr. Quigley spearheaded harm reduction strategies and worked to deliver results by creating change in the tobacco business in North America. Mr. Quigley has launched dozens of new products, created consumer-focused innovation strategies, and built businesses and cultures that deliver results.

CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Receives Cannabis R&D License from Health Canada

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Lexaria CanPharm ULC., has been issued cannabis Research and Development (“R&D”) license LIC-7NONT76UNW-2019 by Health Canada with a four-year term until August 9, 2023 unless renewed.

Lexaria’s new cannabis R&D license is effective immediately and will allow one of the country’s newest and most advanced formulation laboratories to conduct extensive investigatory work in both THC and CBD delivery using proprietary, optimized formulations and techniques. The laboratory was purpose-built, is permitted at local and federal levels, fully outfitted with equipment required to produce DehydraTECHTM infusions as well as including two different methodologies by which the Company can create nano-sized molecules when deemed beneficial and is currently operational.

CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Enters CBD License Agreement with Universal Hemp

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a drug delivery platform innovator, announces that it has entered a definitive 5-year agreement, via its subsidiary Lexaria Hemp Corp., to provide Lexaria’s patented DehydraTECHTM technology to Universal Hemp LLC, a B2B manufacturing company of high-performing hemp-derived bulk ingredients to the nutraceutical and consumer packaged goods industries, for utilization into many CBD-based food ingredients to be produced and sold across the USA immediately, and in Canada when regulations permit.

Competitive financial details including royalty rates remain confidential and undisclosed although the companies have agreed to disclose minimum payments over the life of the agreement of US$3,750,000.

cell phone lying on table with app icons floating above it

How to Invest in Mobile Apps

The ubiquity of mobile devices and their prominence in everyday life has led to the development of mobile apps for everything from gaming and dating to banking and stock trading.

Mobile apps began rising to prominence in 2007 with the launch of iPhone, which heralded a new era in connectivity brought about by revolutionary touch technology. The field has grown widely from thereon out, and the diversity of today’s offerings makes investing in mobile apps an appealing prospect.

With nearly 3 million apps in Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Play Store and nearly 2 million apps available in Apple’s (NASDAQ:APPL) App Store, there is no shortage of app choices for mobile devices.

BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conference in March 2022 :

DGTL Holdings Completes Acquisition of Engagement Labs

DGTL Holdings Completes Acquisition of Engagement Labs

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (WKN: A2QB0L) (FSE: D0G) ("DGTL Holdings") and Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) ("Engagement Labs") are pleased to announce that DGTL has completed its previously announced acquisition of Engagement Labs by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement").

Transaction Details

BlackBerry Grants Equity Inducement Award to John Giamatteo

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that it has granted an equity inducement award to John Giamatteo President of BlackBerry's Cybersecurity business unit.

CEOs of NuRAN, Lucid, Qualcomm, and XTM Driving Disruptive Innovation and Revenue Growth in Fintech, Electric Vehicles, and Connectivity

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR), Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) and Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM).

Today's emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are unleashing trillion dollar market opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

BlackBerry Honored with SE Labs Enterprise Advanced Security Test Award

BlackBerry Protect & Optics Awarded AAA Rating two years in a row, providing holistic detection and protection coverage against all attacks

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the results from SE Labs' Enterprise Advanced Security Test on BlackBerry® Protect and BlackBerry® Optics, the company's AI-driven endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) products. The combined EPP and EDR solutions, "…performed admirably, providing complete detection and protection coverage against all attacks," earning SE Lab's maximum AAA rating for what the respected cybersecurity testing organization called, "an exceptional result in a challenging test".

