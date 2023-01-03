Romios Announces Closing of $208,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Pharmaceutical Investing News

Merck to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dr. Dean Y. Li, executive vice president and president, Merck Research Laboratories, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. PT / 8:15 p.m. ET.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at this weblink .

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).

Media Contacts:

Robert Josephson
(203) 914-2372
Michael Levey
(215) 872-1462

Investor Contacts:

Peter Dannenbaum
(908) 740-1037
Steven Graziano
(908) 740-6582

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

MerckMRKPharmaceutical Investing
MRK
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Keep reading...Show less

The Year of the Tripledemic

(NewsDirect)

COVID-19 may have lost its daily news headline status, but the disease rages on with 2700 weekly deaths in the U.S. and millions of Americans chronically disabled from long-COVID, 4 million of which are being kept from work. This winter time, a terrible year for RSV as well as a potentially worse flu season could add insult to injury especially when one considers the fact that COVID-19 leaves some people with an impaired immune system similar to what HIV does to cause AIDS. The multiplication of disease could amplify the risks of influenza and RSV to result in more severe cases of these diseases which may result in increased deaths and morbidity. And that isn't something our country nor the world can afford. There are already reports of Tamiflu generics being in short supply, and it's just barely the New Year. Fortunately, there are several biotech and pharma companies advancing solutions for RSV, flu, and COVID, including two that may have a solution for all three of these viruses that are currently plaguing the U.S. However, deciding which ones are worth an investment in is not necessarily an easy task.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 Study of Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Candidate

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 BENEGENE-2 study ( NCT03861273 ) evaluating fidanacogene elaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy, for the treatment of adult males with moderately severe to severe hemophilia B.

The BENEGENE-2 study met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority and superiority in the annualized bleeding rate (ABR) of total bleeds post-fidanacogene elaparvovec infusion versus prophylaxis regimen with Factor IX (FIX), administered as part of usual care. The results demonstrated superiority with a mean ABR for all bleeds of 1.3 for the 12 months from week 12 to month 15 compared to an ABR of 4.43 during the lead-in pre-treatment period of at least six months, resulting in a 71% reduction in ABR (p

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. FDA Accepts for Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer's Investigational Pentavalent Meningococcal Vaccine Candidate in Adolescents

If approved, the vaccine could help simplify the meningococcal vaccination schedule and provide the broadest serogroup coverage of any meningococcal vaccine

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for its investigational pentavalent meningococcal vaccine candidate (MenABCWY). Pfizer submitted MenABCWY for the prevention of meningococcal disease caused by the most common serogroups in individuals 10 through 25 years of age.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck to Present at the Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 8:55 a.m. ET.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to watch a live video webcast of the presentation at this weblink .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck and Kelun-Biotech Announce Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement for Seven Investigational Antibody-drug Conjugate Candidates for the Treatment of Cancer

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, and Kelun-Biotech (a holding subsidiary of Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on biologic and small molecule discovery and development, today announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement to develop seven investigational preclinical antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) for the treatment of cancer.

"Advances in ADC technologies are yielding a new generation of candidates designed to more precisely target and deliver potent anticancer agents to the tumor site," said Dr. Dean Y. Li, president, Merck Research Laboratories. "We continue to augment our oncology pipeline and look forward to working with the Kelun-Biotech team to advance these candidates to the patients that need them."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Video: What the "Great Resignation" Taught Us About Workplace Culture

The global workforce is going through a significant transformation. In 2021, an unprecedented number of workers quit their jobs. What started as an economic trend called the "great resignation" has spurred lasting workplace changes

"It's redefining and recalibrating the relationship between employee and employer, and more specifically, what the employee feels is the employer's responsibility to them," said Steve Pemberton, chief human resources officer, Workhuman.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Notice of Scoping Study and Corporate Film

Large Zone Of Rare Earth Mineralisation Emerging West Of Cowalinya South Deposit

Related News

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Cobalt in 2023

Zinc Investing

Top 3 Canadian Zinc Stocks of 2022

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

Precious Metals Investing

RooGold Grants Stock Options

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of 2022 Accomplishments

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Issues 2022 President's Message

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placements of Flow-through Shares and Units

×