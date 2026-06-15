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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 15, 2026 11:26AM PST
Meg Nakamura, a crypto finance veteran, shares her vision for XRP's role in the evolving blockchain landscape. With institutional adoption on the rise, XRP's potential as a financial tool is more relevant than ever.
Institutional adoption is driving momentum around blockchain technology, and XRP stands to be an instrumental asset as digital assets reshape finance.
The Investing News Network (INN) recently spoke with Meg Nakamura, a seasoned expert with over a decade of experience bridging traditional finance and crypto innovation.
At Web Summit 2026 in Vancouver, Nakamura shed light on the current state, regulatory milestones and the future potential of blockchain infrastructure, offering actionable takeaways for investors interested in the evolving digital economy.
Nakamura’s vision hinges on XRP’s design as a purpose-built solution for financial use cases. As a co-founder of Shift Payments, her experience in building infrastructure that bridges traditional banking and digital assets gives her a unique perspective on the importance of scalable, institutional-grade solutions.
Her insights offer a blueprint for investors, entrepreneurs and institutions eager to capitalize on blockchain’s expansion into mainstream finance.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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