Mawson Finland Eyes Up to 15,000 Meters of Drilling at Rajapalot Gold Project in Finland
“We had a very successful year. We have a resource on the property and we intend to drill this property again in 2025,” said Mawson Finland Executive Chairman Neil MacRae.
Mawson Finland (TSXV:MFL) is building momentum at its Rajapalot gold project in Finland following a successful 2024 exploration program that delivered promising results. In a recent interview with the Investing News Network, Executive Chairman Neil MacRae outlined the company's achievements and plans for continued expansion.
“In 2024, we went public on the TSX Venture Exchange," he said. "During that time, we drilled at Rajapalot … We had a very successful year. We have a resource on the property and we intend to drill this property again in 2025.
The company completed 11,400 meters of drilling in 2024. Notable results include an impressive intersection at South Palokas that yielded 21 meters at 5.25 grams per metric ton gold, demonstrating the project's significant potential.
Building on this success, MacRae said Mawson has already mobilized four drill rigs to the site for the company's 2025 campaign. It plans to execute an extensive 12,000 to 15,000 meter drilling program, focusing on the Palokas, South Palokas and Raja deposits. MacRae indicated that this aggressive exploration strategy will generate consistent newsflow throughout the year, culminating in a resource update planned for the fourth quarter of 2025.
Finland's appeal as a mining jurisdiction features prominently in Mawson's strategy. The country's stable regulatory environment and established mining industry provides a solid foundation for development.
The company benefits from strong local leadership under CEO Noora Ahola, who is based in Rovaniemi, Finland, and brings valuable experience and government relationships to the project, MacRae noted.
Watch the full interview with Mawson Finland Executive Chairman Neil MacRae above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Mawson Finland (TSXV:MFL). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Mawson Finland in order to help investors learn more about the company. Mawson Finland is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Mawson Finland and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
