- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Matt Geiger: Juniors at Inflection Point, Plus "Insane" M&A and Investing Tips
"I do think we've turned an inflection point (for juniors) — I would say in late September, early October," said Matt Geiger of MJG Capital Fund.
Matt Geiger, managing partner at MJG Capital Fund, spoke about the health of the junior mining sector as gold continues to run, acknowledging that explorers haven't moved as much as investors might like.
However, in his view, that may bode well for their future performance.
"One could argue that the fact that we're seeing it play out in this manner could suggest that this move is going to be more long lasting and drawn out than those exciting but flash-in-the-pan rallies that we've seen in years past," he said.
"While it has been frustrating, especially on the precious metals front ... I would argue the juniors are only starting to see some love, really in the past two weeks," Geiger told the Investing News Network.
"I do think we've turned an inflection point — I would say in late September, early October."
He also shared tips on how to determine which juniors to invest in, saying that management is the main factor he evaluates, along with asset quality, company structure and funding to progress toward catalysts.
Geiger pays less attention to the commodity a company is focused on, saying it's at the bottom of his list.
"The urge is to go out and find that hot commodity ... I really do not think, unless you have exquisite market timing, that this is the way to succeed as an investor in the junior patch," he said. "The factor that I look at very last is the metal."
Watch the interview above for more from Geiger on due diligence and trends in the resource space.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- John Feneck: 5 Factors to Consider When Buying Junior Mining Stocks ›
- John Kaiser: Gold Price Trigger, Junior Miner Challenges, 4 Stocks I'm Watching ›
- What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2024) ›
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector
Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.