Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

September 2024 Quarterly Report Ramp-Up Proceeding to Plan as First Production Column Hits Nameplate Capacity

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Resource Investing News

Matt Geiger: Juniors at Inflection Point, Plus "Insane" M&A and Investing Tips

"I do think we've turned an inflection point (for juniors) — I would say in late September, early October," said Matt Geiger of MJG Capital Fund.

Matt Geiger: Juniors at Inflection Point, Plus "Insane" M&A and Investing Tips

Matt Geiger, managing partner at MJG Capital Fund, spoke about the health of the junior mining sector as gold continues to run, acknowledging that explorers haven't moved as much as investors might like.

However, in his view, that may bode well for their future performance.

"One could argue that the fact that we're seeing it play out in this manner could suggest that this move is going to be more long lasting and drawn out than those exciting but flash-in-the-pan rallies that we've seen in years past," he said.

"While it has been frustrating, especially on the precious metals front ... I would argue the juniors are only starting to see some love, really in the past two weeks," Geiger told the Investing News Network.

"I do think we've turned an inflection point — I would say in late September, early October."

He also shared tips on how to determine which juniors to invest in, saying that management is the main factor he evaluates, along with asset quality, company structure and funding to progress toward catalysts.

Geiger pays less attention to the commodity a company is focused on, saying it's at the bottom of his list.

"The urge is to go out and find that hot commodity ... I really do not think, unless you have exquisite market timing, that this is the way to succeed as an investor in the junior patch," he said. "The factor that I look at very last is the metal."

Watch the interview above for more from Geiger on due diligence and trends in the resource space.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
financetradingm&acopper investingpotash investingphosphate investinggold stockscopper stockspotash stocksphosphate stocksgold investingGold Investing
https://twitter.com/Charlotte_McL
https://www.linkedin.com/in/cepmcleod
cmcleod@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector

Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Latest News

More News
×
Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.