Despite improving fundamentals across battery materials, investor sentiment has yet to fully recover.

According to Matt Fernley, managing director of Battery Materials Review and partner at RK Equity, the disconnect reflects a market that remains focused on short-term headlines while overlooking longer-term structural demand.

Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Fastmarkets Global Battery Raw Materials Conference in Las Vegas, Fernley said lithium prices have more than doubled from their 2025 lows, with nickel, cobalt and other battery raw materials also strengthening. However, he believes many company valuations have yet to reflect the sector's improving economics.

The conversation also explored the evolving rare earth landscape, where Fernley argues the industry's biggest opportunity lies not in geopolitics or export restrictions, but in accelerating demand from robotics, electric vehicles, renewable energy and defense applications.

Beyond demand, Fernley outlined the challenges facing Western supply chains, pointing to a lack of processing capacity, cathode manufacturing and investment in junior developers as critical obstacles to building a competitive battery materials ecosystem outside China. Listen to the full interview for Fernley's outlook on lithium, rare earths, energy storage systems and the key risks and opportunities shaping critical minerals markets through 2030.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.