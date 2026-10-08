Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, October 29, 2026, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its third quarter 2026 financial results. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The financial results will be posted on the company's website at investor.mastercard.com . The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call Details:
North America Toll-free: +1 833 461 5787
International Toll: +1 585 542 9983
International Dial-Ins: https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers
Meeting ID: 262177588

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days and can be accessed below:
US Local: +1 929 828 5978
US Local Toll free: +1 833 309 1852
Passcode: 262177588

A webcast for this call can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com .

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.Mastercard.com
Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Investor Relations: Devin Corr, investor.relations@mastercard.com , 914-249-4565
Communications: Seth Eisen, seth.eisen@mastercard.com , 914-249-3153

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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