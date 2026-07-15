Prismo Metals Assay Results at Silver King Show Highs of 1.73% copper, 30 ppm molybdenum, 1,362 g/t silver, 4.1% lead, and 1.3 g/t gold

(TheNewswire)
Updates Geological Model Indicative of a Concealed Porphyry Copper System
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 15, 2026 Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce assay results from its previously reported reconnaissance program at its Silver King Project in central Arizona (see news release dated May 12, 2026). Additional days of field work are planned to complete coverage of the property, together with collection of approximately 25 more samples.
Highlights of the Reconnaissance Program
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Collected 23 rock samples, with results showing highs of 1.73% copper, 30 ppm molybdenum, 1,362 g/t silver, 4.1% lead, and 1.3 g/t gold (Table 1
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Completed 50% of the planned reconnaissance geologic mapping and sampling, progressed from Peachville Wash westward through Silverado Wash and inward toward the central Silver King shaft, including portions of Comstock Wash and the Crown zone (Figure 1).
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Mapped two broad, apparently separate "pyrite halo" zones, one approximately 800 m wide necked down to the south but open to the north, and a second centered on Silver King extending roughly 600 m wide northwest by at least 1,300 m northeast, with potential to expand further.
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Discovered previously unmapped hydrothermal/magmatic breccias in Silverado Wash exhibiting milled polylithic fragments in a chlorite-pyrite matrix, some exhibiting pyrite, chalcopyrite and/or copper oxides, invaded by later quartz diorite; and a second similar polylithic breccia (lacking pyrite) located 700 m to the southwest. The Crown stockwork may be an additional hydrothermal breccia, known to assay good gold and copper values (reported previously).
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Grab samples from historic shafts and dumps (including "Stone Wall" and "Bilk") suggest increasing alteration intensity at depth, with potassic alteration (potassium feldspar selvages on veins and clots of shreddy biotite), magnetite, chalcopyrite, acanthite and other indicators consistent with a mineralizing porphyry source.
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Alteration intensity, together with an increase in quartz veining within the Silver King pyrite halo, appears to vector toward the central Silver King shaft / Crown / Black Diamond area; additional mapping is planned to cover the remaining areas of eastern Crown, the Black Diamond skarn, Yellowjack Wash and the Apache Mine. (Figure 2).
Figure 1. Topographic map of the Silver King mine area showing land position
and areas described in text.
Figure 2. Satellite image showing the Silver King land position showing mineralize areas
referred to in text.
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Silver King District rock chip samples collected during June 2026 reconnaissance
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Sample
|
W84_East
|
W84_North
|
Au ppb
|
Ag ppm
|
Cu ppm
|
Zn ppm
|
Mo ppm
|
Pb ppm
|
Cu/Pb +Zn
|
544600
|
492794
|
3688087
|
41
|
15
|
244
|
827
|
9
|
9394
|
0.02
|
544607
|
491344
|
3688367
|
208
|
1
|
23
|
514
|
20
|
22
|
0.04
|
544602
|
492755
|
3688172
|
9
|
1
|
112
|
2074
|
2
|
27
|
0.05
|
544595
|
491127
|
3689007
|
8
|
8
|
34
|
337
|
4
|
77
|
0.08
|
544610
|
491671
|
3688446
|
15
|
1
|
15
|
133
|
9
|
36
|
0.09
|
544612
|
491334
|
3687842
|
11
|
1
|
72
|
766
|
3
|
20
|
0.09
|
544596
|
490818
|
3688286
|
972
|
8
|
48
|
237
|
16
|
223
|
0.10
|
544599
|
490672
|
3688118
|
87
|
2
|
69
|
528
|
10
|
80
|
0.11
|
544604
|
492742
|
3687991
|
10
|
172
|
299
|
1183
|
13
|
1283
|
0.12
|
544606
|
491244
|
3688306
|
366
|
13
|
128
|
235
|
8
|
790
|
0.12
|
544608
|
491389
|
3688378
|
55
|
1
|
97
|
450
|
9
|
18
|
0.21
|
544605
|
491500
|
3988820
|
13
|
215
|
706
|
414
|
2
|
2716
|
0.23
|
544594
|
490860
|
3688283
|
1300
|
1037
|
2756
|
2363
|
3
|
7897
|
0.27
|
544611
|
491907
|
3688465
|
206
|
1362
|
14100
|
2870
|
1
|
41100
|
0.32
|
544613
|
491911
|
3687975
|
198
|
28
|
371
|
146
|
22
|
746
|
0.42
|
544598
|
492710
|
3687924
|
7
|
1
|
34
|
62
|
8
|
16
|
0.44
|
544609
|
491463
|
3688572
|
<5
|0
|
43
|
26
|
1
|
19
|
0.96
|
544601
|
492755
|
3688172
|
60
|
4
|
3205
|
2172
|
7
|
21
|
1.46
|
544616
|
491664
|
3687979
|
109
|
1
|
82
|
39
|
2
|
15
|
1.52
|
544614
|
491911
|
3687975
|
10
|
1
|
284
|
43
|
30
|
32
|
3.78
|
544603
|
492828
|
3688189
|
24
|
1
|
915
|
114
|
4
|
13
|
7.20
|
544615
|
491725
|
3687934
|
162
|
1
|
1720
|
58
|
2
|
9
|
25.67
|
544597
|
490655
|
3688011
|
155
|
54
|
17300
|
236
|
9
|
61
|
58.29
|
Assays by SGS, Methods: Au: GE_FAA30V5; Ag: GE_IMS40Q12; all others: GE_ICP40Q12.
Table 1: Assay results from reconnaissance program
Exploration Work Identifies Multiple Porphyry-Style Indicators
Ongoing review of 2026 drilling, surface mapping, rock-chip geochemistry and geophysical data has identified multiple geological indicators consistent with the potential for a concealed porphyry copper system below or near the historic Silver King mine area.
Field work including alteration mapping, 23 rock-chip samples, and drilling completed by Prismo in the first half of 2026 have provided encouraging evidence to support the potential for the discovery of a porphyry copper system at Silver King. Field alteration mapping has outlined a pyrite halo measuring at least approximately 2.0 km by 1.5 km, with approximately 50% of the property mapped to date (Stipple pattern - Figure 3). This halo is defined by limonite-after-pyrite veinlets within a district-scale 74.5 Ma quartz diorite intrusive, diabase and dacite porphyry. Such halos frequently occur over and around porphyry systems.
Figure 3. Field alteration mapping and mapped pyrite halo at Silver King.
Prismo also identified several hydrothermal breccias during mapping, which may reflect intrusive-related hydrothermal activity. Rock-chip samples from the Silverado breccia (Figure 3), which contains milled intrusive fragments in a chlorite-pyrite matrix, returned values of up to 0.2 g/t gold, 2.3% magnesium, 8.0% aluminum and 20 ppm molybdenum, which are strongly anomalous within the total of ninety rock samples collected to date. Field examination of the Crown quartz stockwork zone (Figure 3) strongly suggests that this zone may also represent a pipe-like body related to hydrothermal venting from depth; rock samples from this area returned values of up to 5.0 g/t gold, 76 ppm molybdenum and 0.4% copper.
Of particular note, the Silverado breccia contains a large fragment of strongly phyllic-altered biotite granite - a rock type and alteration style not observed at surface in the district to date. Such a strongly altered rock, transported vertically upwards by the explosive breccia, hints that intense alteration is likely to be found at depth.
Additional indications of important potassic alteration have been observed in rock samples from the Bilk and Stonewall shafts and in the lower portion of drill hole SK-26-07 (Figure 3 red "circle K"). At these three locations, quartz monzonite dyke containing quartz veinlets with potassic selvages and local chalcopyrite, magnetite, secondary biotite with disseminated pyrite are present. This higher-temperature alteration is interpreted to be suggestive of a possible intrusive source at depth.
Induced polarization ("IP") geophysics completed prior to drilling, using 50 m dipoles and penetrating to approximately 225 m depth, confirms the field-mapped pyrite halo and indicates increasing sulphide response with depth (Figure 4 - "hotter" colors indicate higher chargeability values). The 75 m chargeability model (upper image, Figure 4) evolves into a broader anomaly at 225 m depth (lower image). Together with the observed potassic alteration veining and the mapped surface pyrite halo, the IP adds a strong indication that a porphyry system is present in the district.
Figure 4. Induced polarization chargeability modelling at Silver King.
Surface Geochemistry and District-Scale Zoning
Across the district, several hundred small historic workings and prospects are present. Prismo has collected 90 rock samples from old workings to date, including 23 samples recently. Although these samples were not collected on a systematic grid, they exhibit metal zoning features that may further indicate a porphyry present at depth. Assay Results from 23 surface samples show highs of 1.7% copper, 30 ppm molybdenum, 1362 g/t silver, 4.1% lead, and 1.3 g/t gold. In particular, gold primarily appears peripheral to the Silver King shaft area, but also in the Stockwork pipe area; copper is more centralized within the mapped pyrite halo, and the Cu/(Pb+Zn) ratio shows pronounced highs around the shaft area and the stockwork/skarn zone to the east (Figure 5). These distributions are typical of porphyry copper districts.
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Figure 5. Rock-chip geochemical plots: gold (upper left), copper (upper right) and Cu/(Pb+Zn) (lower left).
Conceptual Porphyry Target Model
Field mapping, rock-chip geochemistry, high-level veins, the SK-26-07 drill intercept, and the occurrence of phyllic-altered granite in the Silverado breccia collectively indicate multiple intrusive and hydrothermal events at Silver King, including:
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Large extent surface pyrite halo and abundant historic workings;
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District-scale quartz diorite dated approximately 74 Ma (Laramide);
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Additional quartz diorite porphyry phases that cut older quartz diorite;
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Strongly altered biotite granite in hydrothermal breccia;
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Quartz monzonite dykes with potassic alteration, potentially related to mineralization; and
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High silver-gold-copper-barite veining, interpreted as the youngest recognized event.
Multiple intrusive and hydrothermal events are common in productive porphyry districts. At Silver King, the current data set supports a conceptual model for such a system at depth. Although the observed surface-level signature is significant it appears muted, indicating that the potential target is vertically deep. It is suggested that incipient potassic alteration observed in surface samples and outcrop, and in drill core below approximately 400 m depth, represents a somewhat distal alteration assemblage probably peripheral to a potential porphyry centre.
Based on field work completed to date and the regional context provided by the nearby Magma Mine and Resolution deposit, a conceptual cross-section presents a possible geological scenario for Silver King (Figure 6). The section shows the spatial relationships between Silver King, the Magma veins and the Resolution deposit, and outlines a postulated Silver King porphyry target.
Figure 6. Conceptual cross-section showing Silver King in relation to the Magma veins and Resolution.
A detailed view of this conceptual section highlights the key features observed to date at Silver King, including hydrothermal breccias, potassic alteration in surface samples and drill core, the mapped pyrite halo, postulated intrusive bodies at depth and a postulated porphyry target (Figure 7).
Figure 7. Detail of conceptual Silver King porphyry target model (note that motion on the Conley Springs Fault is controversial).
Next Steps
To further advance Silver King, Prismo plans to complete the following work programs:
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Complete ongoing field evaluation and sampling;
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Submit selected samples for green-mineral analysis by Dr. Jamie Wilkinson to help define alteration vectors;
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Complete a deeper-penetrating IP survey to better define sulphide distribution at depth; and
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Design Phase 2 drilling targeting the postulated copper porphyry system.
The Silver King Project is an exploration target within a highly prospective copper district. Prismo's current exploration models an important porphyry copper system present below or near the historic Silver King mine area. As with the discovery of Resolution, or the Superior East deposit nearby, these are complex and subtle targets with enormous potential rewards. Prismo is well situated in terms of expertise and property position to turn silver King into a significant discovery.
The Silver King Project is located in the Superior (Pioneer) District of central Arizona, approximately 3.4 km from Rio Tinto and BHP's Resolution copper deposit. The project is positioned near the intersection of the east-northeast Globe-Carlotta trend and the northwesterly Resolution–Ray–Christmas–Hot Breccia trend (Figure 8). Several major porphyry copper deposits in the southwestern United States occur along comparable regional structural trends.
Figure 8. Location of the Silver King Project relative to regional mineral trends.
Qualified Person
Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD, CPG, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Chief Exploration Officer and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.
The historical data presented in this news release was obtained from public sources and should be considered incomplete. The historical information is not compliant with NI 43-101, has not been independently verified by the Company and should not be relied upon. The Company is using the historical information solely as a guide to assist exploration planning.
References to mineralization at the Magma Mine, the Resolution deposit or other nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Silver King Project.
About Silver King
Discovered in 1875, the Silver King mine was one of Arizona's important historic silver producers, reportedly yielding nearly 6 million ounces of silver at grades of up to 61 oz/t. The Silver King mine is located approximately 3 km from the main shaft of the Resolution Copper project, a joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP and believed to be one of the world's largest undeveloped copper deposits.
The Silver King land position is surrounded by Resolution Copper's claim block. Selected samples from small-scale production in the late 1990s returned grades as high as 644 oz/t silver (18,250 g/t) and 0.53 oz/t gold (15 g/t). These historical figures and selected sample results have not been verified by the Company and should not be considered representative of mineralization on the Silver King Project.
About Prismo Metals Inc.
Prismo (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) is a mining exploration company focused on advancing its Silver King, Ripsey and Hot Breccia projects in Arizona and its Palos Verdes silver project in Mexico.
Please follow @PrismoMetals on , , , Instagram, and
Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6
Phone: (416) 361-0737
Contact:
Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer alambert [at] cpvcgroup [dot] ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's exploration model for Silver King, the potential for a concealed porphyry copper system, geological interpretations, planned field work, sampling, geophysics and drilling, and the timing, costs and results of future exploration work.
Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested. These risks include the speculative nature of mineral exploration, uncertainty in geological interpretation, permitting, access, financing, operational risks and the possibility that future work will not confirm the current geological model.
The Company has applied material assumptions, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing, exploration crews and equipment, project access, required approvals and permits, and the reliability of current geological interpretations.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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