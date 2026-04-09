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Marc Faber: Gold, Oil and War — My Outlook and Strategy Nowplay icon
Gold Investing

Marc Faber: Gold, Oil and War — My Outlook and Strategy Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodApr 09, 2026 08:55PM
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

"I don't think that gold will necessarily go up in an environment of tightening liquidity — but it may go down less than other items," said Dr. Marc Faber of the Gloom, Boom & Doom Report.

Dr. Marc Faber, editor and publisher of the Gloom, Boom & Doom Report, discusses the impact of the Iran war on global liquidity, asset price trends, interest rates and gold.

He also weighs in on the future of the US economy and the BRICS nations.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Dr. Jonathan Newman, gold bars.
Gold Investing

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Carley Garner, gold and silver bars.
Gold Investing

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Dr. Mark Thornton: Has Gold Bottomed? Why it Fell, Key Price Drivers Now
Gold Investing

Dr. Mark Thornton: Has Gold Bottomed? Why it Fell, Key Price Drivers Now

Mount Hope Mining CEO Fergus Kiley.
Precious Metals Investing

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American Uranium Executive Director Bruce Lane.
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Up next

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Oil — Price Targets, Key Levelsplay icon
Gold Investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Oil — Price Targets, Key Levels

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 31, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares his current strategy, saying he's looking to take profits in oil stocks and rotate into the gold, silver and uranium sectors.

"We've had an amazing selloff — nothing with the fundamentals has changed with gold other than it's gotten better, it's become a better deal," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Alice Queen founder and Managing Director Andy Buxton. play icon
Gold Investing

Alice Queen: Trenching Results at Viani Gold Project Emulate Drilling Results “Almost Perfectly”

Investing News Network
By Investing News NetworkMar 31, 2026
Investing News Network
See Full Bio

In a recent update, Alice Queen (ASX:AQX) founder and Managing Director Andy Buxton shared that exploration continues at the company's Viani gold project in Fiji.

“Trenching results emulate the drilling results almost perfectly, with peaks of 20 grams per tonne gold. (The) gold-to-silver ratio is 1:1. That’s consistent,” he told the Investing News Network, adding that Alice Queen has only tested a small portion of what it knows could become a large system.

Viani is located on Vanua Levu, Fiji’s second largest island. Previous exploration at the Dakuniba prospect indicates potential to host a high-grade, vein-style epithermal gold system, outlining a 3 kilometre long gold-silver-arsenic-antimony-lead-zinc-barium anomaly.

“What we’ve done here shows that low-cost trenching is valuable, and we plan to commence more (trenching). In the near term, we hope this gives us around 10 to 14 high-priority drill targets," said Buxton.

Buxton added that there are currently only two operating gold mines in Fiji, with one being the cornerstone Vatukoula mine, a 75 year old mine that has produced 7 million ounces of gold and currently has 3 million ounces in reserves. The second is the Tuvatu mine by Lion One Metals (TSXV:LIO,OTCQX:LOMLF), which recently entered the production ramp-up phase.

“Fiji has a long history of gold mining. While there are more mines in Australia, the nature of things in Fiji is high-grade underground mines,” he said in response to a question on the difference between working in Fiji versus Australia.

The founder said that coinciding with activities at Viani are developments at Alice Queen's 16.7 million tonne Horn Island gold project in Queensland, where catalysts include an updated scoping study and an updated mineral resource estimate.

Watch the full interview with Alice Queen founder and Managing Director Andy Buxton above.

Josh Linville, tractor in field. play icon
Agriculture Investing

Josh Linville: Fertilizer Prices High, Supply Tight — Never Seen This Before

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 30, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Josh Linville, vice president of fertilizer at StoneX, explains how fertilizers are being affected by the Iran war, saying he's never seen a situation of this scale before.

"The calendar is also working against us — a lot of the northern hemisphere and and places like Australia are preparing for their spring applications," he said.

"This could not happen at a worse time on the calendar."

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

David Nicholas, gold and silver bars. play icon
Gold Investing

David Nicholas: Gold, Silver — Use This Entry Point as Prices Slide

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 26, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

David Nicholas, co-founder of XFUNDS, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying he remains bullish on the precious metals despite current price pullbacks.

In his view, the underlying fundamentals for both markets remain in place.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Craig Tindale, mining truck. play icon
Critical Minerals Investing

Craig Tindale: Metals Supply Reckoning Coming, Expect Mayhem Short Term

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 25, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Private investor and Substack newsletter writer Craig Tindale discusses the impact of the Strait of Hormuz closure, as well as broader global supply chain issues that exist today.

Calling the situation a "train wreck," he said companies like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are looking to build new chips, but this technology will require significantly more rare earths, copper and other critical minerals that are available.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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