Marc Faber: Gold, Oil and War — My Outlook and Strategy Now

Dr. Marc Faber, editor and publisher of the Gloom, Boom & Doom Report, discusses the impact of the Iran war on global liquidity, asset price trends, interest rates and gold.

He also weighs in on the future of the US economy and the BRICS nations.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.