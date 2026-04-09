Marc Faber: Gold, Oil and War — My Outlook and Strategy Now
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
"I don't think that gold will necessarily go up in an environment of tightening liquidity — but it may go down less than other items," said Dr. Marc Faber of the Gloom, Boom & Doom Report.
Dr. Marc Faber, editor and publisher of the Gloom, Boom & Doom Report, discusses the impact of the Iran war on global liquidity, asset price trends, interest rates and gold.
He also weighs in on the future of the US economy and the BRICS nations.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.