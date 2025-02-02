- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG) – Takeover Offer Closes
Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) ("Aurum") refers to its off-market takeover offer for all the ordinary shares in Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG) ("Mako") (the, “Offer”). Aurum is pleased to confirm that the Offer closed at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 31 January 2025.
Aurum currently has a relevant interest in 91.38% of MKG’s shares.
As announced on 24 January 2025, Aurum commenced the compulsory acquisition process for the remaining MKG shares on issue and will provide an update promptly after completion of the compulsory acquisition process.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investor Insights
Aurum Resources offers a compelling value proposition through its highly prospective gold asset in Côte d'Ivoire, a fast-emerging gold region in West Africa. It's cost-effective exploration strategy of drill rig ownership, also sets it apart from its peers.
Overview
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) is a mineral exploration company primarily focused on gold through its flagship Boundiali gold project located in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.
Côte d'Ivoire's gold mining sector is experiencing significant growth and development, with several key projects contributing to the country's economic expansion. The overall gold mining sector in Côte d'Ivoire is supported by substantial investments in infrastructure and exploration.
Geopolitically, Côte d'Ivoire outperforms most developing countries in the world in political, legal, tax and operational risk metrics. Additionally, Côte d'Ivoire continues to make notable strides in its political stability and Absence of Violence and Terrorism Index.
Aurum is led by a board and management team with considerable experience and a track record of success in the mining industry and a history of creating shareholder value.
Company Highlights
- Aurum Resources is a precious metals company with exploration prospects in the same greenstone belt as the Syama (11.5 Moz), Sissingué (1.0 Moz), Tongon (5.0 Moz) and Kone Gold (4.5 Moz) deposits of West Africa.
- Upcoming catalysts include a maiden mineral resource estimate expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The company believes mineralization is open at depth and along strike and highlights the existence of numerous gold mineralization targets within the large land holding of Aurum’s Boundiali Gold Project.
- Aurum operates its own drill rigs, allowing the company to significantly reduce its exploration costs relative to peers.
- Management has a track record of creating value for shareholders from exploration through to project development, mine construction and gold production.
- Strong leverage to increasing gold prices that will benefit from a declining interest rate environment and rising global geopolitical risk factors.
- Well-funded for greater than 12 months and over 100,000 metres diamond drilling programs and metallurgical study
Key Project: Boundali Gold Project
The Boundiali gold project in Cote d’Ivoire is located within the Boundiali Greenstone Belt, which hosts Resolute’s Syama gold operation (11.5 Moz) and the Tabakoroni deposit (1 Moz) in Mali. Neighbouring assets also include Barrick’s Tongon mine (5 Moz) and Montage Gold’s Kone project (4.5 Moz).
The Boundiali project area covers the underexplored southern extension of the Boundiali belt, where a highly deformed synclinal greenstone horizon traverses finer-grained basin sediments, and to the west, Tarkwaian clastic rocks lie in contact with a granitic margin. The project benefits from year-round road access and excellent infrastructure.The first stage of drilling at Boundiali occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 for both the BM and BD tenements (BM1 and BM2; BD1, BD2 and BD3 targets) and was designed to test below-gold-in-soil anomalies oriented along NE trending structures. Having completed its initial exploration program, Aurum is now ramping up and undertaking a scout and step-back diamond drilling campaign with plans to increase its drilling fleet to include six rigs targeting a drilling rate of ~10,000 metres per month. The company expects to drill more than 45,000 metres of diamond core at Boundali to support an inaugural mineral resource estimate that is anticipated by the end of 2024.
Drilling costs are estimated at US$45 per metre, as Aurum owns all of its drilling rigs and employs its operators, representing a significant value proposition relative to peers who use commercial drilling companies that charge upwards of $200 per meter. The company believes there is potential for multi-million ounce gold resources to be defined with hundreds thousands meters of drilling over years within the Boundiali Gold Project’s land holding areas.
The Boundiali gold project comprises four contiguous granted licenses: PR0808 (80 percent interest), PR0893 (80 to 88 percent interest), PR414 (100 percent interest), and PR283 (70 percent interest). Historic exploration at PR0893 includes 93 AC drill holes and four RC holes. Airborne geophysical surveying, geological mapping and extensive soil sampling have also been performed at PR0893, while PR0808 has had 91 RC holes drilled for 6,229 metres along with geochemical analysis and modeling. Detailed geochemical sampling and drilling at PR414 revealed three strong gold anomalies and returned impressive high-grade results.
Following the renewal of its Boundali South (BST) exploration licence in September 2024, drilling at the Nyangboue deposit is ramping up. Previous exploration at BST has returned impressive results, including 20 m at 10.45 g/t gold from 38 meters, and 30 m at 8.30 g/t gold from 39 m.
In May 2024, Aurum entered a strategic partnership agreement to earn up to a 70 percent interest in exploration tenement PR283, to be renamed Boundiali North (BN). Aurum, through subsidiary Plusor Global Pty Ltd, has partnered with Ivorian company Geb & Nut Resources Sarl and related party (GNRR) to explore and develop the Boundiali North (BN) tenement which covers 208.87sq km immediately north of Aurum’s BD tenement. Further to this agreement, Aurum announced it has earned 51 percent project interest after completing more than 8,000 m of diamond core drilling. Aurum is continuing diamond drilling on the BM tenement targeting an initial JORC resource by late 2024.
Management Team
Troy Flannery – Non-Executive Chairman
Troy Flannery has more than 25 years’ experience in the mining industry, including nine years in corporate and 17 years in senior mining engineering and project development roles. He has a degree in mining engineering, masters in finance, and first class mine managers certificate of competency. Flannery has performed non-executive director roles with numerous ASX listed companies and was the CEO of Abra Mining until October 2021. He has worked at numerous mining companies, mining consultancy and contractors, including BHP, Newcrest, Xstrata, St Barbara Mines and AMC Consultants.
Dr. Caigen Wang – Managing Director
Dr. Caigen Wang founded Tietto Minerals (ASX:TIE), where he led the company as managing director for 13 years through private exploration, ASX listing, gold resource definition, project study and mine building to become one of Africa’s newest gold producers at its Abujar gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire. He holds a bachelor, masters and PhD in mining engineering. He is a fellow of AusIMM and a chartered professional engineer of Institution of Engineer, Australia. Wang has 13 years of mining academic experience in China University of Mining and Technology, Western Australia School of Mine and University of Alberta, and over 20 years of practical experience in mining engineering and mineral exploration in Australia, China and Africa. Other professional experience includes senior technical and management roles in mining houses, including St. Barbara, Sons of Gwalia, BHP Billiton, China Goldmines PLC and others.
Mark Strizek – Executive Director
Mark Strizek has nearly 30 years’ experience in the resource industry, having worked as a geologist on various gold, base metal and technology metal projects. He brings invaluable geological, technical and development expertise to Aurum, most recently as an executive director at Tietto Minerals’, which progressed from an IPO to gold production at the Abujar gold project in West Africa. Strizek has worked as an executive with management and board responsibilities in exploration, feasibility, finance and development-ready assets across Australia, West Africa, Asia and Europe.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum hits 150 g/t gold at Boundiali, Cote d'Ivoire
MKG: Directors Recommend AUE's Best and Final Offer
Boundiali Gold Project Maiden Resource delivers 1.6 Moz
AUE achieves in excess of 95% gold recoveries from Boundiali
Panelists: Hard Assets Key as Geopolitical Shifts Reshape Global Markets
As the Trump administration begins its four year mandate and war continues to rage in Ukraine, the precarious geopolitical landscape remains the primary focus for many resource sector watchers and participants.
Day one of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference began with a panel on the global geopolitical outlook. Moderated by event host Jay Martin, the participants explored major trends poised to impact the resource sector.
Starting the 30 minute discussion, Dr. Pippa Malmgren, an economist, noted that the current geopolitical landscape is characterized by "hot wars in cold places" — meaning that the major conflicts are taking place in areas like space, the Arctic and the Baltic, rather than the traditional "boots on the ground" battles often associated with war.
While Malmgren sees the war in Ukraine ending, she warned of another larger-scale conflict.
“I think that we're going to end up with a deal between the new White House and China and Russia, and what will happen is the visible war will subside, but the war for the technological frontier will accelerate — and that is where the fight is,” she told the audience. “It's for quantum computing, it's for nanotechnology, it's for space.”
This technological front also extends to the deep sea, according to Malmgren. She explained that on January 6, 2022, the fastest internet cable in the world, which connects satellites to earthly networks, was cut.
Located near Svalbard, Norway the undersea cable has been “unexpectedly severed” several times.
“Luckily, we had so much redundancy built in that that event did not become visible to the public, but the militaries understood this is effectively an act of war,” said Malmgren.
Framing the narrative on conflict
For Dr. Pascal Lottaz, it’s important to frame conflict in the right way.
The associate professor at Kyoto University’s Graduate School of Law explained that while the world is experiencing different phases of cold wars, he hesitates to frame everything as a "war" since it dilutes the meaning of the term. A better way to describe the current global landscape is through the lens of a "security competition."
Lottaz added that competition is particularly intense among the US, Russia and China, and is playing out across various domains, including technology. The critical question is whether these rivalries will remain at a level where actions like cutting undersea cables are the worst consequences — serious, but far from catastrophic.
The danger is that tensions could escalate into open conflict. In fact, the world is in one of the most perilous periods of modern history, arguably the most dangerous since the Cuban Missile Crisis, said Lottaz.
He said these concerns keep him up at night, because some factions no longer view nuclear war as an unthinkable scenario. The doctrine of mutually assured destruction only works if all parties believe in deterrence; if one side starts to think nuclear weapons are a viable option, the entire balance is at risk.
Hard assets key amid geopolitical uncertainty
Adding to the discussion, Col. Douglas Macgregor, former senior advisor to the US secretary of defense, underscored that the world is undergoing profound shifts, while Washington remains trapped in outdated perspectives, still viewing itself as the global center — a mindset that blinds it to the resurgence of major nations like China, India and Iran.
Macgregor went on to note that the US has lost its technological monopoly, a fact that was highlighted when China's DeepSeek disrupted the tech sector and sent shares of US rivals plummeting.
The colonel also criticized the exorbitant spending on defense in the US.
“We have a trillion-dollar defense budget. It's unaffordable," he said.
"And people are saying, well, we have a new administration. I read the headlines yesterday — the House and the Senate want to add US$200 billion to the defense budget. It's insane. This is not sustainable."
Amid this uncertainty, Macgregor warned that the “grossly inflated bubble” of the US economy is set to collapse in the next year. He went on to urge conference attendees to pursue hard assets.
“The only assets that are worth having in the future are hard assets,” he said. “Keep that in mind — if it comes out of the ground, whether you grow it or you dig it out, it's valuable.”
Offering a more optimistic outlook, Lottaz, pointed out that the shifting global landscape presents both challenges and opportunities for the resource sector. BRICS nations, often framed as adversaries in western narratives, are not anti-west, but rather are forging independent economic paths. This shift is reshaping commodities markets, as emerging economies like Indonesia, Malaysia and parts of Africa seek greater control over their resources.
Lottaz added that while Africa is an abundant source of mineral resources, there are no commodity markets on the continent. This is a fact that African countries would like to see change.
“Yes, it's going to change the game, but not necessarily to the disadvantage of us and the others," he said.
“But, you know, thriving together is something that's possible, and I think it will come. The question is (whether) we want to engage with it or not?”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Michael Campbell: Gold, Uranium, Oil/Gas — Bullish as Government Confidence Fades
Michael Campbell, a well-known financial analyst and host of Michael Campbell's Money Talks, shared his outlook on gold and energy ahead of the World Outlook Financial Conference.
Scheduled to run from February 7 to 8 in Vancouver, BC, the event will feature speakers including Martin Armstrong, Tony Greer, Peter Grandich, Josef Schacter and Lance Roberts.
Looking at gold, Campbell said while it's already doing well, he sees an even better performance ahead.
"When confidence leaves the US dollar, (gold will) be a rocket ship. I hate using emotive terms like that — that's the move though," he said, adding that he's also bullish on uranium, oil and gas.
Overall, his biggest context for investing is declining confidence in government.
Campbell also weighed in on the situation in Canada as the country moves toward a leadership change, saying there is a clear choice for voters when it comes to natural resources.
Watch the video above for more from Campbell on those topics, as well as further details on the World Outlook Financial Conference.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Crown Prince Maiden Ore Reserve & Feasibility Study Results
New Murchison Gold Limited (ASX: NMG) (“NMG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an Ore Reserve Estimate (ORE) for the Crown Prince Deposit (Crown Prince) at the Company’s flagship Garden Gully Gold Project near Meekatharra, Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- New Murchison Gold Limited (ASX:NMG) is pleased to announce the results of a Feasibility Study into the Crown Prince Gold Deposit (Crown Prince Feasibility Study) in WA which outlines pre-tax cash flow of $226m (undiscounted) over a period of 30 months at current spot gold prices (A$4,385/oz).
- Capital expenditure required to commence production of $5.4m is very low relative to peer gold projects given the Company’s Ore Purchase Agreement (OPA) with Westgold Resources Limited (WGX or Westgold).
- NMG is also expecting to be able to utilise its substantial tax loss position (30-Sep-24: $84.4m in accumulated losses, $76.4m usable)1 to offset tax liabilities on initial pre-tax profits from Crown Prince.
- 140koz contained ounces of gold are to be mined and trucked to WGX over 30-month open pit.
- Upside in potential underground mine below the pit, which will be studied in 2025.
- NMG’s production plan is based on Ore Reserves only. Contained ounce production profiles in the study comprise only that material delineated in Ore Reserves (estimated using a A$3,250 /oz gold price assumption) for the project.
- Commencement of mining is expected in June 2025 with first ore sales scheduled in August 2025. Mining and environmental approval documentation was submitted to relevant regulators and counterparties in late 2024.
- The Crown Prince Feasibility Study (FS) was completed in January 2025 and demonstrates sound financial returns based on:
- An updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 2.205Mt @ 3.Gg/t for 27Gkoz2
- An Ore Reserve estimate for Crown Prince Project of 0.8G million tonnes @ 4.8g/t gold (Au) containing 140,000oz Au.
- Crown Prince ore sold at the mine gate under an Ore Purchase Agreement (OPA) for haulage to Westgold’s Bluebird Mill south of Meekatharra.
- Production from the Crown Prince Open Pit only, which is covered by the granted mining leases.
- Next steps to expand the resource base are to assess Crown Prince underground potential and other deposits including Lydia and New Murchison King. These were not considered in the FS.
- The FS Life of Mine (LOM) production schedule metrics are shown on Table 1. Financial results with sensitivity to gold price, are shown in Table 2. Summary of LOM Cash Flow is shown in Figure 1.
Table 1: Production Schedule Metrics – Crown Prince Open Pit
Table 2: Financial Results (AUD)
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from New Murchison Gold Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B
Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) (‘Altair or ‘the Company’) is pleased provide an update in relation to the activities carried out during the December 2024 quarter.
Key Developments & Exploration Progress
- Major untested conductive and phase anomaly were both identified proximal to each other within Altair’s Olympic Domain Project which is highly prospective for IOCG style mineralisation.1
- The newly uncovered conductive and phase anomaly body1 located ~5km Northwest of BHP Oak Dam Deposit (1.34Bt @ 0.66% Cu & 0.33g/t Au)2
- Ovoid conductive anomalous body shares parallels to those of Khamsin and Carrapateena deposits, with a follow up with TEM survey that can precisely identify the depth of the body for drill targeting1
- Previous drilling appears to have narrowly missed the newly identified phase anomaly with impressive results on the mineralised halo surrounding the target anomaly1, 5, 6, 7:
- HWDD08: 115m @ 0.32% CuEq from 1040m (Drilled ~2km North of main phase anomaly)
- HWD1: 61m @ 0.33% CuEq from 901m
- HWDD05: 115m @ 0.62% CuEq from 1095m (Drilled ~700m North of conductive high)
- HWDD05W1: 70m @ 0.67% CuEq from 962m
- Altair executive team continued reviewing multiple complimentary business opportunities in the resources sector globally.
OLYMPIC DOMAIN PROJECT
The Olympic Domain Project consists of three prospects (Horse Well, Pernatty C, Lake Torrens) situated in one of the largest copper provinces in the world – the Gawler Craton, which hosts mega-IOCG discoveries such as Oak Dam West, Olympic Dam, Prominent Hill and Carrapateena.
Figure 1: Horse Well Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) overlaid with TMI variable reduction to pole (VRTP) 2nd derivative - SARIG. Shown are two of Altair’s key high-priority magnetic targets1.
The Horse-Well Project represents a strategic opportunity for Altair, being the only project held by a junior exploration company in the vicinity (merely 2km away) of BHP’s Oak Dam West discovery with a recently defined inferred resource of 1.34Bt @ 0.66% Cu and 0.33g/t Au, including 220Mt @ 1.96% Cu and 0.68g/t Au2. The Horse-Well Project consists of EL’s 6122 and 6183 spanning a large area of 147km2 with initial drill results within geophysical anomalies having returned very positive levels of Cu-Au mineralisation associated with IOCG style alteration, with the possibility that these represent intersections peripheral to major targets.
During the quarter, Geophysical Audio Magnetotelluric (AMT) data acquired across Horse-Well in 2019 reprocessing was finalised as part of Altair’s strategy for the next step in targeted work plans. The 3D forward geophysics model has defined major conductive and phase anomalous bodies which has shown significant scale to host a potential large IOCG deposit which is analogous to the genesis of the Oak Dam Deposit.
The AMT data model includes 220 different sounding stations covering an area of 146km2, with conductivity and phase readings across a spectrum of 90 frequencies at each sounding station with additional repeat soundings for both Conductivity and Phase, leading to a model formed from analysing ~40,000 data points. For further detail see announcement dated 4th of December 20241
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Altair Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 31 December 2024
Metal Bank Limited (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to outline below the activities for the Quarter ended 31 December 2024 (‘Quarter’).
Highlights
WA Livingstone Gold
- Strategic review of the Livingstone project continues with existing JORC resource optimization work currently underway
- Advanced gold project with defined gold resources and significant expansion potential at Kingsley extension and Livingstone North within trucking distance to existing processing facilities
- Multiple exploration targets1 defined by geochemical, alteration, structural, geophysical and drilling results over >40km of structural strike length
- Numerous high-quality gold targets not yet tested
Saudi Arabia
- CMC (MBK’s Saudi JV Company) awarded the Wadi Al Junah Project from the recent Saudi Government Exploration Licensing Round 6
- Wadi Al Junah is prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) copper-zinc-gold-silver mineralisation and shear zone gold-silver, with several untested priority targets
- Initial fieldwork conducted at Wadi Al Junah, with sampling results awaited
- MBK continues to assess new potential project areas in Saudi Arabia prospective for copper, gold and other critical minerals
- MBK continues discussions with third parties holding exploration licences regarding potential co-operation
- MBK’s Chair, Ines Scotland and Executive General Manager Jon Black attended the Future Minerals Forum in KSA
Jordan
- Exploration rights granted over Area 65, a bulk tonnage stratiform copper- oxide target, located northwest of the company’s Malaqa project
- Exploration rights now held over Area 47, a newly recognized 4km² intrusive system in Southern Jordan anomalous for Mo-Cu-Pb-Zn in recent stream sediments; the Company’s Malaqa project; and Area 65
- MBK continued to advance its three-project strategy in Jordan aimed at systematically progressing all three projects (Malaqa, Area 47 and Area 65) to drilling status at the same time, to provide cost effective scale for a drilling program
Millennium Co-Cu-Au Qld
- Thick, high grade intersections returned from graphite analysis of previous Cu-Co-Au drilling samples including2:
- 56m @ 18.29% graphite from 66m (MI22RD01)
- 20m @ 14.05% graphite from 64m (MI22RD02)
- 49m @ 12.97% graphite from surface, and 14m @ 18.88% graphite from 64m (MI22RD06)
- Significant intersections within and adjacent to the pit model for the existing 2012 JORC Inferred Resource of 8.4Mt @ 0.09% Co, 0.29% Cu and 0.12g/t Au for a 1.23% CuEq3
- Further metallurgical and drilling work in planning, to unlock additional value to commence following the wet season
Corporate
- Entitlement Offer seeking to raise up to $1.56 million closed fully subscribed with significant support from existing shareholders and new institutional and professional investors
- MBK’s Annual General Meeting held in November 2024, with all resolutions carried
Metal Bank Executive Chair, Ines Scotland, commented:
“During the Quarter we have made significant advances at all of our projects.
In Western Australia, we are continuing our strategic and resource review on our Livingstone Gold Project. This is a valuable project, supported by a very robust gold market, and we are focused on unlocking the value.
We have progressed our three-tier strategy in Saudi: our JV Company with our former partner for the Jabal Sayid Project has been awarded the Wadi Al Junah project following the Round 6 Auctions; our geologists have reviewed available data, conducted field work and assays are awaited; and we have also furthered discussions with industry participants who hold granted licences regarding potential co-operation.
We have now secured exploration rights over two areas in addition to our original Malaqa project in Jordan and we are in discussions with a local company regarding a JV on the projects to offset our time and funding requirements.
In Queensland, graphite analysis of previous drilling samples at our Millennium project returned thick, high grade intersections, which will be followed up with further drilling and metallurgical testing aimed at adding further value to this project”.
Click here to view the Quarterly Cash Flow Report
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metal Bank Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) (“Adavale” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Parkes Gold and Copper Project, NSW
- All-scrip acquisition of 72.5% interest in the Parkes Gold and Copper Project located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW, Australia
- Immediate focus on the London-Victoria Gold Mine, with historical estimates of 3.70Mt @ 1.04g/t Au for 124koz gold1
- Diamond drilling completed in November 2024 demonstrates potential 12m thick down-dip extension of the London-Victoria mineralisation
- Parkes Project acquisition was completed in January 2025 with the London- Victoria tenement EL7242 successfully renewed until November 2030
Uranium Exploration Activities, SA
- Cultural Heritage survey finalised at MacDonnell Creek (SA) with 2,000m Uranium drilling program expected to commence in Q2 2025
Corporate
- $1.675 million capital raising to professional and sophisticated investors with Directors and Officers co-investing ~$100,000 (over 6%) of the Placement to advance the Parkes Project announced during the quarter
- Mr. Allan Ritchie transitioned to Executive Chairman on 31 October 2024
- Adavale maintains a strong balance sheet following completion of the Tranche 2 Placement in January 2025
Adavale’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr. Allan Ritchie commented:
“The completion of both the Parkes Gold and Copper Project acquisition and recent Placement is a critical step forward for Adavale, with enough funding for exploration and drilling on the numerous highly prospective targets across our 4 licences located in the Lachlan Fold Belt, a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction. One of Adavale’s licences also includes the London Victoria historic mine with a historic resource of 124koz Au that Adavale will work on upgrading to JORC-qualifying status.
In addition, the Adavale team have just returned from a site visit and are very excited with the Parkes Project and the opportunity it presents to develop solid shareholder value and we look forward to providing regular updates from the Parkes Project throughout the exploration programs ahead.”
Parkes Gold and Copper Project (NSW)
During the quarter, Adavale announced the acquisition of a 72.5% interest in the Parkes Gold and Copper Project (“Parkes Project”) on 29 November 2024. The acquisition was completed in January 2025. Refer to ASX announcement dated 29 November 2024 for the terms of the acquisition.
The Parkes Project is located within the prolific gold and copper producing Macquarie Arc portion of the Lachlan Fold Belt in central NSW – hosting some of Australia’s most prolific gold and copper mines. The acquisition includes four exploration tenements that encompass a total of 395km2 in an area that is adjacent to the Northparkes copper gold-mine, as well as Cadia-Ridgeway – a world-class deposit for copper and gold mineralisation.
The Exploration Licences (‘EL’s’) are situated where Early Ordovician-age Junee-Narromine Volcanic Belt rocks of the western part of the Arc are intersected by the crustal-scale structural corridor of the Lachlan Transverse Zone (‘LTZ’). Significantly, the LTZ is host to Tier 1 gold and copper mines, such as Northparkes (5.2Moz Au & 4.4Mt Cu) and Cadia-Ridgeway (35.1Moz Au & 7.9Mt Cu) where it intersects Macquarie Arc rocks (Figure 1).
The Parkes Project’s most advanced prospect is the former London-Victoria Gold Mine which saw estimated historical production by BHP Gold and Hargraves of 200,000 to 250,000 ounces at a head grade of 1.5-2g/t Au. A Historical Estimate of 3.7Mt at 1.04g/t Au for 123.8koz Au was defined for London-Victoria.
At London-Victoria, it is intended to utilise the existing drillhole database, augmented by a small number of new well-targeted deeper holes, to estimate a Mineral Resource. This opportunity comes at relatively low cost and at a time of record gold prices. Recent diamond drilling at the mine intersected a 12m potential down-dip extension of the deposit to be confirmed with assay results expected soon.
In conjunction with the acquisition of the Project, Adavale received binding commitments to raise $1.675 million (before costs) through a placement to new and existing sophisticated and professional investors. Proceeds from the Placement will be used to accelerate exploration activities within the Parkes Project with a primarily focus on increasing and upgrading the London-Victoria resource to JORC-qualifying status.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adavale Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Aurum Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
