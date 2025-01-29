Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aurum Resources

Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG) - Suspension of Trading and Delisting from ASX

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) ("Aurum") advises that the securities of Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG) ("Mako") are due to be suspended from quotation on the ASX from the close of trading on Monday, 3 February 2025. This follows the compulsory acquisition notice released by Aurum on Friday, 24 January 2025, subsequent to its successful takeover offer for Mako.

Delisting of Mako shares from the ASX is expected to occur on the third business day following the suspension date.

ACCEPT THE AURUM OFFER

The offer expires at 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on 31 January 2025.

Mako shareholders who have not yet accepted Aurum's takeover offer are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. If you do not accept the offer and your Mako shares are compulsorily acquired by Aurum, your receipt of bid consideration will be delayed.

ACCEPTANCE FORM

Should you require an acceptance form for the offer, please contact the Offer Information Line on 1300 408 784 (within Australia) or +61 2 8072 1489 (from outside of Australia), Monday to Friday between 8:30 am to 7:00 pm (Sydney time).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold stocksgold investingasx:aueasx stocksgold explorationGold Investing
AUE:AU
Aurum Resources
