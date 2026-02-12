Tajiri Discovers Potentially Economic Gold Mineralization in Multiple Trenches at Yono Property Including: 12m@ 2.4 g/t; 20m@ 1.4g/t; 8m@ 1.0g/t; 18m@ 0.8g/t & 4m@ 5.5g/t Gold; Bordered by G Mining Ventures Oko West and G2 Goldfields Oko Properties, Guyana