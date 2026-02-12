Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Bahia Metals Corp.

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Bahia Metals Corp.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Bahia Metals Corp. ("Bahia Metals" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company's common shares began trading on the CSE today after it completed an initial public offering of units comprised of shares and purchase warrants – that raised $5.75 million. The ticker symbol is BMT.

Bahia Metals is focused on advancing its Mangueiros Project, a nickel sulphide-copper-cobalt project in the state of Bahia in northeast Brazil. The Company plans to complete a Phase 1 exploration program at the property, as recommended in a recent technical report.

"We are delighted to welcome Bahia Metals to the CSE after it completed the first Canadian IPO of 2026," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Marketing and Communications. "We are excited to see growing investor interest in securities of new junior mining companies as metal prices remain strong. We wish Bahia Metals success in Brazil."

Stephen Goodman, CEO of Bahia Metals, stated: "We appreciate the strong support from investors in our IPO, and are pleased to begin trading at a time when global attention is increasingly focused on nickel."

Thomas Pressello, CFO, added: "Our team brings extensive experience in raising and deploying capital in the resource sector globally. As we begin trading on the CSE, our focus is on maintaining financial discipline while advancing the Mangueiros Project through its next phase of technical development."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

