Cleo Diagnostics

Making Earlier Detection of Ovarian Cancer a Reality

Corporate Presentation February 2024

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is bringing to market a simple blood test for the accurate and early diagnosis of ovarian cancer, using its novel patented CXCL10 biomarker.

Cleo's first test - AdnexaSureTM is designed to distinguish benign from malignant growths and will be compatible with standard diagnostic laboratory workflows worldwide.

The platform is backed by over 10 years of scientific Research & Development at the Hudson Institute of Medical Research, with two clinical studies conducted in over 500 patients. Pursuant to a licence agreement with the Hudson Institute of Medical Research, Cleo has a worldwide exclusive licence to commercialise the intellectual property underpinning its operations and the ovarian cancer tests.

Cleo is advancing the availability of its simple blood test, under a modular execution strategy to ultimately address all ovarian cancer detection markets with specific tests including surgical triage, recurrence, high risk, and early-stage screening.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from CLEO Diagnostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:covbiotech investinglife science investingmedical device investingmedical device stocks
COV:AU
Cleo Diagnostics
Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV)

Cleo Diagnostics


cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses

2 Biggest Medical Device ETFs in 2024

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.

Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or a mix of both. Aside from stocks, some ETFs also track commodities or bonds.

In the healthcare industry, medical device ETFs bring together companies that go to great lengths to develop pharmaceutical-based technology that can improve the lives of patients.

Salix Announces 2024 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program

Salix to Provide Scholarships to 10 Students Living with GI Diseases

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced the opening of the 2024 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program application period. The program will award 10 exceptional students living with GI disease a scholarship of up to $10,000 as they work to pursue their higher education goals

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Completes Design Transfer

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to confirm that it has concluded design transfer activities relating to the core technology for its ovarian cancer detection test.

Grounding in Healing To Navigate the DEI Landscape in 2024

Medtronic

Dr. Sally Saba, Medtronic Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer and Medtronic Foundation President

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Medtronic: Green Flags To Look For in ID&E Reporting

When it comes to inclusion, diversity, and equity reporting - not all reports are created equal

Following the pandemic and social unrest of 2020, many organizations prioritized inclusion, diversity, and equity (ID&E) to foster a more inclusive and equitable workplace, address systemic inequities, and promote a sense of belonging among their diverse workforces. But what actually drives impact

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Knight Therapeutics Announces Launch of Bijuva® in Canada

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a Pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the launch of BIJUVA ® (estradiol and progesterone) capsules in Canada. BIJUVA ® is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause in women with an intact uterus. VMS affects 60% to 80% of women entering menopause 1 and are commonly known as hot flashes or flushes and night sweats. BIJUVA ® is a once-daily combination of bioidentical estradiol and progesterone in a single oral capsule. The two hormones included in BIJUVA ® have the same structure as the hormones produced and circulating in a woman's body.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cleo Diagnostics
High-Grade Rock Chip Results from West Bryah Project Validate Historical Gold Exploration

Shallow High-Grade Copper Discovery at Heeler Prospect on Cue JV

Drilling Commences at Abbotts North Lithium Project

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX: ME1) – Trading Halt

