Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Health House Australia and Corporate Update

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Impact Minerals

Maiden Drill Programme to Commence at the Arkun Project, WA

An aircore drill programme will commence this week at Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) Hyperion REE prospect, which is part of the 100% owned Arkun Project, located 150km east of Perth in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia ( Figure 1).

  • Drilling to commence this week at the Hyperion Rare Earth Element (REE) Prospect to test a large Rare Earth Element soil geochemistry anomaly.
  • The soil anomaly covers at least a 3 km2 area at greater than 1,000 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO + Y) with peak values up to 5,880 ppm (0.59%) TREO+Y and Nd+Pr of up to 21%.
  • The soil anomaly is hosted in weathered granite and is prospective for a large clay-hosted REE deposit.
  • All necessary statutory approvals, Program of Works (POW) and land access permissions received.
  • Aircore/ slimline RC rig has been secured and is currently mobilising to site

The drill programme, comprising approximately 40 holes for 2000 metres will test the significant REE soil geochemistry anomaly identified at Hyperion, where results of up to 5,880 parts per million (ppm) Total Rare Earth Element Oxides and Yttrium (TREO +Y) were reported previously (ASX Release 4th January 2024). These are some of the highest TREO-in-soil results reported recently in Western Australia. Other REE soil geochemistry anomalies have been identified at Swordfish and Horseshoe (Figure 2 and ASX Releases January 4th 2024 and June 1st 2023).

Impact Minerals’ Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones, said, “The discovery of the Hyperion REE Prospect was a significant breakthrough in exploring the Arkun Project, and we are eager to drill test the anomaly to assess the depth extent of the weathered clay that may host the REE mineralisation. The key to an economic discovery is to evaluate how easily the REEs can be extracted through simple acid leaching of clays and, so we will be sending samples for preliminary test work as quickly as possible. Given this is the first-ever drill programme at Arkun, and that several other significant REE anomalies remain to be tested at Arkun, for example Swordfish and Horseshoe, the extraction characteristics will have an important bearing on any future resource definition drilling”.

Figure 1. Location and regional geological setting of Impact’s Arkun and other projects in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia. Also shown are recent additions to the Arkun project (ASX Release March 14th 2024). Significant nickel deposits are shown in orange, lithium deposits in green and gold deposits in yellow.

Figure 2. Hyperion REE Prospect: TREO+Y results and location of planned drill collars noted by black stars

Hyperion Prospect

The soil geochemistry results have defined an area of more than 3 km2 at greater than 1,000 ppm TREO+Y at Hyperion (Figure 2). Five samples returned greater than 2,500 ppm TREO+Y with a peak value of 5,880 ppm (0.58%) TREO+Y, amongst some of the highest tenor REE soil values reported in Western Australia ASX Release January 4th 2024).

Within the anomaly, two broad northwest-southeast trending zones of more than 1,500 ppm TREO+Y-in- soils extend for 2.5 km along-trend and are open in both directions (Figure 2).

The anomaly has an average neodymium plus praseodymium percentage of about 20%, typical of most regolith-hosted mineralisation in the region with Heavy REE contents of between 54 ppm and 200 ppm within the >1,000 ppm parts of the anomaly (ASX Release January 4th 2024). This is encouraging for discovering the more economically compelling Heavy Rare Earths close to the surface.

The Hyperion anomaly is underlain by a well-preserved laterite (weathering) profile developed on very weathered granite bedrock, the likely source of the REE.

By coincidence, Impact's previous airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey covers part of the Hyperion anomaly (Section Line A-A’, Figure 3. ASX Release 18th September 2023). Geophysical modelling of this data shows a possible vertical thickness of up to 60 metres of conductive clays across much of the Hyperion anomaly, suggesting a significant volume of clay that may host REE mineralisation is present close to the surface (Figure 3). In addition, the regional magnetic data indicates the underlying granite may cover an area of about 170 km2, suggesting there is significant scope to increase the size of Hyperion with further soil surveys.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

tsxv stocksasx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx:iptgold investingGold Investing
IPT:AU
Impact Minerals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

New High-Grade Discovery – “Pepper” Prospect: 17.52m @ 15.86g/t Gold Incl. 9.22m @ 27.89g/t

Drilling immediately south of the Never Never Gold Deposit intersects a new high-grade lode with Never Never-style mineralisation and grades

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to advise that it has discovered a new high-grade gold lode immediately south of the 952koz Never Never Gold Deposit at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”) in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding gold nugget.

What Makes a World-class Gold Deposit? (Updated 2024)

The world holds several hundred active gold mines, but not all are created equal.

The world’s largest gold operation by production is Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) and Newmont's (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Nevada Gold Mines joint venture in the US. An important source of gold, the mining complex is comprised of 10 underground mines and 12 surface mines, including the famous Cortez and Goldstrike mines.

Apart from size, what makes a world-class gold deposit? Various characteristics must be considered when determining the status of a gold deposit, including deposit type, average grade and mining and processing costs. Read on to learn more about those three factors and how they can be used to identify world-class gold deposits.

Keep reading...Show less
Far Northern Resources

North Queensland Exploration Update

Exciting High Grade Gold & Base metals on Granted Mining Lease. Up to 12.64 Cu (%) & 4.12g/t Au

Far Northern Resources Limited (ASX: FNR, “Far Northern Resources”, “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Empire Project, located 34km west of Chillagoe in North Queensland Australia. The Empire Mining Lease (Empire) covers an area of 252 (ha). It has a JORC 2012 Resource and will be subject to 5000m of drilling over the next two years.

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold First Quarter 2024 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its first quarter 2024 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Minerals (ASX:MPK)

Many Peaks Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Gold and copper bars.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Juggernaut Exploration Steps Up with 56 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 3.38 points last week to close at 587.71.

The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday (April 10) that it will hold its benchmark lending rate at 5 percent. It has now maintained that level for six consecutive meetings as it works to bring inflation down to its 2 percent target.

The bank's statement indicates that it believes inflation is moving in the right direction and is confident that it will be able to lower rates this year; this echoes language used by the US Federal Reserve at its March meeting.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Impact Minerals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

E25 Presents at Paydirt Battery Minerals Conference - April 2024

Funds Received from Partial Sale of Codrus Shares

New High-Grade Discovery – “Pepper” Prospect: 17.52m @ 15.86g/t Gold Incl. 9.22m @ 27.89g/t

Sovereign IT Capability Empowering the Defence Industry Supply Chain

Related News

manganese investing

E25 Presents at Paydirt Battery Minerals Conference - April 2024

Nickel Investing

Funds Received from Partial Sale of Codrus Shares

Lithium Investing

Top 7 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

Lithium Investing

Top 4 ASX Lithium Stocks of 2024

Tin Investing

Tin Prices Surge to 21 Month High

Resource Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND

Copper Investing

Forum Energy: Ambient Noise Tomography Survey Establishes New Drill Targets over 1+ km Extension Along the Tatiggaq Fault Zone, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

×