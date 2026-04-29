M1 Selects FIS to Replace Legacy Infrastructure with Real-Time Proxy Voting

Key facts
- M1 has selected FIS to transform its outdated proxy voting process.
- FIS Proxy Voting by Proxymity ensures real-time, secure and transparent communication between issuers, intermediaries, and investors.
- Solution is part of the FIS Asset Servicing Management Suite.
Global financial technology leader FIS ® has today announced that M1 have selected FIS Proxy Voting by Proxymity , part of the new FIS Asset Servicing Management Suite , to help modernize their proxy voting process. With legacy proxy voting infrastructure continuing to fail investors systems, this solution will bring M1 into the digital age by providing real-time, secure and transparent communication between issuers, intermediaries, and investors, while helping M1 meet its regulatory requirements.
Despite advances in financial technology, many organizations still rely on outdated, archaic systems for proxy voting - the process by which shareholders participate in corporate governance matters. These batch type solutions can create delays, errors, and limited transparency, often resulting in over-voting or under-voting, while investors lack real-time confirmation that their votes were properly submitted.
M1, an innovative wealth management platform that enables consumers to earn, invest, spend and borrow with powerful automation, will deploy FIS Proxy Voting by Proxymity, a cloud-based solution that streamlines the entire voting process. The solution, delivered in collaboration with Proxymity, a leading digital investor communications platform that modernizes how issuers, intermediaries, and investors connect and communicate, delivers end-to-end digitization of the voting lifecycle, replacing legacy processes with a faster, more transparent approach. It provides prompt access to notification and responses associated with their holdings whilst helping meet regulatory requirements, and offers a unified and bespoke experience for M1's customers.
Matt Stauffer, head of Trading and Asset Services at FIS said: "Asset servicing is a critical part of the money lifecycle, yet proxy voting has been stuck in the past with legacy processes, so we're changing that. Investors demand real-time transparency and issuers need accurate vote counts. Our solution delivers both, which is not only essential for modern and effective corporate governance but also provides customers with a unique choice in a limited market of providers."
Jake Burger, Principal Finance Officer at M1 said: "We are excited to utilize FIS Proxy Voting by Proxymity to unlock increased operational efficiencies in the proxy voting solution. Providing our clients with a modern, user friendly online voting portal is essential in ensuring their access to perform active corporate governance. This technology streamlines the voting experience our clients expect."
Jonathan Smalley, COO & Co-Founder at Proxymity said: "The proxy voting landscape, especially across North America, is evolving at pace, and this partnership puts Proxymity's real-time digital capabilities at the heart of the FIS Asset Servicing Management Suite — extending our reach to even more clients across the region."
FIS Proxy Voting by Proxymity is part of the FIS Asset Servicing Management Suite. The suite represents a fundamental shift in how financial institutions approach asset servicing operations. This single, integrated platform provides transparency and control across the entire asset servicing lifecycle. For more information about FIS' Asset Servicing Management Suite, visit https://www.fisglobal.com/products/asset-servicing-management-suite .
FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .
About Proxymity
Proxymity connects the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries and investors digitally in real time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency and accuracy to traditional paper-based processes.
Our global ground-breaking solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source". As the leading investor communications platform, we provide scalability, efficiency and full compliance. We also promote enhanced corporate governance (ESG) by improving communication between issuers, intermediaries and investors.
We are backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential institutions (BNP Paribas, BNYM, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, Euroclear, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, State Street and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group). For more information, visit proxymity.io .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429881299/en/
For More Information
Nicole Alley
Vice President, Corporate Communications
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
Nicole.Alley@fisglobal.com
Lauren Pozmanter
North America Public Relations
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
Lauren.Pozmanter@fisglobal.com