VIDEO — Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver and More — What to Own in a Hyperinflationary Depression
"This is your barterability, this is your wealth preservation ... you have to be prepared to be as independent and self-sufficient as possible," said Lynette Zang of ITM Trading.
Lynette Zang: We're Facing a Hyperinflationary Depression, What to Own Nowyoutu.be
All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve as the central bank makes an effort to tame inflation.
Will it be successful? Lynette Zang, chief market analyst at ITM Trading, doesn't think a turnaround is in store.
"I'm sorry," she told the Investing News Network, when asked what's next. "(We're headed into) a hyperinflationary depression, because they have to burn off all of this debt — and this is a global issue."
In Zang's opinion, that means it's more crucial than ever to own gold and silver. But it's also key to build strong community ties and have access to food, water, shelter and energy.
"This is your barterability, this is your wealth preservation ... you have to be prepared to be as independent and self-sufficient as possible," she said, adding that community is probably the most important component.
Zang believes a currency regime shift is taking place, and explained that the ultimate result will be a central bank digital currency — in other words, "programmable money."
While that might sound alarming, she emphasized that opportunities exist in this environment. Zang noted that wealth never disappears, it merely shifts location, commenting, "You want to be in a position to have that wealth shift your way. And the way that you do that is you hold your purchasing power."
For her that means gold and silver — accessible physical metal specifically, not exchange-traded funds or other intangible products. "You've got to have gold and silver in your portfolio simply because it's real, in your possession ... (but) if you don't hold it, you don't own it," Zang said during the interview.
"I think it makes a whole lot of sense to hold the lion's share of your wealth in an undervalued asset that is in a long-term positive trend. And the least amount of your wealth in an overvalued asset or instrument that's in a long-term negative trend," she continued. "The real trend is not the stock market or the cryptocurrencies or anything else. It's the purchasing power of the currency."
Watch the interview above for more from Zang on what's ahead and how to prepare.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- Silver Outlook 2022: Supply/Demand Trends Could Catalyze Price ... ›
- Gold Outlook 2022: Consolidation a Launching Pad for Price Rise ... ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1953.78
|+2.58
|Silver
|24.57
|-0.05
|Copper
|4.71
|+0.01
|Palladium
|2438.00
|+23.00
|Platinum
|971.00
|+2.00
|Oil
|102.34
|-1.69
|Heating Oil
|3.60
|-0.05
|Natural Gas
|6.93
|+0.01
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.