Lord Jones® Live Resin Vapes and Ice Water Hash Pre-Rolls Now Available Across Canada

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") is expanding its portfolio for its Lord Jones ® brand with new innovations to bolster its lineup of premium cannabis products in the Canadian market. The additions include new cultivars for the Lord Jones ® Ice Water Hash Fusions Pre-Rolls and Live Resin Vapes, which are now available across Canada.

Since the brand's launch in Canada in November 2023, Ice Water Hash Fusions Pre-Rolls have become the best-selling hash-infused pre-rolls in the country 1 . Curated with flower and terpene-rich ice water hash and fitted with a branded ceramic tip designed to cool the smoke, these 1g pre-rolls provide an elevated experience. The brand's live resin vapes are designed to deliver a premium and highly potent vape experience at 70%+ THC in each all-in-one device and 510-cartridge. As of July 2024, the Lord Jones ® brand has become the third best-selling live resin vape brand in Canada 1 .

The Lord Jones ® Ice Water Hash Fusions Pre-Rolls and Live Resin Vapes are now available in the following new flavors and sizes:

Lord Jones ® Ice Water Hash Fusions Pre-Rolls:

  • Sour Blueberry x Sour Blueberry
    • 1g ice water hash flower pre-roll with blueberry and gas flavor notes.
    • Indica | THC: 35-41% | 1x1g
  • Snow Lotus x Animal Mints
    • 1g ice water hash flower pre-roll with sweet, minty, and spicy flavor notes.
    • Hybrid | THC: 35-41% | 1x1g

Lord Jones ® Live Resin Vapes (All-in-One and 510-Cartridge):

  • Gorilla Z Live Resin Vape
    • A flavor-forward vape designed to boast an elevated berry, cherry, and grape flavor experience.
    • Hybrid | 70+% THC
    • Available in two hardware options that are optimized for live resin usage:
      • A sleek 0.5g all-in-one device
      • A high-quality 1g 510-thread cartridge

"These new additions to our growing portfolio of Lord Jones ® innovations demonstrate our commitment to delivering exceptional and truly differentiated products to the Canadian market," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, Cronos. "We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response to the Lord Jones ® brand after nearly one year in Canada, and we're excited to launch future innovations that will introduce adult consumers to new and unique ways to experience and enjoy cannabis."

To learn more about Lord Jones ® products, visit us online at https://lordjones.ca/ , and follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/thelordjones .

1 Hifyre POS Data – July 2024

3_Sliders_AIO-and-Cart

LJ_CA_3D_Preroll-and-Tube-feauture-Current-View(Shadow)

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology, and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® and Lord Jones ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about new and future product launches; product innovation; the consumer experience with respect to new and future product launches and innovations; and Cronos' intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, each of which has been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Contact:
Emily Whalen
Communications
Tel: (416) 504-0004
media.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d10ae738-043d-4706-a6b9-9252461813ad  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/beef01bc-3c67-479e-ad76-1f1dbb833f39


Primary Logo

Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Partnership with Professional Pickleball Association and Major League Pickleball

Trulieve is the first cannabis operator to partner with either professional pickleball organization

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announces a partnership with the Carvana PPA Tour ("PPA Tour") and MLP by Margaritaville ("MLP") to sponsor premier pickleball events in Arizona Florida and Georgia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Orlando, Florida

New Orange County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, August 30 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, August 24 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in New Port Richey, Florida

New Pasco County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, August 16 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in New Port Richey, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces August 2024 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in August.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference, August 14, 2024 : Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Hersey will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-august-2024-event-participation-302220328.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/13/c0487.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis leaf

10 Biggest Cannabis Stocks in the US and Canada in 2024

During the second quarter of 2024, the cannabis sector encountered a familiar set of challenges that have persisted for the past two years, with a lack of reform in both the US and Canada proving to be a significant roadblock to growth in the market.

There was some movement in the US as the Biden administration continued making progress on its goal of rescheduling cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III, which would provide some support to the American sector. The official recommendation was put forward in late April, and the comment period ended in late July.

Companies in the sector continue to move forward and develop their offerings, and with potential catalysts ahead some investors are interested in getting involved. Looking at the key players is often a good place to get started.

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results

Net revenue in Q2 2024 increased by 46% year-over-year to $27.8 million

Industry-leading balance sheet with $848 million in cash and cash equivalents

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×