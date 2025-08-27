Locksley Resources Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect to be held on Wednesday, 3 rd September 2025, 11:00am AWST/ 13.00pm AEST.

Allister Caird, Head of Critical Minerals and Julian Woodcock, Technical Director will provide a Company Update on the company's Mojave Critical Minerals Project, the transformational partnership to fast-track antimony processing in the USA and participate in a Q&A.

This webinar can be viewed live via zoom & you register for FREE via the link below.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/W7M4JH22

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.



Source:
Locksley Resources Limited



Contact:
Nathan Lude
Chairman
Locksley Resources Limited
T: +61 8 9481 0389

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Locksley ResourcesLKY:AUOil and Gas Investing
LKY:AU
×