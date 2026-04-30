2025 Full Year Results

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April 30, 2026
Another Record Year: Production up 17%, Revenue up 22% and Adjusted EBITDA up 56%
Investor Presentation
Iofina plc, specialists in the exploration and production of iodine and manufacturers of specialty chemical products, announces its audited full-year results for the 12 months to 31 December 2025 (the "Period").
Increased iodine production, reflected in rising crystalline iodine sales, drives 22% revenue growth:
- Revenue of $66.5m (2024: $54.5m); 22% increase; eighth successive year of growth
- Crystalline iodine sales increased 42% to $35.0m (2024: $24.7m)
- Iodine derivatives sales increased by 5% to $17.8m (2024: $16.9m)
- Crystalline iodine production increased by 109MT (17%) to 743MT (2024: 634.1MT)
- Gross profit of $18.0m (2024: $13.2m); 36% increase
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $11.8m (2024: $7.6m); 56% increase
- Operating profit of $8.7m (2024: $5.0m); 74% increase
- Profit before tax of $8.4m (2024: $4.8m); 75% increase
Robust balance sheet and further increase in net cash position:
- Cash of $11.7m at year-end (2024: $6.9m)
- Net cash increased by $2.3m from $2.9m to $5.2m
- Average realised iodine price for the year increased by 8% to $74.02/kg
Investing for growth:
- Ongoing commitment of capital investment for new iodine plants and Iofina Chemical processes was $8.4m in 2025 (2024: $9.5m)
- Signed an agreement for a larger iodine, IOsorb® production facility in the Permian Basin with Western Midstream Partners in December 2025
- The Permian Basin plant is expected to be operational in Q3 2026, which will be the Group's fourth new plant in four years
- Strategic focus to establish a new core area in the Permian Basin to complement the Oklahoma core regions to further optimise the IOsorb® processes
- Adding capacity by building multiple, larger IOsorb® plants and expediting the roll-out of these facilities to ramp up iodine production indicates a step-change in the Group's ambitions
- Close to achieving 1000MT crystalline iodine production on an annualised basis once the Permian Basin plant comes online
2026 so far:
- Strong start to 2026, with production of 178.9MT of crystalline iodine in Q1 2026 from Iofina's eight IOsorb® plants (Q1 2025: 124.1MT)
- The Company anticipates H1 2026 crystalline iodine production to be in the region of 385MT, upgraded from 325MT-355MT
- Demand for Iofina's crystalline iodine remains strong, with the iodine global spot price steadily above $70/kg, and prices are expected to remain firm into the second half of 2026
- First plant in the Permian Basin is currently under construction, expects to be delivered on time and in line with budget
1Refer to the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for calculation
Commenting, President and CEO, Dr. Tom Becker, stated:
"In 2025, Iofina delivered record revenues for the eighth consecutive year, alongside record iodine production and EBITDA, which was driven by crystalline iodine sales, higher pricing, robust demand, and continued operational execution, with IO#11 commissioned in Q3 2025.
"Towards the end of the Period, we announced our expansion into the Permian Basin with a larger-scale IOsorb® plant, marking the next phase of our transformational plant growth strategy. This transition towards multiple, larger plants is expected to drive further efficiencies and materially increase production capacity. Our strong balance sheet and cash flow continue to provide the financial flexibility to grow while maintaining disciplined capital allocation.
"After a strong start to 2026, we have lifted the top-end of our H1 2026 production guidance and now expect H1 2026 production to be in the region of 385MT. The Company has a clear short-term pathway to exceed 1,000MT of annual production and, in the forthcoming years, grow beyond 2,000MT through the development of larger-scale plants.
"The capital-efficient nature of this model, backed by strong demand for iodine and the Company's range of speciality products, underpins the Board's confidence in delivering a sustainable, long-term growth strategy for Iofina's shareholders."
Investor Presentation
The Group announces that Dr. Tom Becker, Chief Executive Officer and Malcolm Lewin, Chief Financial Officer, will hold an investor presentation and Q&A session on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, at 2:30pm BST via the Investor Meet Company platform regarding the audited results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2025.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free on:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/iofina-plc/register-investor
Investors who follow Iofina on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
For further information, please email: iofina@yellowjerseypr.com
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
Enquiries:
Iofina plc
Dr. Tom Becker
CEO & President
Tel: +44 (0)20 3006 3135
Nomad & Broker:
Canaccord Genuity Limited
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor/Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000
Financial PR and Media Contact:
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Charles Goodwin/Shivantha Thambirajah/Maya Brookes
Tel: +44 (0)7747 788 221/+44 (0)7983 521 488
iofina@yellowjerseypr.com
About Iofina:
Iofina plc (AIM: IOF) is a vertically integrated company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products. Iofina is the second largest producer of iodine in North America and operates the manufacturing entities Iofina Resources and Iofina Chemical.
LEI: 213800QDMFYVRJYYTQ84
ISIN: GB00B2QL5C79
Iofina Resources
Iofina Resources develops, builds, owns, and operates iodine extraction plants using Iofina's WET® IOsorb® technology. Iofina operates eight IOsorb® plants in Oklahoma and consistently uses technology and innovation to improve and expand its operations.
Iofina Chemical
Iofina Chemical has manufactured high-quality halogen speciality chemicals derived from raw iodine, as well as non-iodine-based products. Iofina Chemical celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023 as a preeminent halogen-based specialty chemicals company.
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