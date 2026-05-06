White Dam Drilling Encounters New Shallow Gold Zones

White Dam Drilling Encounters New Shallow Gold Zones

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced White Dam Drilling Encounters New Shallow Gold Zones

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Pacgold

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Advancing Tier-1 exploration at Alice River in Northern Queensland and leveraging near-term gold production at White Dam in South Australia Keep Reading...
Pacgold Pours First Gold Dore Bar from White Dam Project

Pacgold Pours First Gold Dore Bar from White Dam Project

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Pacgold Pours First Gold Dore Bar from White Dam ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pacgold delivers first gold production at White Dam Project

Pacgold delivers first gold production at White Dam Project

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Pacgold delivers first gold production at White Dam ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
St George Geochem Extends Gold and Antimony Anomalies

St George Geochem Extends Gold and Antimony Anomalies

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced St George Geochem Extends Gold and Antimony AnomaliesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
White Dam Continues to Deliver Promising Drill Results

White Dam Continues to Deliver Promising Drill Results

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced White Dam Continues to Deliver Promising Drill ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2

Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits thick gold intersections at BDT2Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Radisson Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $22 Million

Radisson Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $22 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQX: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced "bought deal" private... Keep Reading...
Analyst Note: Positive PEA Delivered - Rua Gold's Auld Creek Enters PFS Workstream Under New Zealand Fast-Track Approvals

Analyst Note: Positive PEA Delivered - Rua Gold's Auld Creek Enters PFS Workstream Under New Zealand Fast-Track Approvals

After-Tax NPV5% of US$42M and 17% IRR at base case; US$113M and 36% IRR at spot gold. PEA effective April 25, 2026. PFS targeted Q4 2026. CEO signals the project is well-positioned to leverage New Zealand's Fast-Track Approvals permitting process. CanadaNewsGroup.com News Commentary — Rua Gold... Keep Reading...
A Fully Funded Junior in the Middle of a Q2 Catalyst Window: NevGold Heads Into Maiden Antimony-Gold MRE With C$42.2M in the Treasury

A Fully Funded Junior in the Middle of a Q2 Catalyst Window: NevGold Heads Into Maiden Antimony-Gold MRE With C$42.2M in the Treasury

Baystreet.ca News Commentary Issued on behalf of Nevgold Corp.Nevgold Corp. (TSX-V: NAU | OTCQX: NAUFF | FRA: 5E50) closes one of the most catalyst-dense six-week stretches in its corporate history — upsized brokered financing, 1.11% antimony drill hits, up to 99% gold recovery metallurgy, and a... Keep Reading...
Aurum Resources Limited to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Wednesday, May 6th

Aurum Resources Limited to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Wednesday, May 6th

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE,OTC:AUERF), based in Perth, Western Australia, focused on two advanced gold projects, Boundiali Gold Project and Napie Gold Project in Côte D'Ivoire, today announced that Dr. Caigen Wang, Managing Director, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Announces Addition to Management Team and Ana Paula Focused Reorganization

Heliostar Announces Addition to Management Team and Ana Paula Focused Reorganization

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dennis Wilson as Vice President, Health, Safety, Environment and Sustainability. In addition, Hernan Dorado has been moved into a new role as Vice... Keep Reading...

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