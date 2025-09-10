Locksley Resources Limited Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Locksley Resources Limited Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that it has significantly expanded its strategic footprint within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corridor through the staking of an additional 249 claims taking total claims to 491 claims.

Highlights

- 249 additional claims staked, increasing Locksley's strategic footprint to over 40 sq km of highly prospective critical minerals ground in California's Mojave region

- New ground abuts Locksley's existing tenure and is adjacent to the MP Materials claims which includes the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine, the only producing rare earths mine and processing facility in North America

- Separate claim package located 3km North and along strike of Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR) Colosseum Mine, encompassing an area with polymetallic and precious metals prospectivity identified from proximal occurrences in USGS geological datasets

- Expands Locksley's exploration pipeline across antimony, REEs and polymetallic prospects, reinforcing the Company's positioning within the U.S. critical minerals thematic

- Claims were prioritised following geological review of historical datasets and developing understanding of the regional geology and mineralisation potential from ongoing geological and structural mapping

- Enhanced optionality for Locksley's Mine-to-Market strategy, which encompasses both upstream project development and downstream critical minerals processing

These new claims are adjacent to Locksley's existing tenement position and adjoin MP Materials landholding which include the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine. In addition, the new claims secure additional acreage abutting the recently identified antimony, rare earth elements (REEs), and polymetallic mineralisation.

Strategic Rationale

The additional claims significantly strengthen Locksley's competitive positioning within one of the most prospective critical minerals regions in the United States. With demand for antimony and REEs underpinned by U.S. supply chain security initiatives, the expanded landholding provides Locksley with a broader platform to advance multiple exploration and development opportunities.

The south-east claims encompass the favourable gneissic geology which hosts the Mountain Pass mine and carbonatites. Significantly, there are substantial regional north to north-west striking structures evident in the magnetic geophysics datasets. These transgress across the areas staked which conceptually have the potential to host pathways for REE bearing carbonatites and be related to other styles of mineralisation.

The Northern claims are 3km directly along strike from Dateline Resources Colosseum Gold Project. In addition, the USGS geochemical database indicates polymetallic and precious metals occurrences in the area immediately adjoining the new northern claims. As such there are multiple commodity opportunities evident within this claim area.

Importantly, several of the new claims directly adjoin the Mountain Pass larger claim package, underlining the strategic significance of Locksley's footprint within the corridor. This positioning enhances potential for both exploration discovery and long-term commercialisation pathways, including downstream processing partnerships in line with U.S. government priorities for supply chain resilience.

Locksley's Technical Director Julian Woodcock, commented:

"This expansion materially enhances our strategic footprint in the Mojave Corridor, a region central to U.S. critical minerals security. With additional ground abutting our existing claims and adjoining the MP Materials Mountain Pass larger claim package, we are exceptionally well positioned to advance a diversified pipeline of exploration and downstream opportunities across antimony, rare earths, other critical minerals and precious metals potential."

Claim Staking

Locksley has completed the claim staking activities and the filing process has been initiated . No competing claims were identified in the areas staked and Locksley is confident that the ground rights will be confirmed in the adjudication process, however the process needs to be completed until mineral rights are granted.

Next Steps

Locksley will prioritise:

- Completing registration activities of the new claims with the required Federal and State Agencies;

- Compilation and integration of new geological data from the expanded tenure;

- Design of stream sediment and rock chip sampling programs across the area with intention to be undertaken in Q4 2025;

- Systematic exploration targeting high-priority antimony, REE and polymetallic anomalies; and

- Advancing permitting activities across the consolidated claim block to fast-track drilling approvals.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QMVY267G



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.



Source:
Locksley Resources Limited



Contact:
Locksley Resources Limited
T: +61 8 9481 0389
E: info@locksleyresources.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Locksley ResourcesLKY:AUASX:LKYPrecious Metals Investing
LKY:AU
The Conversation (0)
Locksley Resources

Locksley Resources

Locksley Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a primary focus on identifying, exploring, and developing copper and gold deposits in New South Wales, Australia. Its Tottenham Project is a prospective for gold and copper.

Locksley Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a primary focus on identifying, exploring, and developing copper and gold deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Antimony Supply Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Antimony Supply Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise it has moved to secure additional beneficiated ore supply to complement development of its Desert Antimony Mine at Mojave, California. This initiative forms part of the Company's broader mine to market strategy targeting supply for the U.S. defense and energy markets, while also strengthening the commercial pathway for its DeepSolv(TM) processing technology being developed with Rice University.

Highlights

- Locksley seeks to strengthen the commercial pathways for DeepSolv(TM) processing method, by entered into a Non-Binding Heads of Agreement with EV Resources Limited (EVR) to purchase EVR's Antimony material via an Ore Sales Agreement

- Availability of 3rd party material is a key element for the development of DeepSolv(TM) and access to the USD $1bn+ domestic US Antimony market

- Expands and diversifies ore feedstock available for the processing development and downstream validation being conducted by Rice University on the DeepSolv(TM) product

- Enables Locksley to integrate both domestic ore from Mojave and additional North American supply into U.S. refining, accelerating the availability of critical materials

- Access to multiple ore supplies is complementary to the development of the Desert Antimony Mine at Mojave and advances Locksley's strategy of providing domestic security of USA antimony supply necessary for defence security

- Will provide priority access to antimony samples from EV Resources' Los Lirios operations for Rice University DeepSolv(TM) testwork, promoting a diversified and resilient North American supply chain

- Contingent on Locksley and EVR successfully negotiating a binding Antimony Ore Sales Agreement and subject to EVR shareholder approval, Locksley will make a strategic investment of A$0.75 million in EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR)

Strategic Rationale: DeepSolv(TM) Processing Pathway

The securing of EVR beneficiated ore will underpin Locksley's ability to accelerate deployment of DeepSolv(TM), a proprietary solvometallurgical process developed with Rice University, by ensuring additional steady and diverse feedstock supply. This strengthens the Company's position to:

- Provide immediate beneficiated ore supply to complement Mojave ore and bridge U.S. requirements until domestic mining commences

- Validate the DeepSolv(TM) process across multiple ore types, ensuring resilience and efficiency in downstream refining

- Secure 3rd party material as a key element for establishing the scale of DeepSolv(TM) and access to the USD $1bn+ domestic US Antimony market

- Advance production of defense-grade and energy-grade antimony products for U.S. applications

- Demonstrate to U.S. Government stakeholders the practical delivery of non-Chinese feedstock through advanced U.S.-based processing

- Position Locksley as a leading partner in reshaping North American supply chains for critical minerals

Strategic Locksley Investment and Ore Sales Agreement

LKY and EVR have entered into a non-binding Heads of Agreement. Contingent upon LKY and EVR entering into a binding Ore Sales Agreement, and subject to EVR shareholder approval,

LKY will make a strategic investment of A$0.75 million. This agreement provides a framework for EVR to supply antimony concentrate from its Los Lirios operations to Locksley, with the following key points:

- Purpose: The Agreement sets out the non-binding commercial framework under which EVR and LKY will cooperate to establish a strategic relationship for material testwork and develop production and value creation.

- Testing and Validation: EVR will send representative samples of ore to Locksley's refining facility to test and confirm ore properties and processing viability.

- Pathway to Binding Agreement: The parties will seek to enter into a binding Ore Sales Agreement which will set out the commercial framework for a long-term supply partnership, with an initial focus on offtake to support downstream processing studies.

- Mutual Strategic Benefit: The cooperation secures a potential long-term customer for EVR's concentrate while reinforcing Locksley's access to a secure supply of antimony for its proprietary refining technology.

Pat Burke, Chairman of Locksley Resources, commented:

"This agreement potentially strengthens our mine-to-market strategy by complementing our Mojave development with additional concentrate supply from EVR. By securing nearshore feedstock alongside our fast-tracked mining plans in California, Locksley will be well positioned to accelerate the U.S. return to domestic antimony processing. With Rice University's support and the deployment of our DeepSolv(TM) technology, our pathway demonstrates that Locksley is assembling the resources, partnerships, and technology to ensure secure, scalable, and independent antimony supply for the United States."



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LKY Frankfurt Listing & Strategic US Expansion

LKY Frankfurt Listing & Strategic US Expansion

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced LKY Frankfurt Listing & Strategic US Expansion

Download the PDF here.

Locksley Resources Limited Investor Presentation

Locksley Resources Limited Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) present the Investor Presentation featuring the company's USA focused critical minerals project and processing model.

USA Focused

California based project next to producing REE Mine that, upon discovery, could increase American supply of Antimony & REE's Located within a federally prioritised critical mineral zone under USA strategic initiatives

Critical Mineral Project

Antimony & REE Project with potential to fast track with Government support Targets align with U.S. Defense Production Act (DPA), Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Energy (DoE) Funding

Downstream Processing

USA aligned critical minerals supply business, with direct links to downstream manufacturing, federal research, and national security Project design supports a vertically integrated domestic supply chain

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KDDUY4C5



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens Leadership to Accelerate Growth Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens Leadership to Accelerate Growth Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Pat Burke as Non-Executive Chairman. Mr Burke brings proven experience and success in advancing rare earth element (REE) projects and has significant corporate governance expertise, ASX listed leadership experience and a strong track record in the resources sector.

In his role as Executive Chairman of Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI), MC ~$370m, he oversaw the transformative acquisition and advancement of the Caldeira ionic clay REE project in Brazil, one of the world's largest high grade ionic clay rare earth deposits. Mr Burke was actively involved in all aspects of the project's initial progression, including negotiations with government agencies, local partners and funders.

He is a qualified lawyer, with over 20 years legal and corporate advisory experience. Mr Burke's legal expertise is in corporate, commercial and securities law. His corporate advisory experience includes identification of acquisition targets, deal structuring and financing and project development.

He has held Board roles across numerous ASX companies, as well as AIM and NASDAQ-listed companies, including Mandrake Resources and Vulcan Energy Resources.

Locksley is entering a significant growth phase as it advances its Mine to Market Strategy. In conjunction with Mr Burke's appointment, Mr Nathan Lude will transition from Chairman to the newly created role of Head of Strategy, Capital Markets & Commercialisation. This reflects the Company's focus on advancing its U.S. minerals projects, processing pathways and downstream critical minerals and technology initiatives. In this role Mr Lude will dedicate his time to:

Downstream Technology & Commercialisation

- Coordinating Locksley's collaboration with Rice University to fast-track antimony extraction, processing and energy storage innovation

- Securing commercial licensing opportunities, pilot site identification, and deployments

- Driving the establishment and contributions of Locksley's U.S. subsidiary and Advisory Board

Strategic Partnerships & Government Engagement

- Building strategic partnerships and alliances with U.S. defense, energy, and targeted technology sectors

- Coordinating engagement through GreenMet, including submissions to U.S. federal and state government programs and funding opportunities such as the DOE, DoD, and EXIM Bank

Capital Markets & Investor Growth

- Overseeing marketing, investor relations, and public relations

- Coordinating with ASX funds and investors, while expanding the U.S. investor base via OTCQB

- Assessing growth pathways to OTCQX, NASDAQ, SPAC structures, and Frankfurt listing

Mr Lude commented:

"Locksley has rapidly advanced its growth strategy in recent months, advancing both upstream project development and new downstream opportunities. This change allows me to focus on our Mine to Market initiatives in the U.S., where our projects and partnerships can meaningfully strengthen America's critical minerals supply chain. With Pat leading the Board, drawing on his experience and success in identifying and advancing the Meteoric REE opportunity and his deep industry knowledge on critical minerals, I can dedicate my time to building the business foundations for Locksley's next phase of investor growth."

Mr Burke commented:

"Locksley's integrated approach from resource development through to downstream processing and advanced applications is well aligned with the current U.S. focus on secure, strategic critical minerals supply chains. I look forward to working with the Board and management to advance the Company's portfolio and deliver value for shareholders."



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Download the PDF here.

Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) announces that, further to its news release dated September 2, 2025, the Company will proceed with a consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Shares ") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP and ISIN for post-Consolidation Shares will be 03370A307 and CA03770A3073, respectively. The Consolidation will take effect on September 15, 2025.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and Announces Investor Relations Partnerships

LaFleur Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and Announces Investor Relations Partnerships

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated July 30, 2025, and August 29, 2025, the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "LIFE Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined herein) for gross proceeds of $2,880,000 (the "LIFE Offering"). The Company also intends to close its previously announced charity flow-through offering up to 3,750,000 charity flow-through units of the Company at a price of $0.69 per charity flow-through unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,587,500.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire September 10, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Rangefront Mining Services of Elko, Nevada ("Rangefront") to complete a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report on its 100%-owned Elephant Project, located within the highly productive Battle Mountain Trend in Nevada, USA.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Options Prospectus

Options Prospectus

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Options Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

Heliostar Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Heliostar Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective September 12, 2025.

The TSXV classifies issuers into different tiers based on various factors, including financial performance, stage of development, and available resources. Tier 1 is the TSXV's highest designation and is reserved for more advanced companies with significant financial resources. This upgrade signifies Heliostar's continued growth and its commitment to providing long-term value for its shareholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

UK Revenue Update

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Related News

Tech Investing

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Emerging Tech Investing

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Base Metals Investing

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

graphite investing

Corporate Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Lithium Investing

CATL Mine Restart Pressures Australian Lithium Market

×