Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Locksley Resources (ASX:LKY,OTCQB:LKYRF,FSE:X5L) is a US-focused critical minerals company advancing high-grade rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony at its flagship Mojave project in California. Located just 1.4 kilometers from Mountain Pass — North America’s only producing REE mine — Locksley is strategically positioned to support the U.S. drive to onshore critical mineral supply chains, reduce dependence on China, and secure essential inputs for defense, clean energy, and advanced technologies.

Map highlighting Locksley Resources' Mojave Project.

The Mojave Project, Locksley’s flagship asset, is among the most strategically located critical minerals projects in the US Spanning 491 claims adjacent to MP Materials’ world-class Mountain Pass mine, Mojave offers Tier-1 infrastructure with highway access and proximity to Las Vegas. Drilling permits for REE and antimony targets are approved, and the 2025 exploration program is fully funded.

Company Highlights

  • US-focused Critical Minerals Strategy: Targeting antimony and rare earths, both on the US critical minerals list, at the Mojave project in California, within a federally prioritized supply chain hub.
  • Tier-1 Location: Just 1.4 km from the Mountain Pass mine, the only REE producer in the US, with highway access, infrastructure and proximity to major defense and technology industries.
  • Drill-ready and Fully Funded: Approvals secured for both antimony and REE drilling programs, with initial campaigns set for 2025.
  • Downstream Innovation: Partnership with Rice University to advance DeepSolv™ solvent-based processing technology for antimony and investigate applications in next-generation energy storage.
  • Government and Institutional Pathways: Positioned to benefit from US policies, Department of Defense initiatives, EXIM Bank financing and Department of Energy funding.

Click here to connect with Locksley Resources (ASX:LKY,OTCQB:LKYRF,FSE:X5L)

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Download the PDF here.

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced the appointment of Kerrie Matthews as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Danny George as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. The appointments are newly-created positions and significantly strengthen the company's executive leadership team at a pivotal time as Locksley advances the Desert Antimony Mine in Mojave . The two bring skill sets that can lead the company as it accelerates downstream processing and fast-tracks its mine-to-market solutions for antimony in the U.S. More information is available here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-02998095-6A1285815&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9

"The combined backgrounds of these two individuals in critical minerals, major project delivery and contract mining enable Locksley to address one of the most pressing US supply constraints: the absence of large-scale commercial antimony processing capacity," said Pat Burke , chairman of Locksley. "Their appointments significantly enhance our executive capability at a pivotal moment for Locksley, supporting our strategy to transform the historic Desert Antimony Mine into a modern, fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for 100% Made in America Antimony."

Ms. Matthews is a highly accomplished executive leader with more than two decades of experience delivering significant and capital-intensive projects in the resources and infrastructure sectors. She has held leadership roles in the execution of BHP's US$3.8 billion South Flank Project and Iluka's A$1.8 billion Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery, Australia's first fully integrated rare earths refinery. She brings extensive expertise in governance, stakeholder alignment, cost optimization and regulatory engagement, alongside her proven record of aligning large scale projects with both commercial and government priorities.

Mr. George is an experienced senior executive with a global background spanning all phases of project execution across mining, energy and infrastructure. His past experience includes major projects with WSP, Fortescue, Mineral Resources, Thyssenkrupp and Ausenco, working with leading companies such as Vale, BHP and Hancock Prospecting. His track record includes copper and lithium concentrators, iron ore and coal export facilities, as well as emerging technology projects in hydrogen and green iron. His technical breadth and expertise in rapid project delivery, capital efficiency and large-scale project execution provide Locksley with the operational discipline and agility required to advance the Desert Antimony Mine project on an accelerated schedule.

The company also announced that Julian Woodcook has resigned as technical director to focus on his Managing Director role at Viking Mines Ltd. He has been instrumental in the rapid advancement of the Company's Mojave Project and will continue to offer strategic guidance to the company in a technical consulting capacity.

Locksley Resources ( https://www.locksleyresources.com.au ) is an Australian-based explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the U.S. and Australia . The company is actively advancing its U.S. Asset, the Mojave Project, in California , targeting rare earths elements (REE) and antimony (The Desert Antimony Mine). The company also has a strategic collaboration with Rice University to develop DeepSolv™ for domestic processing of North American antimony. This agreement is a cornerstone of Locksley's U.S. Critical Minerals and Energy Resilience Strategy to accelerate "mine-to-market" deployment of antimony in the U.S.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak , beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com , 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locksley-names-industry-veterans-ceo-and-coo-to-fast-track-its-us-mine-to-market-effort-302566544.html

SOURCE Locksley Resources

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Download the PDF here.

Locksley Resources Limited CEO and COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited CEO and COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kerrie Matthews as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Mr. Danny George as Chief Operating Officer (COO). These appointments significantly strengthen the Company's executive leadership team at a pivotal time as Locksley advances the Desert Antimony Mine ("DAM"), accelerates downstream processing and the mine-to-market solutions for antimony in the United States.

Ms. Kerrie Matthews - Chief Executive Officer

Ms. Matthews is a highly accomplished executive leader with over two decades of experience delivering nationally significant and capital-intensive projects in the resources and infrastructure sectors.

Her career highlights include senior leadership roles in the execution of BHP's US$3.8 billion South Flank Project and Iluka's A$1.8 billion Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery, the latter being Australia's first fully integrated rare earths refinery and a cornerstone of the nation's critical minerals strategy.

Ms. Matthews brings deep expertise in complex major project delivery, engineering study program execution, governance, stakeholder alignment, cost optimisation, and regulatory engagement. She has a proven track record of aligning large scale projects with both commercial and government priorities.

While recognised for her leadership on billion-dollar projects, Ms. Matthews strength lies equally in obilising teams and cutting through complexity to deliver fast-tracked outcomes. For Locksley, this capability ensures that DAM is advanced efficiently while building the framework for U.S. downstream processing an area where there are currently no large-scale commercial solutions in operation.

Mr. Danny George - Chief Operating Officer

Mr George is a seasoned senior executive with extensive global experience in feasibility studies and the execution of EPCM and EPC contracts across the mining and energy sectors. He has successfully delivered major projects with WSP, Fortescue, Mineral Resources, Thyssenkrupp and Ausenco, working with leading companies such as Vale, BHP and Hancock Prospecting. His track record includes copper and lithium concentrators, iron ore and coal export facilities, as well as emerging technology projects in hydrogen and green iron.

Danny's technical breadth and expertise in rapid project delivery, capital efficiency and large-scale project execution will provide Locksley with the operational discipline and agility required to advance the DAM Project into production at speed. His proven leadership in delivering high-value projects across multiple geographies equips the Company with the capability to manage both upstream ore development and downstream plant construction within an accelerated timeframe.

Strategic Importance

The appointments of Ms. Matthews and Mr. George provide Locksley with the executive leadership, experience, and technical expertise required to deliver a mine-to-market antimony solution in the United States. Importantly, both have proven ability to move quickly from study to execution, ensuring Locksley is positioned as a fast mover capable of delivering critical U.S. supply ahead of the curve. Their combined backgrounds in critical minerals, major project delivery, and contract mining directly address one of the most pressing U.S. supply chain constraints: the absence of large-scale commercial antimony processing capacity.

Following the Company's excellent metallurgical results at the Desert Antimony Mine, Locksley is now positioned to translate technical validation into commercial execution. In parallel with conventional mine development at DAM, the Company is actively assessing non-traditional mining and extraction methods to bring forward initial supply. This includes evaluating flexible and modular mining solutions, contract mining approaches, and low capital processing pathways that can be rapidly deployed to align with the immediate demand from the U.S. Government for secure antimony supply.

By advancing DAM with both traditional and innovative development methods, and by establishing downstream processing capacity, Locksley is uniquely placed to play a pivotal role in strengthening U.S. and allied supply chains. This strategy underpins Locksley's pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony and positions the Company to attract government and institutional support as part of broader initiatives to secure the supply of critical minerals essential for defense, energy transition, and advanced technology applications.

Resignation of Director

Technical Director, Julian Woodcock, has resigned to focus on his Managing Director role at Viking Mines Ltd. Mr Woodcock has played a key role in the accelerated progress of the Company's Mojave Project and will continue to provide strategic guidance as a technical consultant.

Pat Burke, Chairman Locksley Resources, commented:

"The appointments of Kerrie and Danny significantly enhance our executive capability at a pivotal moment for Locksley. Their leadership supports our strategy to transform the historic Desert Antimony Mine into a modern, fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for 100% Made in America Antimony.

This positions Locksley to deliver value for shareholders while directly addressing one of the United States' most critical national security and energy transition priorities. I would like also sincerely to thank Julian for his services to Locksley during its critical formative period."

Next Steps

Locksley is progressing multiple parallel workstreams to accelerate the development of the Desert Antimony Mine ("DAM") and advance downstream processing:

- Financing and permitting applications underway to support near-term mine development

- Strategic partnerships and government engagement advancing to align Locksley's supply chain strategy with U.S. and allied national security priorities

- Technology pathways being progressed through Rice University's DeepSolv(TM) program and external ore supply agreements, positioning Locksley to establish commercial-scale antimony processing capacity in the U.S

- Non-traditional mining and extraction methods under evaluation to bring forward early supply and respond to immediate U.S. Government demand

These initiatives, together with the recently achieved 85.9% metallurgical recovery result at DAM, reinforce the Company's vision to establish a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for 100% Made in America Antimony.



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Locksley Resources Limited Annual Report to Shareholders

Locksley Resources Limited Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - During FY25, Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) advanced its Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California and the 100% owned Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales. Key outcomes included high-grade antimony results at Mojave, regulatory progress culminating in drilling approvals at El Campo (REE), a successful downhole EM program at Tottenham that defined new drill targets, a capital raise to fund field programs, and completion of an OTCQB listing to broaden U.S. investor access.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/YNYTPU22



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Closeup of a silver coin edge.

Silver Price Surges Above US$47, Approaches All-time High

The silver price surged on Monday (September 29), breaking US$47 per ounce.

The white metal last reached this level in 2011, the same year it nearly hit US$50 for only the second time in history. Silver's first run to the US$50 level came in 1980, when the Hunt brothers attempted to corner the market.

Mercado Minerals

Mercado Minerals Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Concordia Silver

Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) (“Mercado” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed and executed a definitive share purchase agreement (the “Agreement”), dated September 26, 2025, to acquire (the “Acquisition”) all of the outstanding share capital of Concordia Silver Company S.A. DE C.V. (“Concordia”). The Acquisition includes two silver - gold mineral properties held by Concordia, Copalito and Zamora, located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Daniel Rodriguez, CEO and Director of Mercado, commented, “This is an important development for Mercado, as we continue to expand our project portfolio. Our due diligence reviewing the assets in Concordia leaves us to believe we have lots of exploration upside. I look forward to working with our team in Mexico as we advance Copalito and Zamora.”

Hand holding a silver bar near a paper sheet with price charts and numbers; other silver bullion bars nearby.

What are Silver Futures?

Investing in silver futures is one of many options for those interested in entering the silver market.

The highest price for silver to date was reached half a century ago, when the precious metal hit US$48.70 per ounce. With the silver price hitting US$44 per ounce following the US Federal Reserve's September 2025 rate cut, investors are wondering if the white metal will it break past its record. Some silver bulls believe that could happen in the near future, with a few market insiders even calling for a triple-digit silver price.

Trading silver futures is not the same as owning physical bullion, but it’s a popular strategy for advanced investors with a higher risk tolerance. Read on to learn more about how silver futures work and what role they can play in a portfolio.

Chris Marcus, silver bars.

Chris Marcus: Silver Price Breakout? What's Happening, What's Next

Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics, discusses silver's recent price activity and where the white metal could be headed next.

He also weighs in on supply and demand dynamics, as well as the question of price suppression.

GR Silver Mining

GR Silver Mining

GR Silver Mining Ltd. is a Mexico-focused company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its key assets which lie on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District.
Silver bars on pile of $100 bills and green chart going up.

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will the First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG) CEO’s silver price prediction of over US$100 per ounce come true?

The silver spot price has surged over 50 percent in the first nine months of 2025, reaching a 14 year high above US$44 on September 22 after breaking through the US$40 per ounce mark in early September. Silver's price is rallying on growing economic uncertainty amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and US President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war, supported by long-term demand fundamentals.

Well-known figure Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic, has frequently said he believes the white metal could climb even further, hitting the US$100 mark or even reaching as high as US$130 per ounce.

Locksley Resources
