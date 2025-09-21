Locksley Paves Pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony

Locksley Paves Pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Paves Pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony

Locksley Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a primary focus on identifying, exploring, and developing copper and gold deposits in New South Wales, Australia. Its Tottenham Project is a prospective for gold and copper.

Locksley Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a primary focus on identifying, exploring, and developing copper and gold deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise results from initial metallurgical testwork completed by the Company on samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine ("DAM") Prospect, validating that the Mojave Project can deliver the feedstock required to underpin a domestic mine-to-market antimony supply chain. Recovery rates of this level confirm Locksley's pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony, directly aligned with U.S. government priorities for onshore critical mineral supply security.

Highlights

- Excellent metallurgical recoveries ranging between 82.9% and 85.9%, validating that the Mojave project can deliver the feedstock required to underpin a domestic mine-to-market antimony supply chain

- Recovery rates of this level confirm Locksley's pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony, directly aligned with U.S. government priorities for onshore critical mineral supply security

- Options to use concentrate in a pilot test to produce antimony metal ingot, antimony oxide and antimony trisulphide being assessed -

- Composite sample collected from surface is expected to have undergone some level of oxidation. Antimony recoveries expected to improve further with fresh rock samples (to be collected from drilling) as level of Antimony mineral oxidation expected to be reduced

- Assayed head grade of composite sample of 9.6% Antimony, compared to calculated head grade from each test completed ranging from 10.0% Sb to 11.1%

- High-grade initial rougher concentrate of 59.6% Antimony (R04- stage 1) indicates antimony minerals liberate naturally from the initial grind, with rougher concentrate regrinding and cleaning expected to achieve a high-grade concentrate at high Antimony recovery

- Final rougher peak concentrate grade achieved of 39.1% Antimony (R02-stage 1-5), with 5 tests exceeding 35.1% Antimony and 1 test achieving 27.5% Antimony

- Concentrate sent to Rice University to commence with Dep Eutectic Solvent extraction testwork using DeepSolv(TM) methodology

- Upon completion of the testwork, high quality Antimony concentrate samples will be delivered to Rice University for commencement of Thrust 1 extraction and production of antimony metal using DeepSolv(TM) technology, further advancing Lockksley's role in securing domestic U.S. critical minerals supply chain

Metallurgical Testwork Program

Locksley engaged specialist metallurgical consultants SGS Australia owned Independent Metallurgical Operations Pty Ltd (IMO) to oversee an initial metallurgical testwork program on a 23.1kg composite sample grading 9.6% antimony ("Sb"), collected from surface stocks at DAM (Figure 1). The composite sample was delivered to Base Metallurgical Laboratories located in Tucson Arizona for the planed testwork.

A standard flowsheet was devised by IMO to undertake a series of six flotation tests using a variety of reagents and initial rougher stage flotation steps, conditioning time and grind sizes. The results from each of the tests are shown on Table 1.

In all tests, the flotation proved effective in recovery of Stibnite (the antimony hosting mineral) from the composite sample and importantly produced a concentrate exceeding 30% Sb in 5 out of the 6 tests completed. Furthermore, initial stage 1 steps delivered a high grade concentrate up to 59.6% Sb (R04-stage 1), indicating that the antimony minerals liberate naturally from the initial grind, with rougher concentrate regrinding and cleaning expected to achieve a high-grade concentrate at high Sb recovery. This is significant as the testwork has demonstrated the potential to produce a high grade concentrate which could meet required specifications as feedstock material for conventional pyrometallurgical process.

Further testwork is ongoing with the objective of improving stibnite recovery and concentrate grade. It is anticipated that this will be achieved with subsequent regrind and cleaning stages with the goal of targeting a final concentrate grade of >50% Sb (note pure stibnite has a theoretical grade of 71.68% Sb).

Next Steps

Metallurgical testwork is ongoing and the following activities are planned or underway:

1. Further regrind and cleaning testwork to determine overall recovery and concentrate grade

2. Mineralogical testwork on the head, concentrate and tail to determine stibnite deportment to develop an understanding of the ore characteristics

3. Provide a sample of concentrate to Rice University to commence with Dep Eutectic Solvent extraction testwork using DeepSolv(TM) methodology

4. Investigate options to use the concentrate in a pilot test to produce antimony metal ingot, antimony oxide and antimony trisulphide

Julian Woodcock, Technical Director of Locksley Resources, commented:

"This is an excellent milestone to have achieved for the Mojave Project, which demonstrates that conventional flotation technology is suitable to produce a stibnite concentrate from the Desert Antimony Mine Prospect. What is also remarkable is the success of the testwork on surface samples, which have been susceptible to oxidation. I am extremely encouraged by the results and optimistic that with further testwork we will be able to improve on this already high-quality first-pass outcome. This activity continues to rapidly advance our strategy to provide onshore supply of antimony to the U.S. market."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/19N2O557



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Locksley Resources Announces Significant Expansion of its Exploration Program for both Rare Earths and Antimony After Increasing its Landholding to More than 40 Square Kilometers in California's Mojave Region

Locksley Resources Announces Significant Expansion of its Exploration Program for both Rare Earths and Antimony After Increasing its Landholding to More than 40 Square Kilometers in California's Mojave Region

Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced it will significantly expand its exploration program at its significantly increased landholding in the Mojave Desert. Earlier this month the company announced the addition of 249 additional claims at the site, which abuts areas currently controlled by MP Materials, the only Rare Earths producing mine in North America . These new claims bring the company's total landholding to 491 claims encompassing more than 40 sq km of highly prospective critical minerals. Additional details can be found here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-02993242-6A1283793&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9

"The substantial expansion of our landholding within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corner marks a pivotal step in Locksley's growth," said Pat Burke , Chairman of Locksley Resources. He reported that last week brokers and analysts visited the site, affording Locksley an excellent opportunity to highlight both the scale of the tenure, as well as the strategic importance of its position in this area.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Locksley Resources Limited Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Locksley Resources Limited Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that the Company is advancing a significant expansion to its exploration program, given the substantial increase in its landholding abutting MP Materials and identification of additional historical workings across the project areas.

Highlights

- Post the substantial expansion of Locksley's claim portfolio, the Company has determined that it will significantly increase the scale and accelerate the pace of its exploration program

- The expanded program will be focused upon exploring both the existing antimony and rare earths elements prospects, plus targeting additional commodities that have been identified on Locksley's larger land holding

- Post the evaluation of recent field activities Locksley will provide the market with a detailed outline of the expanded exploration program

- A substantial historical shaft has been discovered during a surface geological and structural mapping campaign recently undertaken at Mojave

- Shaft depth and the extent of underground workings is being evaluated, but is estimated at >15m and the Company is determining the composition of the commodities that were mined

- Vein orientation striking NNE, similar to that at the Desert Antimony Prospect, supports the developing geological interpretation of multiple NNE striking structures across the Mojave Project

- Grab samples collected from the prospect being submitted for laboratory analysis

- Locksley hosts broker and analyst site visit at Mojave

Expanded and Accelerated Exploration Program

Given the combination of the significant increased land holding and the potential for other commodities to be present (as confirmed from the discovery of an additional shaft on the Mojave Project), Locksley has elected to expand its exploration activities. The Company has commenced the planning process for these expanded activities and will advance these undertakings in the coming weeks.

Geological Mapping & Historical Mining

Locksley has recently undertaken multiple rounds of field mapping to increase the understanding of the Mojave Project. During the most recent field mapping campaign, Locksley's geologists have discovered a historical shaft in the core of the North Block whilst mapping the area for REE potential.

The extent of the workings seen in the vicinity indicates that a substantial shaft (estimated potentially >15m depth) has been mined. Initial grab sampling has been completed with the aim of determining what commodities were extracted. These newly discovered historical workings provide a new exploration target (named Hendricks) for Locksley.

The broader geological mapping has been completed, and the prioritised mapping of the NE and SW extensions from the Desert Antimony Mine, the western limits of the North Block claims (which lie due north of the Mountain Pass Mine) and the North Block REE target (where the shaft was discovered). The field geologists are compiling their mapping data and will incorporate the findings into the broader geological understanding and targeting for a follow up field sampling campaign.

Broker and Analyst Site Visit

Locksley hosted a site visit for brokers and analysts at the Mojave Project on Saturday, 13th September, following the substantial increase in its landholding abutting MP Materials. The visit provided key stakeholders with first hand exposure to the scale of Locksley's expanded tenure and the planned drilling at the Desert Antimony Mine and El Campo. The field trip underscored the strong geological potential across the project portfolio and highlighted the Company's commitment to advancing exploration and development activities in one of the most strategic critical mineral regions in the United States.

Pat Burke, Chairman of Locksley Resources, commented:

"The substantial expansion of our landholding within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corridor marks a pivotal step in Locksley's growth. The site visit with brokers and analysts provided an excellent opportunity to showcase not only the scale of our tenure, but also the strategic importance of our position alongside MP Materials. With the U.S. Government increasingly focused on securing domestic supply chains for critical minerals, Locksley is well placed to deliver a mine-to-market solution for antimony and rare earths. We look forward to progressing our exploration program and building long-term value for our shareholders."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0SKL75LX



Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Brings Company's Total Claims to 491 in Area Housing the Only Rare Earths Producing Mine in U.S.

Move Expands Locksley's Exploration Pipeline Across Antimony, Rare Earths Elements and Polymetallic Prospects

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine

Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine

Exploration commences at St George Gold-Antimony Project

Exploration commences at St George Gold-Antimony Project

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Exploration commences at St George Gold-Antimony Project

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated agreement with Haywood Securities (" Haywood "), as lead agent, on its own behalf and on behalf of Velocity Capital Partners (together with Haywood, the " Agents "), to amend the terms of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement and LIFE offering to increase the size of the offering to C$17 million (the " Upsized Offering ").

Under the terms of the Upsized Offering, the Agents have agreed to sell, on a "best efforts" private placement basis, up to: (i) 3,184,000 common shares which qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) and qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in the Tax Act (the " CEE LIFE Shares ") at a price of C$0.64 per CEE LIFE Share (the " CEE Issue Price "); and (ii) 14,802,000 common shares which qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) and qualify as "accelerated Canadian development expenses" as defined in the Tax Act (the " CDE Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.554 per CDE Offered Share (the " CDE Issue Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the sale of CEE LIFE Shares and CDE Offered Shares of up to C$10,238,068 (the " LIFE Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

LaFleur Minerals Closes Unit Offering

LaFleur Minerals Closes Unit Offering

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 10, 2025, the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit for gross proceeds of $553,281.12 (the "Offering"). The Company issued an aggregate 1,152,669 Units pursuant to the Offering.

Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry upon thirty (30) business days' notice from the Company in the event the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is equal to or above a price of $0.90 for fourteen (14) consecutive trading days any time after closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood "), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with Haywood, the " Agents "), pursuant to which the Agents have agreed to sell, on a "best efforts" private placement basis, any combination of: common shares of the Company (the " LIFE Non-FT Shares ") at a price per LIFE Non-FT Share of C$0.45 (the " Non-FT Issue Price "); (ii) common shares which qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) and qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in the Tax Act (the " CEE Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.64 per CEE Offered Share (the " CEE Issue Price "); and (iii) common shares which qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) and qualify as "accelerated Canadian development expenses" as defined in the Tax Act (the " CDE Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.554 per CDE Offered Share (the " CDE Issue Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$10,238,000 (the " LIFE Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

