Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced the company has formally commenced the engineering partner selection process for the upcoming engineering scoping pilot plant design, following direct engagement with Tier 1 U.S. service providers. The move is part of the company's accelerated development program as they advance The Desert Antimony Mine project toward a fully integrated U.S. antimony supply chain. More information is available here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-03036124-6A1302842&v=undefined.

"With the completion of our recent capital raise, we are fast tracking our 2026 initiatives. We have been engaging with leading U.S. engineering firms on an 'expression of interest' basis, said Kerrie Matthews, Managing Director and CEO of Locksley. She added that the strong response to this effort highlights confidence in Locksley's development strategy and confirms that the company expects access to the technical capability and local U.S. experience required to advance the project efficiently.

"Our ongoing metallurgical optimization work will feed directly into the scoping study, allowing engineering design, economic evaluation and project planning to progress without delay. This integrated execution strategy ensures the Desert Antimony Project advancement at an accelerated speed toward next stages of development," she confirmed.

Locksley Resources (https://www.locksleyresources.com.au) is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This targeted approach, combined with resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical materials independence.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak, beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com; 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locksley-commences-engineering-partner-selection-process-for-its-desert-antimony-mine-302638676.html

SOURCE Locksley Resources

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

