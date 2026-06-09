The Geopolitical Monitor finds that the United States has not mined antimony domestically since the early 1990s, yet the metal remains an essential input for military munitions.

China remains the largest producer of both antimony and tungsten, accounting for nearly 50 percent and approximately 80 percent of global production, respectively.

Red Mountain Mining (ASX:RMX) is an exploration company moving decisively to address this macro crisis by accelerating the development of its critical minerals projects, particularly focusing on antimony and tungsten. The company's commercial strategy focuses on high-impact drilling programs in key jurisdictions, securing direct landholder access and leveraging government support to maximize shareholder value.

With an approved drilling campaign at its flagship Armadale antimony-gold project, the company is positioned to capitalize on favorable regulatory and investor environments. The company’s projects are advanced by an accomplished capital markets and resources team with deep experience in ASX governance, exploration and deal execution.